₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,227 members, 4,131,704 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 01:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan (4153 Views)
Dollar Rains At A Nigerian Couple's Wedding. Photos / Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) / Nigerian Couple Release Pre-Wedding Photo Shot inside Toilet with Groom 'Pooing' (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by EdifiedCEO: 10:59am
Every fairytale has a beginning and for Ibukun and Dogba, it started with a vibrant introduction ceremony which will stand as a memorable event that changed the course of their lives.
Every couple has their story, for some who are lucky, it is a pleasant ride all the way and for some others, it is an intense journey with high and lows that eventually stands the test of time.
These lovers reflect the beautiful side of love that nurtures, teaches, guides and embraces all flaws with no hesitation. Their lavish introduction ceremony was held recently and the moments were brilliantly captured.
While Dogba dazzled in green, pink and champagne gold, her man looked dapper as well, making them look just as elegant as a royal couple.
The photos from the glamorous ceremony which are being circulated online have had many wishing to have their day just as perfect as the adorable couple.
Anyone can tell the kind of woman Dogba is and it is one who seems ready to ride to the ends of the earth with her man.
Ibukun who appears like the happiest man alive knows he has found his soul mate and together, they look like two children who have found something stronger than love.
A powerful bond that made them decide to start a family as man and wife but more importantly, to stick together as partners in this crazy thing called life.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-nigerian-couple-stuns-at-their-wedding-introduction-in-ibadan/
1 Like
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by EdifiedCEO: 11:01am
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by doctore212(m): 12:50pm
I want to buy sex doll.
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by Lexusgs430: 12:50pm
Make up galore
Hopefully he would still recognise her, once the pancake and puff puff is washed off ........
Congratulations ......
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by vicky3(m): 12:50pm
Cute
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by oluxy(m): 12:50pm
Congrats
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by fhelihx(m): 12:50pm
classy
Oh it's Ibadan.. Say no more
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by mckazzy(m): 12:50pm
Na intro dem snap pictures like dis... i wonder wetin remain for dem to snap on wedding day.
12 Likes
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by Nwodosis(m): 12:50pm
I wish all these shows can lead to success in marriages.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by penta(m): 12:51pm
Woah!
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by afbstrategies: 12:51pm
Nice
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by felibrain: 12:51pm
Good for them.
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by ELgordo(m): 12:51pm
Ovoko
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by Teewhy2: 12:51pm
Congratulations, money is good oooh. After the wedding comes the marriage. I pray you guys stand the test of time.
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by penta(m): 12:51pm
Woah! I represent the west side!
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by mtchris(m): 12:51pm
Isdarit?
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by munalight(f): 12:51pm
They look gorgeous.
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by KrystosCJ(m): 12:52pm
Classy in green and gold. Please make your union work. It's not by Photoshop, make-up or pictures.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by Opinionated: 12:52pm
.
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by Zizicardo(f): 12:52pm
Beautiful. Wish them hml
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by jericco1(m): 12:52pm
very beautiful
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by BlissB(f): 12:52pm
Just introduction?.... abi na me nor know the meaning of introduction again??
2 Likes
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by kelexray(m): 12:53pm
waooo so cute
main while if u are tried with Lagos state government policies and you want who will calculate your tax and clear it for you pls call ACCERS on,
08170790833,07030868455 or call prince on 08063444322.
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by HRHQueenPhil: 12:53pm
all dis flashiness for introduction, abeg no starve afta wedding o, na d seed of divorce be dat
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by amiibaby(f): 12:53pm
Beautiful couple
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by Houseofglam7(f): 12:54pm
Dope
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by Kingblingz(m): 12:54pm
Fine Couples... May Divorce be far from you from now on!! Coz that's my major fear in flashy weddings!!!
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by iNewton: 12:55pm
d
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by BABANGBALI: 12:58pm
Just do quick and return my shoes and wristwatch that I borrowed you.
1 Like
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by Opinionated: 12:59pm
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by piagetskinner(m): 12:59pm
nice
|Re: Couple Stuns At Their Wedding Introduction In Ibadan by Robbin7(m): 1:01pm
Na common introduction them for snap all this picture with plenty make up so?
Independence Day Speech In Bangali Language Pdf | 15 August Speech In Bangla Fon / Intensive And Practical Grasscutter Farming Workshop / Some Upcoming Events/Exhibitions In Nigeria!! (December 2012)
Viewing this topic: anonymousey, Porshelilia121, Binchim(m), cnc(m), fopishow(m), tolasosanya(m), Nascad, Neyoor(m), Ethelia(f), queensvill(f), diveD, titiforever, cashkid, Davidsonomos(m), ADENIJINUR(m), zebebe, tossyvickykenny(f), Horlaidex(m), Omokhafe242(m), JohnXcel, chaliebee(m), maco22(m), Deyoungprince, Duru009(m), kulikuli45, Iblad0994(m), 1x2x3, melya(m), newglory18, olanrewajulolly(m), allenog(m), Diction10nairal, BIGTinfotech, Skule(m), feda01, fruitfulnathia(f), Davoneskay(m), officialteemi(m), ikombe, drmat, peerless2(m), johnnyn1(m), pddyol(m), anamprince(m), Dessydemmy, sweetgala(m), gflower1000(m), Khodry(m), aflovic(m), Tsyde(m), mailingdgreat, TooNoisy(f), AkachukwuD, Islie, idnoble73(m), TolaniMowas(f), EMMYNENTLY, ghostntommy, julyshad(f), Oyindidi(f), ades0la(f), enigma2007(m), Darchangel(m), chaarly(m), wisdompapa, blackwood(m), chygoz3(m), oprah007(m), Macdan20(m), seunben(m), lincDzinc(m), publictimesng2, demonized, Jilo83(m), Sabiboii17(m), listenersky, emekaCEO(m), Victorchuks4(m), okopido, ifelajafemi, oluwaseun8(m), speak2jasmine(f), akintech70(m), Owo2015, Intrepid01(m), mcfranc(m), DrStrangelove, casey05(m), abbeylanre007, phada2006, zinallen, johnstin(m), emmayayodeji(m), haybble(m), papuchudo, Lekan155, Sashafm(f), PhilSeth, Paruz1015(m), Mpeace(m), innocent1992(m), Greene66 and 204 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4