



Every couple has their story, for some who are lucky, it is a pleasant ride all the way and for some others, it is an intense journey with high and lows that eventually stands the test of time.



These lovers reflect the beautiful side of love that nurtures, teaches, guides and embraces all flaws with no hesitation. Their lavish introduction ceremony was held recently and the moments were brilliantly captured.



While Dogba dazzled in green, pink and champagne gold, her man looked dapper as well, making them look just as elegant as a royal couple.



The photos from the glamorous ceremony which are being circulated online have had many wishing to have their day just as perfect as the adorable couple.



Anyone can tell the kind of woman Dogba is and it is one who seems ready to ride to the ends of the earth with her man.



Ibukun who appears like the happiest man alive knows he has found his soul mate and together, they look like two children who have found something stronger than love.



A powerful bond that made them decide to start a family as man and wife but more importantly, to stick together as partners in this crazy thing called life.



