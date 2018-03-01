Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) (19341 Views)

Source: A Congolese man named Francis Mbuyi (Dewiston Mbuyi) has killed his wife Lhynda after beating her mercilessly.She died of internal bleeding in hospital.The couple got married 2yrs ago.It is unclear why he killed her.Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/congolese-man-beats-his-wife-to-death.html?m=1

Is it Kenya ? 1 Like

Its Congo 2 Likes

Cheating can pain ehn 4 Likes

And "The woman died"... 1 Like

first time am hearing about Congo on Nairaland 21 Likes

gypsey NaijaMutant what do you guys have to say about this.Make una come see o

Cheating can pain ehn Nobody deserves this kind of beating no matter the kind of cheating whatsoever. This is so bad. Nobody deserves this kind of beating no matter the kind of cheating whatsoever. This is so bad. 20 Likes

Please women learn to control your tongue. Not all men can take insults, manipulation, lies and disgrace. My ex wife annoyed me to the extent that i gave her a hot slap. I have never laid my hands on a woman in my whole life. I am a peaceful and perfect gentle man people admire but I didn't know what pushed me. She continued in her troublesome ways..insulting, disgracing me and demeaning me in all possible ways in front of friends and her people. I just woke up one morning and took a long walk....packed my things, just clothes and left the marriage for good. I am not a rehabilitation specialist for the mentally challenged all in the name of marriage. I deserve a good life!! Please flee from narcissistic and toxic relationships before the devil use you like this story!! 55 Likes 4 Shares

The woman must have done something very bad to warrant such inhumane treatment.



RIP to the dead. 3 Likes

That's why I always advise women in an abusive relatoonship (Both before or after marroage) to Fleeeeee for their lives. That's why I always advise women in an abusive relatoonship (Both before or after marroage) to Fleeeeee for their lives. 1 Like

Is it Kenya ? You sha hate kenya You sha hate kenya

Marriage is not for everyone







A look at the picture will convince you that the lady was never happy 2 Likes

He did: What can you say? Corpse! 2 Likes

Just look at that vein on his forehead... Might be a pointer to the fact that he has anger issues. The wife must have seen him in 'action' but chose to stay on

Now she pays with her life.



It's so sad.



I hope she has brothers who will take this case up and deal with this beast.



RIP lady. 4 Likes

pls marriage is not suppose to be a do or die affair if is not working just work alway

Over to Satan who always take the heavy load of blame. She didnk know she was marrying her killer. Over to Satan who always take the heavy load of blame. She didnk know she was marrying her killer. 2 Likes

No matter what she may have done it does not give this moraf**er the right to beat her like he was iron mike tyson

the devil 1 Like

Animal in human skin,idiot. Just waste a pretty women for nothing.. 2 Likes

