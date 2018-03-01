₦airaland Forum

Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by samysamy: 7:41pm
A Congolese man named  Francis Mbuyi (Dewiston Mbuyi) has killed his wife Lhynda after beating her mercilessly.She died of internal bleeding in hospital.The couple got married 2yrs ago.It is unclear why he killed her.


Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by samysamy: 7:42pm
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 7:43pm
Is it Kenya ?

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 7:44pm
Op you take style lazy small

Just copy from the link

Its Congo

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by haywire07(m): 7:46pm
Cheating can pain ehn

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by fuckerstard: 7:47pm
Oh my God
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by SisiStar007: 7:55pm
And "The woman died"... cry cry

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by BlackAdam55(m): 8:11pm
first time am hearing about Congo on Nairaland embarassed

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Haggui: 8:17pm
He will blame his village people for this one now
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by pantherblack: 8:23pm
gypsey NaijaMutant what do you guys have to say about this.Make una come see o
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by IVORY2009(m): 9:11pm
Oloko oooooo shocked shocked shocked
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by themonk(m): 9:12pm
haywire07:
Cheating can pain ehn
Nobody deserves this kind of beating no matter the kind of cheating whatsoever. This is so bad.

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Pipedreams: 9:12pm
Please women learn to control your tongue. Not all men can take insults, manipulation, lies and disgrace. My ex wife annoyed me to the extent that i gave her a hot slap. I have never laid my hands on a woman in my whole life. I am a peaceful and perfect gentle man people admire but I didn't know what pushed me. She continued in her troublesome ways..insulting, disgracing me and demeaning me in all possible ways in front of friends and her people. I just woke up one morning and took a long walk....packed my things, just clothes and left the marriage for good. I am not a rehabilitation specialist for the mentally challenged all in the name of marriage. I deserve a good life!! Please flee from narcissistic and toxic relationships before the devil use you like this story!!

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Alariiwo: 9:12pm
Damn!!

The woman must have done something very bad to warrant such inhumane treatment.

RIP to the dead.

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by tuna4servi(m): 9:12pm
This is serious
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by itiswellandwell: 9:12pm
Too bad
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by dust144(m): 9:12pm
Frustration
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by PrecisionFx(m): 9:13pm
That's why I always advise women in an abusive relatoonship (Both before or after marroage) to Fleeeeee for their lives.

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Badboiz(m): 9:13pm
I no dey like this Kain news
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Slurity(m): 9:14pm
You sha hate kenya
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by mayskit4luv(m): 9:14pm
Ok
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by ZombieTAMER: 9:14pm
Marriage is not for everyone



A look at the picture will convince you that the lady was never happy

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by TarOrfeek: 9:14pm
She said: What can you do. Riff Raff!

He did: What can you say? Corpse!

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Arsenalholic(m): 9:14pm
Just look at that vein on his forehead... Might be a pointer to the fact that he has anger issues. The wife must have seen him in 'action' but chose to stay on
Now she pays with her life.

It's so sad.

I hope she has brothers who will take this case up and deal with this beast.

RIP lady.

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by agulion: 9:14pm
pls marriage is not suppose to be a do or die affair if is not working just work alway
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by bmos: 9:14pm
Over to Satan who always take the heavy load of blame. She didnk know she was marrying her killer.

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by metroid(m): 9:14pm
No matter what she may have done it does not give this moraf**er the right to beat her like he was iron mike tyson cry cry
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by emeijeh(m): 9:15pm
She married



the devil

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Bentson: 9:15pm
Didn't read the story but I guess





Wait I forgot what I wanted to say




Now I remember





that TOTO was too good to SHARE




Ohh wait there is no story

Kai wait oo.. someone died


THAT'S A STORY.. I THINK
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Notatribalist(m): 9:15pm
Animal in human skin,idiot. Just waste a pretty women for nothing..

Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by oyetunder(m): 9:15pm
this life...
Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by SEYIKP(m): 9:15pm
And when they were tying knots she never now the guy is a monster. May we not love what we kill us.

