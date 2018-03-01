Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Two Nigerian Students Sent To Study Abroad Welcome A New Baby. Photos (12531 Views)

UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) / Two Nigerian Students Drown In Malaysia (Photos) / Female Students Sent By Jonathan To Philippines (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Last week, they were blessed with a baby girl and they named her after Haj Salamatu Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso the Wife of Sen Kwankwaso.



Congratulations to the couple.



Source; Two students who were sponsored to study abroad have welcomed a bouncing new baby. Sulaiman and Maijidda were part of the 197 Students that were sponsored to Uganda by the administration of of former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which after their graduation they got married.Last week, they were blessed with a baby girl and they named her after Haj Salamatu Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso the Wife of Sen Kwankwaso.Congratulations to the couple.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/two-nigerian-students-sent-study-abroad-welcome-new-baby-photos.html 2 Likes

Beautiful baby!

The child should be named ' SECOND DEGREE'!

They got more than the initial degree!! 48 Likes 2 Shares

modelmike7:

Beautiful baby!

The child should be named ' SECOND DEGREE'!

They got more than the initial degree!! stop stop *just fell off my building* stop stop *just fell off my building* 14 Likes 2 Shares

Cadec007:

stop stop *just fell off my building* Lol.�, take am easy o bro!! Lol.�, take am easy o bro!! 4 Likes 1 Share

modelmike7:

Beautiful baby!

The child should be named ' SECOND DEGREE'!

They got more than the initial degree!! 13 Likes







Visit my link please Awwwn.. niceVisit my link please

Kwankwasiyya Amana 1 Like

Uganda ?? Abroad?? to study??

Na wa oh..ordinary Uganda 17 Likes

Dem throw wey book enta fucck... 2 Likes 1 Share

JohnnyBling:

Uganda ?? Abroad?? to study?? Na wa oh..ordinary Uganda Uganda is far better than this shithole Uganda is far better than this shithole 2 Likes

e nr concern us

If nah still Africa no be Abroad... #NaijaMentality 4 Likes

congratulation student.

Nice one



How do all these people fall in love ? 2 Likes

all work and no play...God forbid.

BoneBlogger:

Two students who were sponsored to study abroad have welcomed a bouncing new baby. Sulaiman and Maijidda were part of the 197 Students that were sponsored to Uganda by the administration of of former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which after their graduation they got married.



Last week, they were blessed with a baby girl and they named her after Haj Salamatu Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso the Wife of Sen Kwankwaso.



Congratulations to the couple.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/two-nigerian-students-sent-study-abroad-welcome-new-baby-photos.html

congrats to them congrats to them

Nah book den say make then go study o, then dey perform biology experiments...... 1 Like

modelmike7:

Beautiful baby!

The child should be named ' SECOND DEGREE'!

They got more than the initial degree!!





Bro yu no well at all. Bro yu no well at all. 1 Like

It was part of their scheme of work

Kano state government sponsored Nigerians to go and study in Uganda? Nigeria is finished. Only a generation ago, West and east African countries were sending their students to study in Nigeria. Nigeria is the ANT of Africa. Ichabod. 3 Likes

modelmike7:

Beautiful baby! The child should be named ' SECOND DEGREE'! They got more than the initial degree!! guy u reasons well guy u reasons well 1 Like 1 Share

So na Bleep sweet them i weak for this one

how Uganda take be abroad?

OP you too Stupid 2 Likes

Instead of to read dia book,thy go dey fvk 1 Like

smart move



Can't wait to find out, make i marry first will my first kid be a male, female or better yet twinsCan't wait to find out, make i marry first

modelmike7:

Beautiful baby!

The child should be named ' SECOND DEGREE'!

They got more than the initial degree!!

Maybe Secondus Maybe Secondus

imagine ooo



is these the certificate they will bring back to those who sent them

The person wen send them go Uganda sef is very bad...what do u hexpect?