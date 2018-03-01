₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,378 members, 4,132,321 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 07:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates (3207 Views)
"Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep / Man Who Loves Buhari And His Number Plate (Photo) / HIV Geometrically Increasing In Imo State - Okorocha (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by afroniger: 4:32pm
…Says Mischief Makers Using Land Use Charge To Misinform Residents
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/lagos-denies-increasing-motor-vehicle-registration-number-plate-rates/
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Owamudia: 5:48pm
Nice one.
Just yesterday, somebody was telling me that it was increased from 1,850 to 4,000.
So who do we believe now
Ogun state all the way
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Caustics: 6:01pm
they will deny but still increase it unofficially
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by BruncleZuma: 6:01pm
Let's wait for Lekki people, nah them dey see all the shege first.
11 Likes
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by free2ryhme: 6:01pm
afroniger:
One denial after another
APC, Mother of lies
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by rozayx5(m): 6:03pm
When ibom seaport and the south open up to importation
Lagos can bill themselves to death
None of our biz
9 Likes
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by chinex276(m): 6:03pm
hmmm..
all i Know is that Buhari must go back to daura
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Firefire(m): 6:03pm
Fraudulent gonment of professional liars.
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Money2000: 6:04pm
Why APC mumu like this... All these lies are for the media
APC need to be sent away just as "Ghana went"
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by emmy4lov(m): 6:05pm
Crazy government
UK used Samsung galaxy S6 for sale.. whatsapp me: 08050447106
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by JonnyConnection: 6:06pm
EVIDENCE ATTACHED
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Jh0wsef(m): 6:06pm
..
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by KrystosCJ(m): 6:07pm
Better to invest in my hometown than in Lagoon precinct. Greedy bunch of insatiable mother-tapiocas
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by adisabarber(m): 6:08pm
As long as I can license my car in another state, i have no problem with it
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by bejeria101(m): 6:10pm
Them go use levies and taxes to kee lagos pple! Ogini kwa? Soon they would impose sleeping tax!
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by oyb(m): 6:10pm
ambo?
tax collector man? all i will say is he must have been flying a kite
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by obonujoker(m): 6:13pm
To think that ambode will call himself a Christian, and be setting up anti-people policies and taxations, you will wonder what they learn at church.... no wonder his wife kicked out a servant of God....
Awon elesu eyan....
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by dhardline(m): 6:17pm
They would have lost all revenues generated from cars to other states. Na God save them.
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by engrchykae(m): 6:20pm
obonujoker:religious bodies are the mothers of taxation.
The church and mosque leaders are anti-people.
They exploit and feed off the fear and ignorance of people.
If you are surprised at osinbajo after long years of participating actively in rccg,then i will take you as an ignorant person
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:20pm
Hian...they should wait let me clear my Venza first.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Clean2016: 6:29pm
JonnyConnection:
So this is from Lagos State government?
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by martineverest(m): 6:56pm
tinubu wants to use ambode to recover all the money he missed when fashola refused to allow him access in his tenurw
|Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Smartii(m): 7:03pm
Despite the so much money Lagos rake in, they still came with capitalist policies....states needing to boost IGR should even be the one enacting laws of tax increment. Ambode for the money o
(0) (Reply)
Atiku Donates N10m To Jigawa Flood Victims / What Are Your Thoughts On Buhari's Wai (war Against Indiscipline) / Boko Haram Says No To Amnesty
Viewing this topic: ruggie, walygy(m), obinna222, Aieboocaar(m), Cerebrae(m), DonDiego(m), sabama007(f), DIVFAVOR(m), eejo(m), Hardeybiryo(m), talk2percy(m), PrinceMario(m), dubemnaija, Revibe, sabola, jasmines(f), redfly(m), olastarnet, smithoo(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16