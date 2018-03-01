Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Fashola Inspects Houses Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Uyo (10328 Views)

http://newshelm.ng/photos-fashola-inspects-homes-constructed-under-the-national-housing-programme/ Honourable Minister Of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola Inspects Homes Constructed Under The National Housing Programme In Ikot Ntuen Nsit/Affia Nsit Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Fashola is doing great!



...Electricity supply has tremendously increase for the past months here in Kaduna. No politics plz.



at least its not yet raining season! 23 Likes 3 Shares

Pmb and his boiz firing from all cylinders



Carrygo baba and his boiz 8 Likes 1 Share

You are a nationalist



Enemies of our country will soon be here You are a nationalistEnemies of our country will soon be here 14 Likes

who dem epp? who dem epp? 3 Likes

at least its not yet raining season! I talked on phone with my mom living in Ogun state earlier today and she complained bitterly of how they've been hooked on spending heavily on fuel for everyday runnings as the electricity supply has not been stable and there has been no light for 4 days straight up . Btw, has the electricity supply you're here shamelessly celebrating been totally uninterrupted? I talked on phone with my mom living in Ogun state earlier today and she complained bitterly of how they've been hooked on spending heavily on fuel for everyday runnings as the electricity supply has not been stable and there has been no light for 4 days straight up. Btw, has the electricity supply you're here shamelessly celebrating been totally uninterrupted? 24 Likes 3 Shares

Hello, Nigeria is not yet there, but believe me, it's better than ever! 9 Likes

Hmmm, good job may God continue to enlarge your coast....











Hello, Nigeria is not yet there, but believe me, it's better than ever! Better than ever? Lol, you don't even know how to lie. Anyway, how many hours are you guys getting on the average at Kaduna that has called for this national feast? Better than ever? Lol, you don't even know how to lie. Anyway, how many hours are you guys getting on the average at Kaduna that has called for this national feast? 17 Likes

Where are the houses? 5 Likes

Fashola has been a big disappointment. 3 Likes

One good brain under the authority of an incompetent one will end up an under-utilized asset. Someone's incompetence just mask this guy's Brain. The Raji Fashola we used to know. Hmmm

Here in my area, the light has also improved!



That is how it should be not lying up and down and then call yourself a patriot He is not a zombie! he says the truth when there is one!Here in my area, the light has also improved!That is how it should be not lying up and down and then call yourself a patriot 2 Likes

Now i know why PMB and his Cabinets are not a noise maker as some wailers wants them to be. it is said Action speaks louder than voice, seeing is beleiving.

More development to show coming soon....





GOD BLESS PMB, GOD BLESS NIGERIA.









NB. if you hate my opinion, dont bother quoting me, just keep your disagreement to yourself. PEACE! 2 Likes 2 Shares

One uncompleted building and two boungalows is what they are paying advert for. 4 Likes

They built the houses for themselves to buy and later rent it out to helpless citizens who need it most.

Fashola still trying to fool zombies...



This structure we don the see am since 2015.. and yet is still under construction..



No good roads no electricity.. 2018 and the houses are yet to be occupied..



Oga tell us wen you're able to complete a project under your ministries... 1 Like

Really.

minster of darkness,are those houses affordable? 1 Like

Really.



I believe that fashola would be shocked at his expectations and reality.



He is an intelligent man and knows when there's a Bleep up.





In reality there is a Bleep up. The system is so bleeped that the damage that repairing it would bring is likely going to be costlier hence thier slow pace.







Anyway as a wise man once said if you want people to be happy go sell ice cream and forget being a leader.

Houses that even a civil servant earning N80k/month won't be able to afford.obviously. Big men will still buy the houses and give to their girl friends.

When nigeria really starts making progress we will know. 1 Like

each time u hear of national housing scheme be ready to stay in hole House that can only contain the rat in ur neighborhood. Wicked peopleeach time u hear of national housing scheme be ready to stay in hole House that can only contain the rat in ur neighborhood. 1 Like

If electricity has not improved in ur area... ur loss cos over here in lokoja tremendous improvement

Fashola has been a big disappointment. Keep quiet

I reside in Ogun state Bro... Ajuwon-Akute light been lit!! I reside in Ogun state Bro... Ajuwon-Akute light been lit!!

Nigeria is moving under president Buhari. Kudos to you guys, many people will soon realize what this dude's are doing.

Maybe u stay in the bq inside government house but Here in barnawa, it is epileptic Easy with the lies.Maybe u stay in the bq inside government house but Here in barnawa, it is epileptic

I think it depends on location, honestly my area was worst, we could go on for days without light but now it has improved. At least 15-18hrs light. I think it depends on location, honestly my area was worst, we could go on for days without light but now it has improved. At least 15-18hrs light.