|#bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by Ayodele70: 7:16pm
Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka, has reacted to yesterday’s eviction of Ifu Ennada and Leo.
Leo and Ifu Ennada, nicknamed Lifu, as strategic partners, were evicted from the Double Wahala edition of the Big Brother Naija reality television show on Sunday.
They were the the fourth pair to be evicted from the house joining the likes of Bitto, Princess, Dee-One, vandora, Khloe and K-Brule.
Angel and Ahneeka left the previous Sunday.
Reacting to the latest eviction, Ahneeka welcomed the her fellow ex-housemates, telling them of great opportunities outside the show.
She also warned them against reacting to things they will read about themselves on the internet.
In a video she shared on twitter, Ahneeka said,
“So I heard the pair of Lifu were evicted from the house last night. Well it is nobody’s game. Lifu, Leo and Ifu, hi guys.
“Welcome come home. Its not so bad out here. You gonna hear some crazy things on internet I wear to you. Like lots of madness on the internet.
“When you get your phone, take a deep breath. What! The way we saw the house inside its not the way it is out here.
“Just be nice and enjoying everything. a lot of opportunities out here grab it. Ennada, I believe in you.”
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-ahneeka-reacts-leo-ifu-ennadas-eviction.html
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by Horlaidex(m): 7:18pm
Yeye show promoting immoralities. IDGAF
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by luke55720: 7:20pm
getting to fp in the next few minutes.
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by MhizzAJ(f): 7:26pm
Leo should take his 'businessman' sense elsewhere...Very boring guy
He wasted so much time in that house sleeping...He should have been evicted since
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by NwaAmaikpe: 9:00pm
Ahneeka should concentrate her energy on her grater face.
If not for her pimples and dirtiness, she would have still been in that house.
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by dynicks(m): 9:00pm
when uv not had meal yet someone comes 2 give u highlights concerning bbnaija...
please excuse me....av got far more important things to deal with now!
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by free2ryhme: 9:01pm
Ayodele70:
Why the reaction abi na chemical
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by Patrick33(m): 9:01pm
Only two comments and e don hit FP.. e be like say the cheques from bbn dey plenty this days seun �
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by visijo(m): 9:01pm
Who score?
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by dollyptosh(m): 9:02pm
It's business.
Patrick33:
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by Iruobean(m): 9:03pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by abbeyoye2001(m): 9:03pm
Yinmu. Aunty never watch the video of her masturbation. Lol
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by Giddymoney(m): 9:04pm
The way bbn dey hit front page eh
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by PrecisionFx(m): 9:04pm
Ayodele70:
Is she a nuclear reactor
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by lenghtinny(m): 9:04pm
PrecisionFx:
No, a Special adviser
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by ZorGBUooeh: 9:05pm
MhizzAJ:Lols..Very boring guy
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by etugba(m): 9:05pm
visijo:jesu
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by onosprince(m): 9:05pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by LesbianBoy(m): 9:05pm
So she doesn't believe in Leo
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by Acidosis(m): 9:05pm
These guys already had something before going to the house. Aneeka is a presenter on Hip TV, Ifu on the other hand is a Nollywood actress. I've watched both showcase their skills, and they're good at what they do. Again Leo, like Ifu, won a whooping N2.5m, a trip to Dubai plus other perks, courtesy of Pepsi.
The joke is on the common and average Nigerian without hope for the future.
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by bamoski(m): 9:05pm
We in benue got no time for this bbnaija nonsense.
We are under seige by killer herdsmen and trying to deal with saboteurs like omenka and his likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by BABANGBALI: 9:06pm
A friend tolded me that the babe has very strong mouth odour
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by BABANGBALI: 9:06pm
MhizzAJ:
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by PrecisionFx(m): 9:07pm
lenghtinny:
To za frezident?
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by DreamSonInlaw(m): 9:08pm
MhizzAJ:
And I like him so so much. He's like an office go to kainda guy maybe that's why some pple really didn't like him. Dude was honest that he wasn't frm d poor fam & pple felt hez being proud
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by tstx(m): 9:09pm
Yawn.
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by bamoski(m): 9:10pm
[quote author=BABANGBALI post=65782080][/quote]
Na joblessness de worry you this ipob yoot.
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by ekwemama: 9:13pm
BABANGBALI:TOLDED abi....wehdone sir
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by lenghtinny(m): 9:13pm
PrecisionFx:On BBN matters
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by martowskin1(m): 9:13pm
Horlaidex:
What have u done to promote morality
|Re: #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction by Horlaidex(m): 9:17pm
martowskin1:On live TV or in ur circa?
