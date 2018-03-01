₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 3:10pm
Two students who were sponsored to study abroad have welcomed a bouncing new baby. Sulaiman and Maijidda were part of the 197 Students that were sponsored to Uganda by the administration of of former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which after their graduation they got married.
Last week, they were blessed with a baby girl and they named her after Haj Salamatu Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso the Wife of Sen Kwankwaso.
Congratulations to the couple.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/two-nigerian-students-sent-study-abroad-welcome-new-baby-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by modelmike7(m): 3:15pm
Beautiful baby!
The child should be named ' SECOND DEGREE'!
They got more than the initial degree!!
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Cadec007(m): 3:19pm
modelmike7:stop stop *just fell off my building*
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by modelmike7(m): 3:21pm
Cadec007:Lol.�, take am easy o bro!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by hazan041: 3:33pm
modelmike7:
13 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by ades0la(f): 3:52pm
Awwwn.. nice
Visit my link please
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Samusu(m): 3:54pm
Kwankwasiyya Amana
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by JohnnyBling(m): 5:00pm
Uganda ?? Abroad?? to study??
Na wa oh..ordinary Uganda
17 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by cassidy1996(m): 6:07pm
Dem throw wey book enta fucck...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by MDsambo: 6:09pm
JohnnyBling:Uganda is far better than this shithole
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Neimar: 6:24pm
e nr concern us
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by pweshboi(m): 6:25pm
If nah still Africa no be Abroad... #NaijaMentality
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by kennymartinz(m): 6:25pm
congratulation student.
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Horlawoomey(m): 6:26pm
Nice one
How do all these people fall in love ?
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by oyetunder(m): 6:26pm
all work and no play...God forbid.
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by free2ryhme: 6:26pm
BoneBlogger:
congrats to them
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Lexusgs430: 6:27pm
Nah book den say make then go study o, then dey perform biology experiments......
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Wishaky(f): 6:27pm
modelmike7:
Bro yu no well at all.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by tabisegroup(m): 6:27pm
It was part of their scheme of work
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Antichristus: 6:27pm
Kano state government sponsored Nigerians to go and study in Uganda? Nigeria is finished. Only a generation ago, West and east African countries were sending their students to study in Nigeria. Nigeria is the ANT of Africa. Ichabod.
3 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Kennitrust: 6:27pm
modelmike7:guy u reasons well
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 6:27pm
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by morikee(m): 6:27pm
So na Bleep sweet them i weak for this one
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by WFblacc(m): 6:28pm
how Uganda take be abroad?
OP you too Stupid
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by millionboi2: 6:29pm
Instead of to read dia book,thy go dey fvk
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by tokrizy(m): 6:31pm
smart move
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Jiang(m): 6:31pm
will my first kid be a male, female or better yet twins
Can't wait to find out, make i marry first
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by sonnie10: 6:31pm
modelmike7:
Maybe Secondus
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by NobleRomm(m): 6:32pm
imagine ooo
is these the certificate they will bring back to those who sent them
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by bpalace(m): 6:32pm
The person wen send them go Uganda sef is very bad...what do u hexpect?
|Re: Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos by Strongbest(m): 6:32pm
Uganda? I forgot anywhere outside Naija is abroad.
Do they also have better education over there than here?
I wish them well.
If you are yet to be here, come in today:
www.nairaland.com/1798724/
1 Like
