|Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by queensera(f): 10:32pm On Mar 13
American popstar "chris brown" who was impressed after seeing video of Nigerians doing break dance in 1959, took to his instagram page to share the video.
He Captioned The Video:
1959 NIGERIA �� @stanceelements FOR THE CULTURE
See It Below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgRcOy4lvVe/
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/american-singer-chris-brown-share-video.html
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by mumureloaded(m): 10:35pm On Mar 13
my first ftc. I don't need your likes, all I need is money and it doesn't come from hitting that button.
now back to the topic, Nigerian can dance (one of our strongest gene), it's in our blood.
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by FortifiedCity: 10:44pm On Mar 13
Hey I forgot the water melon I'm supposed to fry on this thread
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by iyapont: 10:50pm On Mar 13
yesterday na Rihanna,today Na Chris Brown, tomorrow go be who abeg??
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by emmy4lov(m): 10:56pm On Mar 13
Ok.. so how is that supposed to help our economy...
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by eseveli(m): 10:57pm On Mar 13
OK make we fry civet
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by kokkubabboni421(m): 10:57pm On Mar 13
That means aside our atilogu dance,we are also into break dance
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by obojememe: 10:57pm On Mar 13
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by tobtap: 10:57pm On Mar 13
... naija get history
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by Dearlord(m): 10:58pm On Mar 13
Meaning what?
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by MDsambo: 10:58pm On Mar 13
From their attires, you know they're Northerners
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by MTKbudapest(m): 10:58pm On Mar 13
Niaja don dey reign for obodo oyinbo. Up zoo!
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by Edu3Again: 10:59pm On Mar 13
Since it does not involve violence & blood; it's safe to say it's not the North.
So where is it ?
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by boldking(m): 10:59pm On Mar 13
is this news or advertisement
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by ObservantFellow: 10:59pm On Mar 13
Whose Father is that one now?
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by Premiumwriter: 10:59pm On Mar 13
All of una wan talk about naija? OK we're waiting. I think it's going to be Nicki Minaj next
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by dfrost: 11:00pm On Mar 13
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by luqmandwise(m): 11:00pm On Mar 13
No b say dm love us o. Them just dey patronize us
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by zig2ryme04: 11:00pm On Mar 13
iyapont:
Donald Trump
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by farouk0403(m): 11:00pm On Mar 13
Nigeria always making African countries proud
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by talk2percy(m): 11:01pm On Mar 13
Eehhee? Wetin una want make I do? If buhari sees this, is he going to resign?
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by odigbosky(m): 11:01pm On Mar 13
anything that cannot make Buhari go back to daura next year isn't worth my time.
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by Humblebloke(m): 11:01pm On Mar 13
what's the message
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by armadeo(m): 11:01pm On Mar 13
NAIJA 4 LIFE
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by kidman96(m): 11:02pm On Mar 13
You call that break dance?
E be like say slap dey hungry you.
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by armadeo(m): 11:02pm On Mar 13
emmy4lov:
you want to help your economy i see
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by styless(f): 11:03pm On Mar 13
Na so
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by modelmike7(m): 11:06pm On Mar 13
UP NIGERIA!!!
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by dominique(f): 11:06pm On Mar 13
I remember when we shot the video, the good ol days
Nobody should quote me, I wan sleep
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by DollarAngel(m): 11:06pm On Mar 13
Shaku Shaku
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by lilkech(m): 11:07pm On Mar 13
Wow! Nice moves.
But why were the guys dancing wearing skirts no wonder we have a bobrisky dancing upandan today
|Re: Chris Brown Shares Video Of Nigerians Doing Break Dance In 1959 by Galacious1: 11:10pm On Mar 13
Break dance ko, break dance ni. Well, i'm just happy man utd lost. That team is just too boring. Meanwhile, Montella should have played Ben Yedder in the first leg too.
