|Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:53pm On Mar 12
This lovely couple or rather ex-couple are trending online after deciding to make their separation public. The husband identified as Mr Omorode revealed that he and his estranged partner, Doris are no longer together following their divorce today in Delta state. The man also revealed that his ex-partner who is now a free woman should not come near him neither will he go near her.
Journalist Sapele Oghenek shared the divorce update online in pidgin English. Read below;
"From the couple Mr Omorode and Doris , we just divorce now, because the thing nor work. It is good to divorce than for one to die in marriage, I, Mr Omorode have declared that Doris Omoraka is a free woman. She can move with her friends from now upwards. In case anybody see or saw her from today 12th of March 2018, they should know that I Omorode and Doris are not together and she is now free. I Omorode have decided that Doris should not come close to me please, and I will never go close to her. Please inform Sapele, Delta State ,Nigeria and the world at large that we are done. This is the couple final decision for peace to reign"
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/couple-make-divorce-public-wedding-delta-state-photos.html
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:54pm On Mar 12
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/couple-make-divorce-public-wedding-delta-state-photos.html
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 8:55pm On Mar 12
That's maturity right there...
Better to divorce than kill each other
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by niggi4life(m): 8:57pm On Mar 12
They both look funny
Abeg, make una Carry una problem waka far jor!!! I still dey reason new Motor vehicle license fee wey ambode introduce for lagosians to dey pay
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by donstan18(m): 8:58pm On Mar 12
niggi4life:
That lady is so so beautiful....She looks like Rihanna
Her beauty killed it in the fourth picture with her smile and sexy teeth
God is wonderful.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by midolian(m): 9:02pm On Mar 12
The eyes of the groom though
A verified signature of Alcohol.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by Liliyann(f): 9:08pm On Mar 12
Good one from them.
Its better to be single than remain in a toxic relationship
Marriage is not a do or die affair
It is to be ENJOYED and not ENDURED
Never let society dictate for you!!
Your happiness comes first in a relationship, nothing like being selfless you ain't God!
Its better to be selfish than being unhappy or bitter with your life.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:13pm On Mar 12
Abeg that gal is too beautiful for him
Thank God he has set her free
Who day give these kind of men morale self
This isn't encouraging at all
What's with this divorce here and there
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by hadduni(f): 9:15pm On Mar 12
Beautiful!
we have less death from domestic abuse if we have mature people like this around.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by midolian(m): 9:19pm On Mar 12
MhizzAJ:abeg which girl? the one on his lap in the last pics?
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by obojememe: 9:26pm On Mar 12
am scared of getting married
always contemplating on having a baby mama
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 9:41pm On Mar 12
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 10:00pm On Mar 12
Dem no study each other well b4 marriage or probably it was an arranged marriage.anyway its better to be divorced than die of high blood pressure in marriage.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by bedspread: 10:09pm On Mar 12
U must marry
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:42pm On Mar 12
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:42pm On Mar 12
Can any good news come from Delta? NO
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by AntiWailer: 10:43pm On Mar 12
They planned wedding dem no plan Marriage.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by talk2ekpa(m): 10:43pm On Mar 12
Marriage is between two matured people, not two wealthy people. Plan well next time.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by Chloe88(f): 10:43pm On Mar 12
why are they both ugly?
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 10:43pm On Mar 12
Marriage is not for children..
The essence has been lost since marriage became an all comers affair..
I weep for this generation ..
Quote me at your own peril
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by luvinhubby(m): 10:43pm On Mar 12
The guy looks cool, while the lady looks devious and mischievious.
I may be wrong though.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by sonsomegrigbo: 10:44pm On Mar 12
what!
Igbo kilode?
another bad news from you people..
I'm warning you oooooo...
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by obailala(m): 10:44pm On Mar 12
I still dont know why I find this public declaration so so amusing.. my belle oo
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by Biglittlelois(f): 10:44pm On Mar 12
God help us, marriage truly isn't for everyone
See them above judging their appearance smh!!
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by ihitenansa: 10:45pm On Mar 12
where the lovely couples, lol..
anyways berra safe than sorry,... no be by force
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by gurunlocker: 10:45pm On Mar 12
Good move... The husband sef look like cultist.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by dust144(m): 10:46pm On Mar 12
Better stay separated and Sta alive.
|Re: Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) by SleekyP(m): 10:46pm On Mar 12
