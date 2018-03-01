₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property
The applicant is seeking a declaration that the forceful seizure, confiscation and sealing of his property by the respondents without any court order is illegal, wrongful and unconstitutional.
Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, on Tuesday filed a fresh suit at a Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking N1 billion damages against the Police over alleged unlawful sealing of his property in Lagos.
The suit, filed by his lawyer, Mr Olukoya Ogungbeje, has as the Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Response Team, (IRT) , ACP Abba Kyari and DSP Phillip Rieninwa as respondents.

He wants an order compelling the respondents jointly and severally to immediately and unconditionally release the properties as listed in the motion papers.
In addition, is asking the court for an order compelling the respondents to immediately and unconditionally unseal and vacate the applicants two residential houses located at highbrow area of Magodo in Lagos.
Other reliefs are an order compelling the respondents to severally and jointly tender an apology to the applicant and to pay him the sum of N1 billion being general and exemplary damages for the alleged forceful seizure and confiscation of the applicant’s property without court order.
A perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from tampering or taking any action against the applicant or any of his properties in relation to this case.
Some of the properties listed in the application include N50 million cash, two residential duplex, brigade wrist-watch worth 170,000 dollars, a phone worth 30,000 dollars and five pieces of Saphono Rucci Diamond rings worth 100,000 dollars.
Others are three Italian travel bags worth 55,000 dollars, 10 Spanish shoes each worth N2.5 million, 20 KVA inverter set worth N10 million, two sets of dinning table worth N8 million.
The applicant also wants N4 million as cost of action against the respondents.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Evans was arraigned by the police before a Lagos High Court in October 2017 on a 40-count charge bordering on kidnapping, robbery among other offences.
No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit which was filed on Tuesday about 11.35 a.m.
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by iamtardey(m): 3:43pm
Evans?
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by Fredmatic(m): 3:44pm
Why is this man case taking so much time?
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by uchman48(m): 3:45pm
Nigeria police sef don tire me, you just keep using his properties and generating income which does not benefit the masses, after this case will die a natural death despite all the noise.
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by funnynation(m): 3:58pm
If you wan be criminal for naija.. Try and be better one. If na small pikin crimal they for don waste this guy since. The last time wey I see the guy picture, he dey fresh pass some people wey dey hustle for street..
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by kolafolabi(m): 3:58pm
Is this guy ok or his Lawyer is not ok or both are not normal
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by Greene66: 3:59pm
His lawyer sef...
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by ojmaroni247(m): 3:59pm
Evans the bad guy.
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by jetz: 3:59pm
sue kwanu hehehehe naija o
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by afbstrategies: 3:59pm
ok
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by congorasta: 3:59pm
igbo man must survive
even in prison,they hustle
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by yeyeboi(m): 3:59pm
This Evans Guy Still Dey
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by aspirebig: 3:59pm
This guy and billion sha...
So Evans matter is still on.
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by Dollarship(m): 4:01pm
Who watched Hushpuppy story on instagram
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by dokJ: 4:01pm
hmmmmmmmmmm.....ok
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by judecares1: 4:01pm
Taaaaaaaaa,who give Evans d mouth to talk
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by AnodaIT(m): 4:02pm
Dem for don destroy the house since
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by deepwater(f): 4:03pm
LOL
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by Coloradvantage(m): 4:03pm
kolafolabi:don't support nonsense illegal acts carried out by npf, bros this is democracy. .. you are not a criminal until proven guilty by a competent court of law. and why go seize someone's property without other from a court of law. simple as follow due process
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by oluwabless1: 4:03pm
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by emybills: 4:04pm
odiegwu
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by nairavsdollars(f): 4:04pm
I have even forgotten that the man is under police custody sef.. and that is exactly what the police wants
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by EmmaLege: 4:04pm
so criminal can still sue police
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by Bustincole: 4:05pm
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by agarawu23(m): 4:05pm
kolafolabi:he is okay. That's lawyer job. Even if u kill Buhari and was caught red-handed, pay a lawyer, he will still boldly defend u and tell u all is well.
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by btee136: 4:07pm
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by baddosky1: 4:07pm
Between Evans and the Nigerian police, who is the bigger criminal?
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by dignity33: 4:07pm
If this is a sane society he certainly have case on this but I'm sorry to inform him that this is Nigeria.
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by DrMuzungu: 4:07pm
They failed to do the needful. They should have wasted him the day they arrested him, and claim he tried to escape so they had no choice but to off him.
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by purplekayc(m): 4:08pm
Fredmatic:nice question
Re: Evans Sues Police, Demands N1bn Damages Over Sealed Property by daben1(m): 4:09pm
What is this man still doing alive? This bastardd ought to have been executed and forgotten... Nigeria na yeye country
