Akpabio was caught with a phone concealed in her underwear, while the examination was on at Baptist Academy, Karu, FCT. Also caught was Andrew Etziuzala, said to be aiding Akpabio in the cheating process. .

They were caught with the aid of CCTV which sends live transmission of activities going on within the examination halls. While parading both suspects, FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Patrick Ukpen, said Andrew introduced Akpabio into the chain of cheating during examinations. .

The Commandant explained that while the examination was going on, Andrew, a student of Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, was busy sending text messages of supposed answers to the questions she was expected to answer.

Akpabio, who said she applied to study Business Administration, added that she had sat for JAMB for more than four times and had been unable to secure admission. “My last score was 179,” she said.

Etziuala who was sending answers to her phone explained that the answers were generated by another member of the syndicate operating from a Business Centre in Jikwoyi.

He said the suspect at large, allegedly hacked into JAMB examination questions and generated answers which were forwarded to him (Etziuala), who in turn forward them to Akpabio in the examination hall.



Don't know, why it's so hard for some to read and easy for them to cheat 5 Likes

Good for her.Read your books them nor go hear but would be waiting for expo. 1 Like

you want to gain admission into a university but you don't want to study to get prepared for the exam,tomorrow you will graduate from a university without knowing how to write capital and small letter u.all you want to graduate for is just to be a graduate that's all.graduates without brain everywhere. 16 Likes

Na Dem 1 Like

In a bid to impress family and friends with a higher score.









See where it has landed her.



See where it has landed her.







She is a learner...wetin be small phone that she can not insert inside her canal?



But what I want to know is; how did Oga Patrick Ukpen search her pant? She is a learner...wetin be small phone that she can not insert inside her canal?But what I want to know is; how did Oga Patrick Ukpen search her pant? 13 Likes 2 Shares

Akpabio was caught with a phone concealed in her underwear, while the examination was on at Baptist Academy, Karu, FCT.

Ladyhippolyta88:

Good for her.Read your books them nor go hear but would be waiting for expo.

Whne most of them spend their time on facebook and nairaland, how will they read? Whne most of them spend their time on facebook and nairaland, how will they read? 5 Likes

Jamb is very easy to pass na.

chai sorry o

Nigeria is a casted country now.... The big looters and thieves has a gathering when they eat wine and congratulate themself about how successful there are ass law breakers... While the small ones are disgraced and brought to public ...







Nigeria is too messed up to stress yourself for admission or a university degrees..



Street is the way forward now.. If you ain't strong you ain't gonna survive in my country 1 Like

For ordinary jamb, common they should release her osiso, even our president didn't write jamb, they think its easy. 2 Likes

Even ppl wey follow do expo during there own time go follow bash her.. 5 Likes

NCAN, Akure chapter

Calling!

Over!

Exhibit detected...

Over!

Signal received

Over!

Name Scanned & Verified

Over!



Na Dem.... 4 Likes

Akpabio and Andrew; fools! The next yahoo couple... 1 Like 1 Share

Read she will not Read... She will be seen on every Romance topic and story here on Nairaland. She don go disgrace Nairaland Republic.

I Know she'll be blaming her Step mother now.

Pant?

Ashawo wey wan go write exam

NPF the Mad How Many politifian una don arrest even jamb self na thief UTME na thief, people surpose use expo the write am FG just the use people sweat the enrich themselves, FG self na theif 1 Like

Shesuss!!!!! Did the phone enter the upper chamber?

durasome:

you want to gain admission into a university but you don't want to study to get prepared for the exam,tomorrow you will graduate from a university without knowing how to write capital and small letter u.all you want to graduate for is just to be a graduate that's all.graduates without brain everywhere.

Mr Adviser, please try to create sentences properly. Starting a sentence with small letters isn't a good sign to show you actually are better off the lady. And please space your words too, also punctate properly. Thank you. Mr Adviser, please try to create sentences properly. Starting a sentence with small letters isn't a good sign to show you actually are better off the lady. And please space your words too, also punctate properly. Thank you. 4 Likes

Cheating in exam is hard, is much easier to read.



At least you will have peace of mind while writing the exam and knowledge as well. 2 Likes

Ladyhippolyta88:

Good for her.Read your books them nor go hear but would be waiting for expo.



Den go de follo bois upandan Den go de follo bois upandan

What is Miss Udoh Akpabio doing with JAMB? Her mates are house-girls all over Lagos and Abuja taking care of the home, kids and servicing oga when madam is away. She should be punished for wanting to abandon her forefathers' profession.,

lol she no smart that's y.. smart people like us Angel Gabrel sef no fit catch us