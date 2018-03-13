Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown (1959 Views)

The whereabout of Mr. Krishi is still unknown and there are fears that he may be in danger.



Efforts to reach him have proved abortive as all his phone lines are switched off.



The Police authority, who has been on the trail of Mr. Krishi, has failed to inform Daily Trust on why the fearless journalist was abducted by armed policemen.



He Will Be Released



Police Are Just Helping To Boost His Profile. Before Today, He Was Known To Only Few People. After Now, He Will Likely Become A National Celebrity. All Because Of The Police



Let Me Extend My Congratulations To Him On His New Status 13 Likes 2 Shares

I love this military regime. 9 Likes 1 Share

Buhari as finally turned Nigeria to a real shithole country

And the rape on the press continues

No freedom of speech and information





We are back to 84 5 Likes





A leopard never loses his spots

Inside the agbada is a khaki Buhari is a terroristA leopard never loses his spotsInside the agbada is a khaki 5 Likes

Lalasticlala please send it to the promised land







Let people know what the dullard is up to





The guy should go suck on his own rooster. Have a taste of the real One Neajeriya you're championing. Onye ara Fraudgeria Daily "Trust", the pro-Jihadist Fulani-owned anti-Igbo blog that always publishes fictional stories and lies against Biafra?The guy should go suck on his own rooster. Have a taste of the real One Neajeriya you're championing. Onye ara Fraudgeria 12 Likes 1 Share

d





because....





Nobody was abducted or kidnapped here....he was just taken in for "routine questioning" I have nothing to saybecause....Nobody was abducted or kidnapped here....he was just taken in for "routine questioning"

lol so nigeria police don dey kidnap?

Thunder fire Buhari. We have freedom of speech



I tire for this illiterate policemen.



Meanwhile, for those who voted for this "change", I hope you're all enjoying it. Kidnapper policemenI tire for this illiterate policemen.Meanwhile, for those who voted for this "change", I hope you're all enjoying it.







It's now official....Muhammadu Buhari, the sadistic Fossil in Aso Rock is a blood thirsty and blood sucking terrorist demon







4 Likes 1 Share

Useless police and foolish government. They are yet to abduct the terrorist herdsmen currently ravaging the entire shithole

Buhari will surely be remembered as the worst president Nigerian has ever had. 2 Likes

slowly and systematically, the buhari administration is nicking all the negative indices Nigeria needs to become a failed state.

>failed institutions.

>weak leadership

>depleted military

>wanton and incessant killings

>clampdown on press freedom

Nigeria is heading for the gutters at this rate

police are worse than dogs. Give them food and they will persecute,trouble and malign any innocent person till ppl start seeing d person as some hard core criminal

boooohari's body odour alone can suffocate the journalist.