Source: SARS operatives today gunned down a ram seller named Nbaba at Ganaja Village Market,Lokoja. Aggrieved family members,business friends and well wishers of the deceased stormed the Nigeria Police Force Command Headquarters Lokoja, Kogi State and laid a siege there.It is unclear why they shot himSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/sars-shoot-ram-seller-dead-in-kogiphotos.html?m=1 1 Like

This country sef 6 Likes

Hope its a fulani ram seller 3 Likes

If you believe things are working well under buhari click like If you think things are not working well under buhari click share 7 Likes 68 Shares

sars on the beat again . . . . . evil men in black uniform 10 Likes 2 Shares

.... may his soul RIP But why na.... may his soul RIP

KOGI! KOGI!! KOGI!!! I am not comming home till hitler leave d seat. 1 Like

Nigeria police is another problem to this country 4 Likes

the touching part the innocent ones are always preys to this blood sucking morons handling a deadly weapon called gun



Too much blood shed in this country every blessed day. Why would the country move forward self ...I just tire. May your soul rest in peace. 1 Like







Nigeria should stop this nonsense.

This is why the Westerners think Nigeria is the home of fraud and forgery.



See the fake Gucci belt that man is wearing.

What's the difference between SARS and killer herdsmen? 2 Likes





SARS are criminals and marijuana smokers with no human sympathy.





When Will Nigerians be allowed to own arms legally in other to protect themselves from dis robbers??



Mou'fvcker, you think this is funny Policemen are drunks and robbers.SARS are criminals and marijuana smokers with no human sympathy.When Will Nigerians be allowed to own arms legally in other to protect themselves from dis robbers??Mou'fvcker, you think this is funny







That's why I don't pity them if armed robbers waste them.





That's why I don't pity them if armed robbers waste them.They should burn them and the police station

Trigger happy SARS... Rip to the dead 1 Like

I am in pains because of Nigeria.



We have "leaders" but they refuse to listen to the cries of the *common man*



How long shall we continue to protest against these miscreants posing as security forces? How long shall the youths continue to be murdered in cold blood for no crime at all?



RIP mister. If your hands were clean, may your killers answer the call of death soonest too. 1 Like

SARS Again! So sad!! 2 Likes 1 Share

#ENDSARS 1 Like

I dey vex

'1000 ways to die' need to come to Nigeria. I'm sure they'd find enough fodder for their show. 2 Likes 1 Share

police station for what... You asking criminals to come you your aid against fellow criminals?





I was about to say I thought police have to account for every shot they fire then it dawned on me.... These are advanced criminals with unrivaled access to bullets and even guns from the streets so they can easily replace spent bullets... Assuming they even ever give account.



Remember even a soldier was in league with Evans.

Herdsmen dey there oo 1 Like

OriginalKogiboy:

KOGI! KOGI!! KOGI!!! I am not comming home till hitler leave d seat. see my brother ooo.





U better come and vote Yahaya out.





D guy matter don dy vese me see my brother ooo.U better come and vote Yahaya out.D guy matter don dy vese me 1 Like

RIP......





Nigeria is not a zoo

but I tot their extra judicial killings is only in d south of nija? They shd pls not bring it up here o

good one.. they flog and shot him... next time they should not shout sai baba

Redoil:

If you believe things are working well under buhari click like

If you think things are not working well under buhari click share



So wetin go come happen after that? So wetin go come happen after that? 1 Like

SCRAP THIS RUBBISH CALLED SARS... TOO MUCH BLOOD ON THEIR HAND 1 Like 1 Share

We are talking of human life, you there talking about Gucci Guggi belt.





You sef!

Your case is different We are talking of human life, you there talking aboutGuggi belt.You sef! 2 Likes