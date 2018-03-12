₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by nex(m): 10:52am
Some months ago, January to be precise, a certain Twitter account, made claims about PayPorte, one of the most popular e-Commerce Companies in Nigeria owing months of salaries.
Many felt this was a rumour, because there was no identity to the person and the account, but we are here to tell you it was no rumour. It was the truth. We are the Ex PayPorte Staff and we are seeking justice. Real people who will reveal ourselves in due time.
We are a group of former employees who have had enough! We hereby bring to the notice of the Labour union, FIRS, PENCOM, Media and general public the injustice and inhumane treatment going on at PAYPORTE GLOBAL SYSYEMS, owned by Eyo Bassey Francis official sponsors of the Big Brother Naija show.
For months we have been working without pay! Requests for salary advance from salaries owed are being ignored! Employees who are unable to come to work due to lack of funds are fired and still denied payment! Salaries have not been paid since November last year. For our Pension, 8% employee contribution is being deducted monthly but not remitted, same for the employer’s statutory 10% pension contribution.
Making it a total of 18% pension contribution as stated in the Pension Act, which has not been remitted for more than 2 years, same with tax. Requests have been made, emails have been sent but the company has refused to respond and pay us our dues.
We have been quiet for too long while we watch as management spend frivolously. They engage in activities to promote the image of the company, sign celebrities as ambassadors, host and pay student ambassadors.
They are also sponsoring a reality TV show, #BBNaija worth over 350,000,000 Naira, AY Live, Nigeria Football Federation . Yet some say how’s that our business?
It is our business when we are being owed for 4 months and expected to come to work while certain staff enjoy special privileges. It is our right to demand for what is ours. Our loyalty and patience is being taken for granted and we will not be silent anymore.
It’s our business when all these spending are going on during the same period when staff were sending requests for school fees for a child which was ignored and child had to be withdrawn from the school.
It’s our business when Staff sent request for his rent which expired and he had to be evicted from his house
It’s our business when Staff who had a close relation battling cancer and wanted to help donate towards her treatment.
It’s our business when Staff who needed just N20,000 Salary advance to cater to his family sends a mail requesting for fees and the mail is unanswered. All these mails were left unresponded to.
We call on the Nigerian Labour Congress to take action. We call on FIRS to take action. We call on PENCOM to take action. We have laboured for PAYPORTE and we deserve our wages!
This isn’t just a Twitter battle. We will fight this injustice with all the energy, resources, sweat and spirit in us. We will bring this Company and its founder, Eyo Bassey Francis to the law and ensure we get what is rightly ours.
We have faces. We have identities, we are scared of no one or your friends. We have tried the diplomatic approach and gotten nothing. We will get what is ours eventually! We will not relent; We will not stop!
SOURCE: http://www.barbaric.com.ng/payporte-staff-salary-eyo-bassey/
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Caustics: 11:59am
why are they blaming BBNaija? I thought everybody loves BBNaija.
1 Like
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Samogbo1(m): 11:59am
Habaaaaaa!!!
I was even planning to port to Payporte.
O boy! Ur wryt up is already yielding results...
Payporte or whatever, abeg pay dem jor
1 Like
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by FarahAideed: 12:01pm
Yet dem dey sign ambassador everyday
8 Likes
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Slymonster(m): 12:01pm
This is funny. How come he is sponsoring bigbrother. Strange things happening in this country if true.
13 Likes
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by lekahm(m): 12:01pm
Yet they are sponsoring NONSENSE
7 Likes
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by fleps(m): 12:02pm
this is inhumane
4 Likes
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by chuckdee4(m): 12:02pm
But they have money to sponsor Big Brother.
Joke of a country, no consumer/staff rights
9 Likes
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by LORDOFAFONJAS: 12:03pm
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by lollmaolol: 12:05pm
No labour law in shithole countries
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Flyingngel(m): 12:05pm
Some Nigerians are wicked. How a complete human being will refuse to pay another human being his/her salaries but will use it on frivolity beat my imagination. People are heartless.
6 Likes
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by tgmservice: 12:06pm
Lol!!!
Miracle is using your salaries to bang nina's kitty kat
8 Likes
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by shemite: 12:08pm
Payporte abegi pay this people ooo, no one cares how much you waste on signing celebrity or on bbnaija. Employee first abeg
5 Likes
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Benjom(m): 12:08pm
They better come up with great defence or business concerns will start porting.
1 Like
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Otradearena: 12:08pm
Okay
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by iksmoore(m): 12:08pm
I hope this is not targeted at humiliating the company. If payporte has some much money to sponsor bbnaija, why can't they pay salary of their workers. This is embarrassing!
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Hidentity(m): 12:10pm
Irony of life. This is like a successful child who ignores his old parents who laboured on him and leaves them in penury just to impress the world and look rich.
1 Like
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by chacoonder(m): 12:11pm
Most of these privately owned companies are like that..They show angelic face to the world and the real devilish face to their staff.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by KillerBeauty(f): 12:11pm
This is a great injustice. Which way Nigeria
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by edoman2016: 12:11pm
Payporte is an e-commerce business that will soon collapse. There business model is faulty and deceiving. They spend a lot of money on public relations and advertising without corresponding increase in their revenue. How many Nigerians shop on payporte compared to jumia and konga?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by naturefellow(m): 12:12pm
Misplaced priority! And it is shocking to know that is a private company, not government!
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by edoman2016: 12:12pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Gerrard59(m): 12:12pm
Honestly, I'm disappointed in Eyo, and to think he underwent classes at Harvard and MIT. Sometimes, I wonder what they learn while at such schools? Or is the LAUTECH mentality still in him?
Now I understand why startups should not be throwing money here and there. Sponsoring BBN but cannot pay employees. Ma Basi!!
1 Like
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Pojomojo: 12:13pm
Many companies are guilty of these
Adrion Homes, they bring Pasuma, Saheed Osupa, Olamide and pay millions where as you just need 5k to feed, they will owe you for Africa.
Nigeria is a very good country where, u can use and dump the employees.
It is good for business.
Globacom-use Indians
Dangote-Indians and Chinese
5 Likes
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by AutoReportNG: 12:13pm
I hope they pay up ASAP, these evidences are enough to tell the world they are not serious minded company
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by solasoulmusic(f): 12:13pm
How ironic to be called payporte and be holding peoples money if it’s true
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by stonecoldcafe: 12:16pm
It is well
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by biggerboyc(m): 12:16pm
Ok
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Donald3d(m): 12:17pm
|Re: Payporte Staff Not Paid Salary In Months – Pension And Tax Not Remitted In Years by Netanyahu1: 12:22pm
I knew it, what good 'business wise' can come out of association with bbnaija? Absolutely none.
2 Likes
