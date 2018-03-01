₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by exlinkleads(f): 9:52pm On Mar 13
Photo Of Armless Teacher In Ghana Teaching Math & Writing With Her Teeth Goes Viral
There is practically no excuse for not having something to do in this life. If you are jobless, it is either you are lazy or you just don't want to work. Even physically challenged people are finding a way to make themselves relevant in the society as well as make some money.
A hashtag on Twitter has led to the discovery of a female mathematics teacher, teaching her students by writing with her teeth because she is physically challenged. She had no arms. Her name is Madam Enyonam, teaching math without her arms. It is reported that she is a teacher at R/C Addo-Agyiri School.
A hashtag which was started on Twitter, ‘#GhanaTrueHero’ sought to celebrate Ghanaians who were in one way or another, doing things for the greater good without considering the lengths they had to go to achieve their aim. The photo, ever since it was posted, has won the hearts of many Ghanaians who were in awe and were amazed at the selflessness of the female teacher.
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by fuckerstard: 10:12pm On Mar 13
Oh my God, am sure she loves teaching that the disability can't stop her. God bless this woman
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by joyspringacad(m): 10:16pm On Mar 13
It is well
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by Kyase(m): 10:16pm On Mar 13
Hmm.
From MS office teacher to now Mathematics.
Okay ooo, Ghanaian I hail una.
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by mybestlove(m): 10:17pm On Mar 13
There is ability in disability. Physical deformation shouldn't translate to incapacitation unto they that have dreams.
Some lazy folks will just be carrying handbags up and down (physically fit) looking for men to depend on and they term it "slayqueen". Abeg go buy sense in this 2018. Look at a lady and her condition and she's independent.
God bless and strengthen you, baby. Ride on.
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by EvilChild: 10:17pm On Mar 13
Nothing really special here
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 10:17pm On Mar 13
EvilChild:Your name speaks louder than your comment
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by stano2(m): 10:17pm On Mar 13
WAT !!!
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by ibkgab001: 10:17pm On Mar 13
A greater lesson to Nnwaimkpe and useless NLs
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by megafaraday(m): 10:17pm On Mar 13
Wow! God bless her richly
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by AreaFada2: 10:18pm On Mar 13
Incredibly superb.
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by xamuel17(m): 10:18pm On Mar 13
Second to comment?
Very soon we will see a photo of a Ghanaian teacher dt has only one ballz
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by EvilChild: 10:18pm On Mar 13
She just wanna trend.
I guess because she read the other Ghanaian teacher who drew Microsoft was picked and sent to Singapore.
Rubbish, next please
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by youngelder(m): 10:19pm On Mar 13
Me: Madam, how'd you write lesson notes and Mark assignments
Woman:
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by Paradigm777: 10:19pm On Mar 13
Another Singapore trip loading.
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:19pm On Mar 13
Imagine if Buhari were armless. He'd just be soo useless that he can't even beg.
With two arms the man is still useless.
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by Ugoeze2016: 10:19pm On Mar 13
Ghanaians are seriously going viral lately.. kuburu
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by EjimaQuintana: 10:19pm On Mar 13
Waddddd......tomoro wen ah go office, mek ah see any disable person wer go beg me money
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by liljboy10: 10:20pm On Mar 13
One thing I love about Ghanaians is that they do their jobs with passion.Most of Dem are not paid up to Nigerians but display good work ethics.
God help her.
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by Chloe88(f): 10:20pm On Mar 13
next trip will be Canada
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by pinpinkay(m): 10:20pm On Mar 13
Ghana teachers be makin positive news, naija teacher are like
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by piagetskinner(m): 10:20pm On Mar 13
wow...this is inspiring
ability in disability
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by Krafty006: 10:22pm On Mar 13
impressive
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by AlphaBest007: 10:23pm On Mar 13
Disability of the body gan only alter the reality of a person's existence, it van never destroy it.
Disability of the Mind...now,that's a DISASTER
Kudos to this woman!
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by Owamudia: 10:23pm On Mar 13
Ehya
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by ghostfacekillar(m): 10:24pm On Mar 13
pls give this one a beta life. Itz cool shb bt it very strenous for her
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by Ezedon(m): 10:24pm On Mar 13
Wonderful
If its in Nigeria she will be begging
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by Olii(f): 10:24pm On Mar 13
While somebody with complete body will be sleeping everyday waiting for his/her mum to feed him/her, claiming there's no job.
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by jetz: 10:24pm On Mar 13
wait na only ghana wan shine ne shoo
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by thorpido(m): 10:25pm On Mar 13
Kudos ma'am.Some people would have seen it as an avenue to beg.
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by FatGuy: 10:25pm On Mar 13
I think she should teach an advance class. And it should be a dictatable subject, I.e, economics, Agricultural science etc. This is stress, please!
|Re: Armless Ghanaian Maths Teacher Writing With Marker In Her Mouth (Photo) by pregnantMan(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
see as she set yash like person wey wan collect doggy
