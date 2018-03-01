₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by samysamy: 7:41pm
A Congolese man named Francis Mbuyi (Dewiston Mbuyi) has killed his wife Lhynda after beating her mercilessly.She died of internal bleeding in hospital.The couple got married 2yrs ago.It is unclear why he killed her.
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/congolese-man-beats-his-wife-to-death.html?m=1
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by samysamy: 7:42pm
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 7:43pm
Is it Kenya ?
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 7:44pm
Op you take style lazy small
Just copy from the link
Its Congo
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by haywire07(m): 7:46pm
Cheating can pain ehn
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by fuckerstard: 7:47pm
Oh my God
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by SisiStar007: 7:55pm
And "The woman died"...
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by BlackAdam55(m): 8:11pm
first time am hearing about Congo on Nairaland
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Haggui: 8:17pm
He will blame his village people for this one now
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by pantherblack: 8:23pm
gypsey NaijaMutant what do you guys have to say about this.Make una come see o
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by IVORY2009(m): 9:11pm
Oloko oooooo
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by themonk(m): 9:12pm
haywire07:Nobody deserves this kind of beating no matter the kind of cheating whatsoever. This is so bad.
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Pipedreams: 9:12pm
Please women learn to control your tongue. Not all men can take insults, manipulation, lies and disgrace. My ex wife annoyed me to the extent that i gave her a hot slap. I have never laid my hands on a woman in my whole life. I am a peaceful and perfect gentle man people admire but I didn't know what pushed me. She continued in her troublesome ways..insulting, disgracing me and demeaning me in all possible ways in front of friends and her people. I just woke up one morning and took a long walk....packed my things, just clothes and left the marriage for good. I am not a rehabilitation specialist for the mentally challenged all in the name of marriage. I deserve a good life!! Please flee from narcissistic and toxic relationships before the devil use you like this story!!
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Alariiwo: 9:12pm
Damn!!
The woman must have done something very bad to warrant such inhumane treatment.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by tuna4servi(m): 9:12pm
This is serious
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by itiswellandwell: 9:12pm
Too bad
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by dust144(m): 9:12pm
Frustration
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by PrecisionFx(m): 9:13pm
samysamy:
That's why I always advise women in an abusive relatoonship (Both before or after marroage) to Fleeeeee for their lives.
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Badboiz(m): 9:13pm
I no dey like this Kain news
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Slurity(m): 9:14pm
sarrki:You sha hate kenya
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by mayskit4luv(m): 9:14pm
Ok
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by ZombieTAMER: 9:14pm
Marriage is not for everyone
A look at the picture will convince you that the lady was never happy
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by TarOrfeek: 9:14pm
She said: What can you do. Riff Raff!
He did: What can you say? Corpse!
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Arsenalholic(m): 9:14pm
Just look at that vein on his forehead... Might be a pointer to the fact that he has anger issues. The wife must have seen him in 'action' but chose to stay on
Now she pays with her life.
It's so sad.
I hope she has brothers who will take this case up and deal with this beast.
RIP lady.
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by agulion: 9:14pm
pls marriage is not suppose to be a do or die affair if is not working just work alway
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by bmos: 9:14pm
sarrki:
Over to Satan who always take the heavy load of blame. She didnk know she was marrying her killer.
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by metroid(m): 9:14pm
No matter what she may have done it does not give this moraf**er the right to beat her like he was iron mike tyson
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by emeijeh(m): 9:15pm
She married
the devil
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Bentson: 9:15pm
Didn't read the story but I guess
Wait I forgot what I wanted to say
Now I remember
that TOTO was too good to SHARE
Ohh wait there is no story
Kai wait oo.. someone died
THAT'S A STORY.. I THINK
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by Notatribalist(m): 9:15pm
Animal in human skin,idiot. Just waste a pretty women for nothing..
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by oyetunder(m): 9:15pm
this life...
|Re: Congolese Man Beats His Wife To Death After 2 Years Of Marriage (Graphic Pics) by SEYIKP(m): 9:15pm
And when they were tying knots she never now the guy is a monster. May we not love what we kill us.
