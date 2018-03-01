₦airaland Forum

Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by afroniger: 4:32pm
…Says Mischief Makers Using Land Use Charge To Misinform Residents

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday debunked rumours of increase in the cost of processing motor vehicle particulars and application for number plates, saying the rates remain the same across the State.

A statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan said the clarification became necessary in response to enquiries by members of the public who are genuinely concerned about the rumours of increases in charges relating to the motor vehicle administration.

Bamigbetan said anyone with evidence of any increase in motor registration rates from any of the official Centres managed by the Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Authority (MVAA) should report to the agency or the Ministry of Transportation.

According to him, “Although, the cost of maintaining the roads and expanding infrastructures which ease the operations of vehicles is enormous, the Lagos State Government shall continue to bear the burden of keeping the roads motorable and safe for all users.”

He said some mischief makers were desperately exploiting the challenges posed to the government by the new Land Use Charge Law which seeks to raise more money for the provision of public infrastructures for the benefit of all, to misinform the public.

It would be recalled that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had also debunked insinuations that many tax items were reviewed upward, saying that the claim was not true. Speaking to journalists after leading a symbolic walk against sexual and domestic violence on Monday in Alausa, Governor Ambode said his administration was very sensitive to the people, and would not go all out to deliberately overburden them.

“I want Lagosians to understand one particular issue. We have over 300 tax items for which nothing has been touched apart from this Land Use Charge and maybe one other. But again, we are a very responsive government; we are very sensitive because at the end of the day, governance is about the people; it is about what they want.

“Yes, people might like that infrastructural development is on the progressive chart in Lagos but also it comes with a price. But notwithstanding in the middle of all that, a responsive government will listen to the yearnings of her people.

“At the end of the day, it’s all for the development of Lagos. What this government is interested in is to create a trajectory and framework of permanent prosperity for Lagos. It is not about today, it is about the future and if there is going to be permanent prosperity in Lagos, some things have to be done but I can tell you based on the dialogue and the things we have been receiving on the Land Use Charge, obviously we would respond positively to those yearnings,” Governor Ambode said.




https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/lagos-denies-increasing-motor-vehicle-registration-number-plate-rates/
Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Owamudia: 5:48pm
Nice one.

Just yesterday, somebody was telling me that it was increased from 1,850 to 4,000.

So who do we believe now

Ogun state all the way cool

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Caustics: 6:01pm
angry they will deny but still increase it unofficially

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by BruncleZuma: 6:01pm
grin grin grin grin

Let's wait for Lekki people, nah them dey see all the shege first.

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by free2ryhme: 6:01pm
afroniger:


One denial after another

APC, Mother of lies

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by rozayx5(m): 6:03pm
When ibom seaport and the south open up to importation



Lagos can bill themselves to death


None of our biz

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by chinex276(m): 6:03pm
hmmm..

all i Know is that Buhari must go back to daura

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Firefire(m): 6:03pm
Fraudulent gonment of professional liars.

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Money2000: 6:04pm
Why APC mumu like this... All these lies are for the media

APC need to be sent away just as "Ghana went"

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by emmy4lov(m): 6:05pm
Crazy government




Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by JonnyConnection: 6:06pm
EVIDENCE ATTACHED

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Jh0wsef(m): 6:06pm
..
Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by KrystosCJ(m): 6:07pm
Better to invest in my hometown than in Lagoon precinct. Greedy bunch of insatiable mother-tapiocas

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by adisabarber(m): 6:08pm
As long as I can license my car in another state, i have no problem with it

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by bejeria101(m): 6:10pm
Them go use levies and taxes to kee lagos pple! Ogini kwa? Soon they would impose sleeping tax!

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by oyb(m): 6:10pm
ambo?

tax collector man? all i will say is he must have been flying a kite
Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by obonujoker(m): 6:13pm
To think that ambode will call himself a Christian, and be setting up anti-people policies and taxations, you will wonder what they learn at church.... no wonder his wife kicked out a servant of God....

Awon elesu eyan....

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by dhardline(m): 6:17pm
They would have lost all revenues generated from cars to other states. Na God save them.
Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by engrchykae(m): 6:20pm
obonujoker:
To think that ambode will call himself a Christian, and be setting up anti-people policies and taxations, you will wonder what they learn at church.... no wonder his wife kicked out a servant of God....

Awon elesu eyan....
religious bodies are the mothers of taxation.
The church and mosque leaders are anti-people.
They exploit and feed off the fear and ignorance of people.
If you are surprised at osinbajo after long years of participating actively in rccg,then i will take you as an ignorant person

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:20pm
Hian...they should wait let me clear my Venza first.

Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Clean2016: 6:29pm
JonnyConnection:
EVIDENCE ATTACHED

So this is from Lagos State government?
Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by martineverest(m): 6:56pm
tinubu wants to use ambode to recover all the money he missed when fashola refused to allow him access in his tenurw
Re: Lagos Denies Increasing Motor Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates by Smartii(m): 7:03pm
Despite the so much money Lagos rake in, they still came with capitalist policies....states needing to boost IGR should even be the one enacting laws of tax increment. Ambode for the money o

