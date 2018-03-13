₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by agwom(m): 3:06pm
Daily Trust reporter, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, has been abducted by armed policemen at the National Assembly complex.
The whereabout of Mr. Krishi is still unknown and there are fears that he may be in danger.
Efforts to reach him have proved abortive as all his phone lines are switched off.
The Police authority, who has been on the trail of Mr. Krishi, has failed to inform Daily Trust on why the fearless journalist was abducted by armed policemen.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/breaking-police-abduct-daily-trust-s-reporter-whereabouts-unknown.html
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by Eggcelent(m): 3:44pm
He Will Be Released
Police Are Just Helping To Boost His Profile. Before Today, He Was Known To Only Few People. After Now, He Will Likely Become A National Celebrity. All Because Of The Police
Let Me Extend My Congratulations To Him On His New Status
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by tribalistseun: 4:46pm
I love this military regime.
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by Sagamaje(m): 6:04pm
Buhari as finally turned Nigeria to a real shithole country
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by ZombieTAMER: 6:06pm
And the rape on the press continues
No freedom of speech and information
We are back to 84
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by ZombieTAMER: 6:06pm
Buhari is a terrorist
A leopard never loses his spots
Inside the agbada is a khaki
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by ZombieTAMER: 6:09pm
Lalasticlala please send it to the promised land
Let people know what the dullard is up to
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by conductorL5: 6:14pm
Daily "Trust", the pro-Jihadist Fulani-owned anti-Igbo blog that always publishes fictional stories and lies against Biafra?
The guy should go suck on his own rooster. Have a taste of the real One Neajeriya you're championing. Onye ara Fraudgeria
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by Caustics: 6:14pm
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by miracool946: 6:15pm
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by buygala(m): 6:15pm
I have nothing to say
because....
Nobody was abducted or kidnapped here....he was just taken in for "routine questioning"
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by rickyrex(m): 6:16pm
lol so nigeria police don dey kidnap?
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:19pm
Thunder fire Buhari. We have freedom of speech
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by SOFTENGR: 6:20pm
Kidnapper policemen
I tire for this illiterate policemen.
Meanwhile, for those who voted for this "change", I hope you're all enjoying it.
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by Bayajidda1: 6:24pm
It's now official....Muhammadu Buhari, the sadistic Fossil in Aso Rock is a blood thirsty and blood sucking terrorist demon
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by Temptee101(m): 6:25pm
Useless police and foolish government. They are yet to abduct the terrorist herdsmen currently ravaging the entire shithole
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by Akpan107(m): 6:26pm
Buhari will surely be remembered as the worst president Nigerian has ever had.
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by Sitex(m): 6:28pm
slowly and systematically, the buhari administration is nicking all the negative indices Nigeria needs to become a failed state.
>failed institutions.
>weak leadership
>depleted military
>wanton and incessant killings
>clampdown on press freedom
Nigeria is heading for the gutters at this rate
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by Quality20(m): 6:41pm
police are worse than dogs. Give them food and they will persecute,trouble and malign any innocent person till ppl start seeing d person as some hard core criminal
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by fucktoto: 6:52pm
boooohari's body odour alone can suffocate the journalist.
|Re: Police Abduct Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Daily Trust's Reporter, Whereabouts Unknown by LaEvilIMiss(f): 6:55pm
Where is FATHER MBAKA to release holy tears to drive PMB out of Office..
