|Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by Harbdulrasaq(m): 5:30pm
Honourable Minister Of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola Inspects Homes Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Ikot Ntuen Nsit/Affia Nsit Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-fashola-inspects-homes-constructed-under-the-national-housing-programme/
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by tayebest(m): 5:36pm
Fashola is doing great!
...Electricity supply has tremendously increase for the past months here in Kaduna. No politics plz.
at least its not yet raining season!
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by sarrki(m): 5:37pm
Pmb and his boiz firing from all cylinders
Carrygo baba and his boiz
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by sarrki(m): 5:38pm
tayebest:
You are a nationalist
Enemies of our country will soon be here
14 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by tayebest(m): 5:43pm
sarrki:
who dem epp?
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by Opentokwowledge: 5:58pm
tayebest:I talked on phone with my mom living in Ogun state earlier today and she complained bitterly of how they've been hooked on spending heavily on fuel for everyday runnings as the electricity supply has not been stable and there has been no light for 4 days straight up . Btw, has the electricity supply you're here shamelessly celebrating been totally uninterrupted?
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by tayebest(m): 6:07pm
Opentokwowledge:
Hello, Nigeria is not yet there, but believe me, it's better than ever!
9 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by mayowascholar(m): 6:12pm
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by haykinzz(m): 6:13pm
Hmmm, good job may God continue to enlarge your coast....
Check my signature..
Good rate/flash transactions guaranteed
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by Opentokwowledge: 6:14pm
tayebest:Better than ever? Lol, you don't even know how to lie. Anyway, how many hours are you guys getting on the average at Kaduna that has called for this national feast?
17 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by omoolorire: 6:14pm
Where are the houses?
5 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by globemoney: 6:15pm
sarrki:Why was the money earmarked for the hired crowd that will welcome Buhari in benue today looted?
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by Kundagarten: 6:15pm
Fashola has been a big disappointment.
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by Seunaj05(m): 6:16pm
One good brain under the authority of an incompetent one will end up an under-utilized asset. Someone's incompetence just mask this guy's Brain. The Raji Fashola we used to know. Hmmm
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:16pm
sarrki:He is not a zombie! he says the truth when there is one!
Here in my area, the light has also improved!
That is how it should be not lying up and down and then call yourself a patriot
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by anibirelawal(m): 6:16pm
Now i know why PMB and his Cabinets are not a noise maker as some wailers wants them to be. it is said Action speaks louder than voice, seeing is beleiving.
More development to show coming soon....
GOD BLESS PMB, GOD BLESS NIGERIA.
NB. if you hate my opinion, dont bother quoting me, just keep your disagreement to yourself. PEACE!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by sonnie10: 6:18pm
One uncompleted building and two boungalows is what they are paying advert for.
4 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by ekmike(m): 6:19pm
They built the houses for themselves to buy and later rent it out to helpless citizens who need it most.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by Herdsmen: 6:19pm
Fashola still trying to fool zombies...
This structure we don the see am since 2015.. and yet is still under construction..
No good roads no electricity.. 2018 and the houses are yet to be occupied..
Oga tell us wen you're able to complete a project under your ministries...
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by Freshbank: 6:19pm
sarrki:Indeed they re firing with great accuracy from Benue to Nasarawa, from Maiduguri to Kaduna and probably someday to you
4 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by thedondada(m): 6:23pm
Really.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by eherbal(m): 6:25pm
minster of darkness,are those houses affordable?
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by thedondada(m): 6:26pm
Really.
I believe that fashola would be shocked at his expectations and reality.
He is an intelligent man and knows when there's a Bleep up.
In reality there is a Bleep up. The system is so bleeped that the damage that repairing it would bring is likely going to be costlier hence thier slow pace.
Anyway as a wise man once said if you want people to be happy go sell ice cream and forget being a leader.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by nedu2000(m): 6:26pm
Houses that even a civil servant earning N80k/month won't be able to afford.obviously. Big men will still buy the houses and give to their girl friends.
When nigeria really starts making progress we will know.
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by lastempero: 6:39pm
Wicked people each time u hear of national housing scheme be ready to stay in hole House that can only contain the rat in ur neighborhood.
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by koolpal(m): 6:41pm
If electricity has not improved in ur area... ur loss cos over here in lokoja tremendous improvement
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by prosnadis(m): 6:59pm
Keep quiet
Kundagarten:
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by okus17: 7:02pm
Opentokwowledge:
I reside in Ogun state Bro... Ajuwon-Akute light been lit!!
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:02pm
Nigeria is moving under president Buhari. Kudos to you guys, many people will soon realize what this dude's are doing.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by mannatech: 7:05pm
tayebest:Easy with the lies.
Maybe u stay in the bq inside government house but Here in barnawa, it is epileptic
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by udemzy101(m): 7:13pm
Opentokwowledge:
I think it depends on location, honestly my area was worst, we could go on for days without light but now it has improved. At least 15-18hrs light.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo by udemzy101(m): 7:14pm
okus17:Ajuwon always have light naa, almost all the street have prepaid meter, if dem no give light how the card go take finish?
