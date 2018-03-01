₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Amagite2: 6:17am
Controversial OAP, and now pastor, Daddy Freeze has explained why it's more rewarding to patronize a night club by buying their liquor, than giving it to a Pentecostal church.
This is coming after Quilox boss, Shina Peller saved accident victims over the weekend, along Sagamu road using his mouth to "draw fuel" from a bus as FRSC ambulance had none.
Daddy Freeze shared photos of Shina and wrote;
"Why it’s more rewarding to use your money to buy liquor in @shinapeller ‘s nightclub #Quilox than for you to give it to a Pentecostal church.
-
There was an accident along the lagos Ibadan expressway and my good friend from the same hood as I, SHINA was passing by. Not only did he stop to help, he siphoned fuel with his mouth because the ambulance on the scene did not have enough fuel. He also gave one of his vehicles to take the injured to the hospital.
-
How many of your fake ass Daddy GOs would do this? How many of them would use those their dirty, lying ass mouths anointed by satan himself to draw fuel? How many will even stop?
-
Many of the accidents along that road are caused by the traffic around the numerous satanic institutions set up where developed countries would have set up factories.
-
When Jesus was alive he drank alcohol and was accused to be in the presence of sinners (possibly in Night Clubs) so enjoying a bottle of Champagne or Henny with coke and ice at quilox in responsibility and moderation is actually Christ like.
-
◄ Matthew 11:19 ►
NIV
The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and they say, 'Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.' ----- What could he have been drinking that they labeled him a drunkard? Lucozade boost?
-
More so, another reason to patronize them lies in the fact that the club employs people who earn a living through it and it pays taxes as instructed by our first pastors, the disciples; something most pastors and churches are blatantly disobeying.
-
◄ Romans 13 ►
NIV
[6] This is also why you pay taxes, for the authorities are God’s servants, who give their full time to governing. [7] Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue;
-
Here are my 2cents, stop over at quilox on a Friday and empty your pockets there, so the thieves won’t have anything to steal from you on Sunday, while you are at it, drink responsibly! ~FRZ
-
#FreeTheSheeple"
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/daddy-freeze-reason-liquor-quilox-church.html
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Equal2DeTask: 6:21am
Cheap attention seeker at it again!
Must you be against the work of God?
Must you attack the anointed ones?
MUST YOU! MUST YOU!! MUST YOU!!!
Remember, Very soon we will hit rainy season and the thUNDER that will fire your mouth is loading....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by dominique(f): 6:34am
But you're soliciting for donations for your online Church. Your members should use the money to buy liquor naa
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by new2012: 6:34am
We are going somewhere.. One day-just one day, This guy might name the Devil as his sponsor.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by tyson99(m): 6:35am
Freeze small small ooo
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by salvation101(f): 6:44am
Lol. Twist scriptures to justify your addiction, you will surely give an account of your words one day. I hope you repent sha
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Zanas: 6:53am
This guy has started to show his true colour. He is from the devil and not from God. Antichrist Freeze
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by hisgrace090: 6:55am
dominique:
Freeze is never against donation or freewill gift, but against tithe and first fruit.
Go and study the difference between them.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by hisgrace090: 6:58am
salvation101:
The greatest liar is anybody preaching that having anything to do with alcoholic drink is a sin.
This is preaching against the bible.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by paxonel(m): 7:17am
Make these daddy's GO dem beg this man now, wetin
Anyway, shekpe is good for the body. Jesus turn water into...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by dominique(f): 8:34am
hisgrace090:
The topic clearly stated Giving to a Church. Last I checked, freewill donations is part of giving to a church
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by InansBobo: 9:38am
a stupid talk from a stupid personality
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Iyajelili(f): 10:25am
Can this stvpid freeze shut his stinky gutter mouth there? I stopped going to church years back and before i stopped i wasn't paying tithe but with all these decisions of mine, i have never for once criticized anybody who thinks differently from me when it comes to church or religion matter.
Freeze is gradually loosing it and becoming a nuisance to the society.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by b0rn2fuck(m): 10:25am
Stop sounding like anti Christ , this man has begin to even make me believe the Bible anti Christ, even as I don't go to church, too much everything is bad,leave church with your palava and don't try to win the soul for the devil either heaven or hell exist or not, I always mind my own business but won't mind this
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Annnonymous: 10:26am
Iyajelili:
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by ekems2017(f): 10:26am
This your "church " go wound your members o cos already you have told them what you will be using the so called donation to do. That will be your communion for them.
Kwara state drinkers no shaking. Freeze go help you people with liquor.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by salbis(m): 10:27am
Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad. Take am easy, my advise.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Jh0wsef(m): 10:27am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Ayo4251(m): 10:27am
So this idiot has eventually gone mad
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by chukiz(m): 10:28am
I sorry for freeze
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Innobee99(m): 10:28am
Seems his wife went away with his brain.
No apology!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by MorataFC: 10:28am
... and some people still believe this man is doing Lord's work, I pity them
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Freeman59: 10:28am
christians, this is a time to hold your bibles close. the world is turning into sth else.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Opinedecandid(m): 10:28am
Satan speaking
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:28am
Freeze is now a pastor?!!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by MorataFC: 10:29am
dominique:church of hell?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by jamael(m): 10:29am
This dude is one funny irresponsible man who does not think before he talks.
Truth is that you can back up any lifestyle of yours provided you quote the scriptures out of context. That's why the Bible says "the letter killeth but the Spirit giveth life"
I actually pity those followers of his because some of the things he said are in contrast to the rules he gave his "children".
Like I always say, this man is not morally qualified to even be a false prophet.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Jochabed(f): 10:29am
Your Insain talks,are gradually getting out of hand. Don't invoke the WRATH of God.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by davidodiba(m): 10:29am
Slow but steadily, daddy Freeze will bury himself. Surely ...he will do that great harm to just himself....
Sips my red wine and stroke the head of my fine cat.....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by Iyajelili(f): 10:29am
Annnonymous:e pain am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:30am
Crazy man!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shina Peller Saving Accident Victim by amike99: 10:30am
by there word we shall know dem
