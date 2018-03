A group of Badoo cultists were arrested today at Magbon Alade, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos state. The suspected cultists were handcuffed and bundled into a car before they were handed over to the Nigerian Police, Akodo Division this afternoon by a local security outfit. Various items were said to have been recovered from the suspects. See pictures below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-badoo-cult-members-arrested-vigilantes-lekki-area-lagos-photos.html