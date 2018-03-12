₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by aminulive: 6:12pm
Below is a statement from the Nigerian police on the matter;
The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to an online news credited to Sahara Reporters captioned “VILLA POLICE PROTEST UNPAID ALLOWANCES SINCE 2015”
2. The Force wishes to categorically state that salaries and allowances of Police Personnel across ranks throughout Police Formations, Departments and detachments including those attached to the Presidential Villa are being paid as at when due, and on time. Special and ad-hoc duties allowances are also promptly paid on completion of such duties.
3. The report was carefully studied and was found out to be outright falsehood, unfounded, mischievous and fake news. There was no time the Policemen in the Villa or anywhere else in the Country protested over any issue relating to payment of allowances or whatsoever. Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined organization and its personnel are not allowed to engage in any act that can subject the Force to public ridicule or embarrassment.
4. Furthermore, it is incumbent on the Force to educate the writer of the report that Police personnel’s emolument includes salary and other allowances, and in addition all personnel of the Force enjoy insurance and assurance cover provided for by the Force and the Federal Government to cater for recognized and some unrecognized risks they are exposed to while carrying out core Police duties on daily basis. Also, no Senior Police Officer in the Villa or anywhere else mismanaged or infringed on payment of allowances meant for the Police Personnel serving in the Villa.
5. It is pertinent for the public to know that no Police personnel serving in the villa has complained officially or otherwise of unpaid allowance since 2015.
6. Consequently, members of the General Public are implored to disregard and discountenance the report in its entirety as untrue, misleading, mischievous and a fake news.
7. While the Nigeria Police Force is assuring the media of continuous supports and cooperation, they are implored to always verify facts before publishing in order not to cause panic, tension and misinformation in the minds of the Public.
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by BankeSmalls(f): 6:13pm
Those policemen openly collecting bribes on the road, do you also pay them salaries?
What can we do to remove them from the roads?
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by nonoski: 6:36pm
After reading the fake news about US Secretary of State canceling his visit to Nigeria and Senate President been chased away by constituents. I won't put this fake rumor past the Mischievous elements on social media
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by nairavsdollars(f): 6:36pm
The Elephant has swallowed their salaries
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Winners72(m): 6:36pm
Na dem sabi jawe
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by yomalex(m): 6:36pm
okay o
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by sunnysunny69(m): 6:36pm
I trust Nigeria police, you can never corner them. Even if this news is 100 percent true, the oga will always deny it. You put your trust in Nigeria police at your own risk.
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by afbstrategies: 6:37pm
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Angelawhite(f): 6:37pm
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Zaikon(m): 6:37pm
Too much reactions in Nigeria these days
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by pejuakinab: 6:38pm
Policeeeee!!
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by davibid: 6:38pm
May be the elephant on the police badge has swallowed the allowances
Meanwhile Nigerians are reacting and counter reacting
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by christejames(m): 6:39pm
I wasn't expecting you to substantiate the report. Nevertheless, Bubu is on his way #B2D come 2019.
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by BIGDADDY000(m): 6:40pm
SH IT HOLE
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Paperwhite(m): 6:41pm
Nothing unusual-a government that is filled with professional liars with an impulsive pathologic pechant for lying and counter-denials.
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by USE4A: 6:42pm
And this is my friend on special duty begging after posting from s/w to north central.
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by onupeter(m): 6:42pm
Odikwa egu
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Nicklaus619(m): 6:45pm
So nah who we go believe now ?
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by olu690(m): 6:47pm
Na una know o! them pay o, them no pay o, E no concern me. My own objective b say, come 2019 buhari will be out.
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Built2last: 6:48pm
This IG is fishy and smells corrupt
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by GabrielYulaw(m): 6:48pm
sunnysunny69:
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by BruncleZuma: 6:51pm
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Tmelisfon: 6:57pm
Yeye people
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by EsotericMonk: 7:00pm
Lol, we know who to believe, hehehe. Continue to react like acid meeting base.
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by elChapo1: 7:03pm
aminulive:
the officer wey prepare this report go school at all?
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by bedspread: 7:17pm
Yeye Police
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by coconuthead(m): 7:24pm
elChapo1:
LOL. U get better eyes my brother.
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Mynightmare: 7:29pm
elChapo1:what do you expect when our president no get waec cert
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Ghostmode2two(m): 7:51pm
what about the 15% reduction n Police February salary ifa IGP?
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by Smarkie: 7:52pm
all we hear in this country is reaction and counter reaction
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by PrecisionFx(m): 8:06pm
BankeSmalls:
On average, Drivers actually offer bribes to police n not the other way round.
|Re: Police Reacts To Report Of Officers Protesting Unpaid Allowances Since 2015 by wakeupafricanyo: 8:09pm
DANKWAMBO is the answer
