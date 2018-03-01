₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
While we are yet to get over the goosebumps of the Geneva motors show which was concluded recently. we can't but notice some amazing designs in the auto world and this is not unconnected to their designs, technology advancement and we can't but noticed PAL-V Liberty.
After electric cars, it looks like flying car would be the next generation of future mobility. PAL-V Liberty has been unveiled as world’s first flying car production model, it’s a historic breakthrough in the evolution of flying cars altogether. It’s the moment where the wall between fiction and facts is torn down, flying car is not just our imagination, it’s real. This production model is the last stage before they start full production and delivery, this company doesn’t want to be just a dreamer, it wants to be a pioneer. All certifications required will be granted based on this production model.
The certification of PAL-V Liberty doesn’t just guarantee safety of this flying car but also approval as a vehicle driven on the roads or flown in the air. Once full certification is granted in 2019, the company promises to hand over the keys of PAL-V Liberty to its first customers. Enjoy breathtaking view when flying with PAL-V Liberty, it is claimed to be the safest flying vehicles on the planet. You can stop wasting time, kiss goodbye to traffic jam, you can just fly over it. When you are on land, you can simply park this vehicle just like any regular car.
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by AutoReportNG2: 4:43am
But the question is that, are we ready for a flying car in Nigeria?
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by Swankyprince(m): 8:17pm
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 8:17pm
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by adaksbullet(m): 8:17pm
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by BruncleZuma: 8:18pm
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by visijo(m): 8:18pm
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by Charly68: 8:19pm
It will take special training session to drive this type of a car...let's see where we are going technologically ..scientists aren't slowing down at all..daily innovations very soon we shall see flying motor cycle & bicycle
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by Onyenna(m): 8:19pm
Dino must hear this!
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by dgysoft(m): 8:19pm
this one will be very good for us here in lagos as we no see road again 2nd to comment am going higher
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by directorXixXICK(m): 8:20pm
dgysoft:
Ah bros, 2nd to comment? Are u very sure sir that you read your 1-2-3 properly in your primary school days
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by thundafire: 8:21pm
New innovation not dey 1 a local apprentice will remake keke napep or a benz and expect help and support, don't know wen naija will learn
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by Sphilip1(m): 8:21pm
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by osazsky(m): 8:24pm
this one can't be used in 9ja , if u try am,na high tension wire go show u d real route to heaven,most foreign countries use underground wiring ,not for africa
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by Mouthgag: 8:24pm
The luckiest generation is this present generation.
So much innovations and transformations in our life time
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by obojememe: 8:24pm
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by HajimeSaito: 8:25pm
The design looks too basic. It's just a car fitted with helicopter rotors.
Finally able to comment with glo, the most useless network in the whole of telecommunications.
If prayers were sent to heaven using glo network, those prayers would NEVER reach God's ears.
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by dominion001(m): 8:25pm
Anything Flying is no news to my brothers from Edo.
Abeg mk una no attack me. I just dey wake up.
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by supremsuccess(m): 8:27pm
AutoReportNG2:Yes, atleast to fly the dullard back to wherever he come from
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by EmekaBlue(m): 8:27pm
Good for Lagos traffic
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by soberdrunk(m): 8:28pm
If i have money to buy this car i wont be needing it because i will be enjoying the way my police escorts and sirens will be intimidating everyone rather than gambling with my life in the unsafe Nigerian skies.....
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by Innov8ve1: 8:28pm
What happens when there is a system failure in the car and the rotor stops moving? Is there an ejectable seat packed with a parachute in it? Or will people start dying from flying car crash?
Don't be surprised when you intend to land at lekki only to go and land at owode.. or this one that we have electricity cables everywhere, na from high tension wire dem go dey rescue some drivers o
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by EVILFOREST: 8:30pm
AutoReportNG2:Good Question .
The Answer is,
We dey READY naaa.
EDO people started in the right direction since 43BC
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by iceberryose(m): 8:31pm
Is this one not just helicopter with big big tires?
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by HajimeSaito: 8:34pm
soberdrunk:
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by SamuelTurner(m): 8:35pm
adaksbullet:buhari must hear your english
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:37pm
Not feasible here.
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by Lagbaja01(m): 8:38pm
|Re: PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: An Overview by vaxx: 8:39pm
Mouthgag:Not so true, the luckiest generation will never arrived, in about hundred years time , another generation will call our advancement backward just like we call the former generation backward and so shall the trend continue till Christ come, that is if he is coming....
