Below is a statement from the Nigerian police on the matter;



The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to an online news credited to Sahara Reporters captioned “VILLA POLICE PROTEST UNPAID ALLOWANCES SINCE 2015”



2. The Force wishes to categorically state that salaries and allowances of Police Personnel across ranks throughout Police Formations, Departments and detachments including those attached to the Presidential Villa are being paid as at when due, and on time. Special and ad-hoc duties allowances are also promptly paid on completion of such duties.



3. The report was carefully studied and was found out to be outright falsehood, unfounded, mischievous and fake news. There was no time the Policemen in the Villa or anywhere else in the Country protested over any issue relating to payment of allowances or whatsoever. Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined organization and its personnel are not allowed to engage in any act that can subject the Force to public ridicule or embarrassment.



4. Furthermore, it is incumbent on the Force to educate the writer of the report that Police personnel’s emolument includes salary and other allowances, and in addition all personnel of the Force enjoy insurance and assurance cover provided for by the Force and the Federal Government to cater for recognized and some unrecognized risks they are exposed to while carrying out core Police duties on daily basis. Also, no Senior Police Officer in the Villa or anywhere else mismanaged or infringed on payment of allowances meant for the Police Personnel serving in the Villa.



5. It is pertinent for the public to know that no Police personnel serving in the villa has complained officially or otherwise of unpaid allowance since 2015.



6. Consequently, members of the General Public are implored to disregard and discountenance the report in its entirety as untrue, misleading, mischievous and a fake news.



7. While the Nigeria Police Force is assuring the media of continuous supports and cooperation, they are implored to always verify facts before publishing in order not to cause panic, tension and misinformation in the minds of the Public.



