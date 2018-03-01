Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: Ahneeka Reacts To Leo And Ifu Ennada’s Eviction (13659 Views)

Leo and Ifu Ennada, nicknamed Lifu, as strategic partners, were evicted from the Double Wahala edition of the Big Brother Naija reality television show on Sunday.



They were the the fourth pair to be evicted from the house joining the likes of Bitto, Princess, Dee-One, vandora, Khloe and K-Brule.



Angel and Ahneeka left the previous Sunday.



Reacting to the latest eviction, Ahneeka welcomed the her fellow ex-housemates, telling them of great opportunities outside the show.



She also warned them against reacting to things they will read about themselves on the internet.



In a video she shared on twitter, Ahneeka said,



“So I heard the pair of Lifu were evicted from the house last night. Well it is nobody’s game. Lifu, Leo and Ifu, hi guys.



“Welcome come home. Its not so bad out here. You gonna hear some crazy things on internet I wear to you. Like lots of madness on the internet.



“When you get your phone, take a deep breath. What! The way we saw the house inside its not the way it is out here.



“Just be nice and enjoying everything. a lot of opportunities out here grab it. Ennada, I believe in you.”



Yeye show promoting immoralities. IDGAF 4 Likes

getting to fp in the next few minutes.

Leo should take his 'businessman' sense elsewhere...Very boring guy



He wasted so much time in that house sleeping...He should have been evicted since 20 Likes







Ahneeka should concentrate her energy on her grater face.



If not for her pimples and dirtiness, she would have still been in that house. Ahneeka should concentrate her energy on her grater face.If not for her pimples and dirtiness, she would have still been in that house. 11 Likes 2 Shares

when uv not had meal yet someone comes 2 give u highlights concerning bbnaija...







please excuse me....av got far more important things to deal with now! 6 Likes

Why the reaction abi na chemical Why the reaction abi na chemical 3 Likes

Only two comments and e don hit FP.. e be like say the cheques from bbn dey plenty this days seun �

Who score?

Only two comments and e don hit FP.. e be like say the cheques from bbn dey plenty this days seun � It's business.

Yinmu. Aunty never watch the video of her masturbation. Lol

The way bbn dey hit front page eh

Is she a nuclear reactor Is she a nuclear reactor

Is she a nuclear reactor

No, a Special adviser No, a Special adviser

Leo should take his 'businessman' sense elsewhere...Very boring guy



He wasted so much time in that house sleeping...He should have been evicted since Lols..Very boring guy Lols..Very boring guy 1 Like

Who score? jesu jesu 2 Likes

So she doesn't believe in Leo

These guys already had something before going to the house. Aneeka is a presenter on Hip TV, Ifu on the other hand is a Nollywood actress. I've watched both showcase their skills, and they're good at what they do. Again Leo, like Ifu, won a whooping N2.5m, a trip to Dubai plus other perks, courtesy of Pepsi.



The joke is on the common and average Nigerian without hope for the future. 5 Likes





We are under seige by killer herdsmen and trying to deal with saboteurs like omenka and his likes We in benue got no time for this bbnaija nonsense.We are under seige by killer herdsmen and trying to deal with saboteurs like omenka and his likes 7 Likes 1 Share

A friend tolded me that the babe has very strong mouth odour

Leo should take his 'businessman' sense elsewhere...Very boring guy



He wasted so much time in that house sleeping...He should have been evicted since

No, a Special adviser

To za frezident? To za frezident?

Leo should take his 'businessman' sense elsewhere...Very boring guy



He wasted so much time in that house sleeping...He should have been evicted since

And I like him so so much. He's like an office go to kainda guy maybe that's why some pple really didn't like him. Dude was honest that he wasn't frm d poor fam & pple felt hez being proud And I like him so so much. He's like an office go to kainda guy maybe that's why some pple really didn't like him. Dude was honest that he wasn't frm d poor fam & pple felt hez being proud 1 Like

Yawn.

Na joblessness de worry you this ipob yoot.

A friend tolded me that the babe has very strong mouth odour TOLDED abi....wehdone sir TOLDED abi....wehdone sir 1 Like

To za frezident? On BBN matters On BBN matters 1 Like

Yeye show promoting immoralities. IDGAF

What have u done to promote morality What have u done to promote morality