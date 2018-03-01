Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview (2471 Views)

After electric cars, it looks like flying car would be the next generation of future mobility. PAL-V Liberty has been unveiled as world’s first flying car production model, it’s a historic breakthrough in the evolution of flying cars altogether. It’s the moment where the wall between fiction and facts is torn down, flying car is not just our imagination, it’s real. This production model is the last stage before they start full production and delivery, this company doesn’t want to be just a dreamer, it wants to be a pioneer. All certifications required will be granted based on this production model.



The certification of PAL-V Liberty doesn’t just guarantee safety of this flying car but also approval as a vehicle driven on the roads or flown in the air. Once full certification is granted in 2019, the company promises to hand over the keys of PAL-V Liberty to its first customers. Enjoy breathtaking view when flying with PAL-V Liberty, it is claimed to be the safest flying vehicles on the planet. You can stop wasting time, kiss goodbye to traffic jam, you can just fly over it. When you are on land, you can simply park this vehicle just like any regular car.







While we are yet to get over the goosebumps of the Geneva motors show which was concluded recently. we can't but notice some amazing designs in the auto world and this is not unconnected to their designs, technology advancement and we can't but noticed PAL-V Liberty. But the question is that, are we ready for a flying car in Nigeria?





Nice

I'm coming







Naija and medicority Fly car that we have been used since on 1734Naija and medicority

Okay... Seen!

I

It will take special training session to drive this type of a car...let's see where we are going technologically ..scientists aren't slowing down at all..daily innovations very soon we shall see flying motor cycle & bicycle

Dino must hear this! 1 Like

this one will be very good for us here in lagos as we no see road again 2nd to comment am going higher 1 Like

this one will be very good for us here in lagos as we no see road again 2nd to comment am going higher

New innovation not dey 1 a local apprentice will remake keke napep or a benz and expect help and support, don't know wen naija will learn

confirm

this one can't be used in 9ja , if u try am,na high tension wire go show u d real route to heaven,most foreign countries use underground wiring ,not for africa







So much innovations and transformations in our life time The luckiest generation is this present generation.So much innovations and transformations in our life time

sounds scary kindof

The design looks too basic. It's just a car fitted with helicopter rotors.



Finally able to comment with glo, the most useless network in the whole of telecommunications.



If prayers were sent to heaven using glo network, those prayers would NEVER reach God's ears. 1 Like

Anything Flying is no news to my brothers from Edo.







Abeg mk una no attack me. I just dey wake up.

But the question is that, are we ready for a flying car in Nigeria? Yes, atleast to fly the dullard back to wherever he come from Yes, atleast to fly the dullard back to wherever he come from 1 Like 1 Share

Good for Lagos traffic

If i have money to buy this car i wont be needing it because i will be enjoying the way my police escorts and sirens will be intimidating everyone rather than gambling with my life in the unsafe Nigerian skies.....

What happens when there is a system failure in the car and the rotor stops moving? Is there an ejectable seat packed with a parachute in it? Or will people start dying from flying car crash?







or this one that we have electricity cables everywhere, na from high tension wire dem go dey rescue some drivers o Don't be surprised when you intend to land at lekki only to go and land at owode..or this one that we have electricity cables everywhere, na from high tension wire dem go dey rescue some drivers o

But the question is that, are we ready for a flying car in Nigeria? Good Question .

EDO people started in the right direction since 43BC Good Question .The Answer is,We dey READY naaa.EDO people started in the right direction since 43BC

Is this one not just helicopter with big big tires?

Its all fun and games until u end up on "HIGH TENSION NEPA WIRES".........



It will probably be fitted with a special kind of "shock" absorber It will probably be fitted with a special kind of "shock" absorber

Fly car that we have been used since on 1734





Naija and medicority buhari must hear your english buhari must hear your english

Not feasible here.

