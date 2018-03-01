₦airaland Forum

SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 6:45pm
SARS operatives today gunned down a ram seller named Nbaba at Ganaja Village Market,Lokoja. Aggrieved family members,business friends and well wishers of the deceased stormed the Nigeria Police Force Command Headquarters Lokoja, Kogi State and laid a siege there.It is unclear why they shot him



Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 6:46pm
Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by FarahAideed: 6:47pm
This country sef

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Redoil: 6:48pm
Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Turantula(m): 6:48pm
Hope its a fulani ram seller

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Redoil: 6:51pm
If you believe things are working well under buhari click like If you think things are not working well under buhari click share

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by fran6co(m): 6:53pm
sars on the beat again . . . . . evil men in black uniform

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 6:59pm
But why na .... may his soul RIP
Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by OriginalKogiboy(m): 7:09pm
KOGI! KOGI!! KOGI!!! I am not comming home till hitler leave d seat.

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:17pm
Nigeria police is another problem to this country

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Lonestar124: 7:18pm
Chaos everywhere cry the touching part the innocent ones are always preys to this blood sucking morons handling a deadly weapon called gun

May his soul rest in peace cry

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Treasure17(m): 7:46pm
Too much blood shed in this country every blessed day. Why would the country move forward self ...I just tire. May your soul rest in peace.

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:17pm
shocked


Nigeria should stop this nonsense.
This is why the Westerners think Nigeria is the home of fraud and forgery.

See the fake Gucci belt that man is wearing.

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 8:18pm
What's the difference between SARS and killer herdsmen?

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by iyke926(m): 8:19pm
Policemen are drunks and robbers.

SARS are criminals and marijuana smokers with no human sympathy.


When Will Nigerians be allowed to own arms legally in other to protect themselves from dis robbers?? sad

NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Nigeria should stop this nonsense.
This is why the Westerners think Nigeria is the home of fraud and forgery.

See the fake Gucci belt that man is wearing.
Mou'fvcker, you think this is funny sad

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by igboOSU: 8:19pm
Useless animals


That's why I don't pity them if armed robbers waste them.


They should burn them and the police station angry

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:19pm
Trigger happy SARS... Rip to the dead

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 8:19pm
I am in pains because of Nigeria.

We have "leaders" but they refuse to listen to the cries of the *common man*

How long shall we continue to protest against these miscreants posing as security forces? How long shall the youths continue to be murdered in cold blood for no crime at all?

RIP mister. If your hands were clean, may your killers answer the call of death soonest too.

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:19pm
SARS Again! So sad!!

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:20pm
#ENDSARS

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by LilSmith55(m): 8:20pm
I dey vex angry
Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 8:21pm
'1000 ways to die' need to come to Nigeria. I'm sure they'd find enough fodder for their show.

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Franzinni: 8:21pm
police station for what... You asking criminals to come you your aid against fellow criminals?


I was about to say I thought police have to account for every shot they fire then it dawned on me.... These are advanced criminals with unrivaled access to bullets and even guns from the streets so they can easily replace spent bullets... Assuming they even ever give account.

Remember even a soldier was in league with Evans.
Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 8:21pm
Herdsmen dey there oo

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Prinxxdave(m): 8:21pm
OriginalKogiboy:
KOGI! KOGI!! KOGI!!! I am not comming home till hitler leave d seat.
see my brother ooo.


U better come and vote Yahaya out.


D guy matter don dy vese me

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by congorasta: 8:22pm
RIP......


Nigeria is not a zoo
Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Quality20(m): 8:22pm
but I tot their extra judicial killings is only in d south of nija? They shd pls not bring it up here o
Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 8:22pm
good one.. they flog and shot him... next time they should not shout sai baba
Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 8:23pm
Redoil:
If you believe things are working well under buhari click like
If you think things are not working well under buhari click share


So wetin go come happen after that?

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by koolpal(m): 8:23pm
SCRAP THIS RUBBISH CALLED SARS... TOO MUCH BLOOD ON THEIR HAND

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Nigeria should stop this nonsense.
This is why the Westerners think Nigeria is the home of fraud and forgery.

See the fake Gucci belt that man is wearing.

We are talking of human life, you there talking about Gucci Guggi belt.


You sef!
Your case is different

Re: SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:23pm
We need to know why they shot him.

