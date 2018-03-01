Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Delta Couple Announce Their Divorce On Facebook (Photos) (23530 Views)

Journalist Sapele Oghenek shared the divorce update online in pidgin English. Read below;



"From the couple Mr Omorode and Doris , we just divorce now, because the thing nor work. It is good to divorce than for one to die in marriage, I, Mr Omorode have declared that Doris Omoraka is a free woman. She can move with her friends from now upwards. In case anybody see or saw her from today 12th of March 2018, they should know that I Omorode and Doris are not together and she is now free. I Omorode have decided that Doris should not come close to me please, and I will never go close to her. Please inform Sapele, Delta State ,Nigeria and the world at large that we are done. This is the couple final decision for peace to reign"



That's maturity right there...



Better to divorce than kill each other 60 Likes 2 Shares







Abeg, make una Carry una problem waka far jor!!! I still dey reason new Motor vehicle license fee wey ambode introduce for lagosians to dey pay They both look funnyAbeg, make una Carry una problem waka far jor!!! I still dey reason new Motor vehicle license fee wey ambode introduce for lagosians to dey pay 99 Likes 1 Share

niggi4life:

They both look funny

That lady is so so beautiful....She looks like Rihanna





Her beauty killed it in the fourth picture with her smile and sexy teeth



God is wonderful. That lady is so so beautiful....She looks like RihannaHer beauty killed it in the fourth picture with her smile and sexy teethGod is wonderful. 50 Likes 2 Shares

The eyes of the groom though



A verified signature of Alcohol. 41 Likes 1 Share

Good one from them.

Its better to be single than remain in a toxic relationship

Marriage is not a do or die affair

It is to be ENJOYED and not ENDURED

Never let society dictate for you!!

Your happiness comes first in a relationship, nothing like being selfless you ain't God!

Its better to be selfish than being unhappy or bitter with your life. 14 Likes 2 Shares



Thank God he has set her free



Who day give these kind of men morale self

This isn't encouraging at all

What's with this divorce here and there Abeg that gal is too beautiful for himThank God he has set her freeWho day give these kind of men morale selfThis isn't encouraging at allWhat's with this divorce here and there 2 Likes

Beautiful!

we have less death from domestic abuse if we have mature people like this around.

am scared of getting married



always contemplating on having a baby mama 7 Likes

Dem no study each other well b4 marriage or probably it was an arranged marriage.anyway its better to be divorced than die of high blood pressure in marriage. 5 Likes

U must marry

3 Likes

Can any good news come from Delta? NO

They planned wedding dem no plan Marriage. 5 Likes 1 Share

Marriage is between two matured people, not two wealthy people. Plan well next time. 1 Like

why are they both ugly? 7 Likes

Marriage is not for children..

The essence has been lost since marriage became an all comers affair..



I weep for this generation ..



Quote me at your own peril 5 Likes

The guy looks cool, while the lady looks devious and mischievious.







I may be wrong though. 5 Likes

what!











Igbo kilode?











another bad news from you people..











I'm warning you oooooo... 1 Like

I still dont know why I find this public declaration so so amusing.. my belle oo 3 Likes

God help us, marriage truly isn't for everyone



See them above judging their appearance smh!! 1 Like

where the lovely couples, lol..















anyways berra safe than sorry,... no be by force 1 Like

Good move... The husband sef look like cultist. 2 Likes