This is coming after Quilox boss, Shina Peller saved accident victims over the weekend, along Sagamu road using his mouth to "draw fuel" from a bus as FRSC ambulance had none.



Daddy Freeze shared photos of Shina and wrote;



"Why it’s more rewarding to use your money to buy liquor in @shinapeller ‘s nightclub #Quilox than for you to give it to a Pentecostal church.

-

There was an accident along the lagos Ibadan expressway and my good friend from the same hood as I, SHINA was passing by. Not only did he stop to help, he siphoned fuel with his mouth because the ambulance on the scene did not have enough fuel. He also gave one of his vehicles to take the injured to the hospital.

-

How many of your fake ass Daddy GOs would do this? How many of them would use those their dirty, lying ass mouths anointed by satan himself to draw fuel? How many will even stop?

-

Many of the accidents along that road are caused by the traffic around the numerous satanic institutions set up where developed countries would have set up factories.

-

When Jesus was alive he drank alcohol and was accused to be in the presence of sinners (possibly in Night Clubs) so enjoying a bottle of Champagne or Henny with coke and ice at quilox in responsibility and moderation is actually Christ like.

-

◄ Matthew 11:19 ►

NIV

The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and they say, 'Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.' ----- What could he have been drinking that they labeled him a drunkard? Lucozade boost?

-

More so, another reason to patronize them lies in the fact that the club employs people who earn a living through it and it pays taxes as instructed by our first pastors, the disciples; something most pastors and churches are blatantly disobeying.

-

◄ Romans 13 ►

NIV

[6] This is also why you pay taxes, for the authorities are God’s servants, who give their full time to governing. [7] Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue;

-

Here are my 2cents, stop over at quilox on a Friday and empty your pockets there, so the thieves won’t have anything to steal from you on Sunday, while you are at it, drink responsibly! ~FRZ

-

#FreeTheSheeple"





Cheap attention seeker at it again!







Must you be against the work of God?



Must you attack the anointed ones?



MUST YOU! MUST YOU!! MUST YOU!!!







Remember, Very soon we will hit rainy season and the thUNDER that will fire your mouth is loading.... Cheap attention seeker at it again!Must you be against the work of God?Must you attack the anointed ones?MUST YOU! MUST YOU!! MUST YOU!!!Remember, Very soon we will hit rainy season and the thUNDER that will fire your mouth is loading.... 45 Likes 4 Shares

But you're soliciting for donations for your online Church. Your members should use the money to buy liquor naa 57 Likes 4 Shares

We are going somewhere.. One day-just one day, This guy might name the Devil as his sponsor. 19 Likes

Freeze small small ooo 1 Like

Lol. Twist scriptures to justify your addiction, you will surely give an account of your words one day. I hope you repent sha 29 Likes 4 Shares

This guy has started to show his true colour. He is from the devil and not from God. Antichrist Freeze 15 Likes 1 Share

dominique:

But you're soliciting for donations on your online Church. Your members should use the money to buy liquor naa







Freeze is never against donation or freewill gift, but against tithe and first fruit.



Go and study the difference between them. Freeze is never against donation or freewill gift, but against tithe and first fruit.Go and study the difference between them. 11 Likes

salvation101:

Lol. Twist scriptures to justify your addiction, you will surely give an account of your words one day. I hope you repent sha





The greatest liar is anybody preaching that having anything to do with alcoholic drink is a sin.



This is preaching against the bible. The greatest liar is anybody preaching that having anything to do with alcoholic drink is a sin.This is preaching against the bible. 7 Likes





Anyway, shekpe is good for the body. Jesus turn water into... Make these daddy's GO dem beg this man now, wetinAnyway, shekpe is good for the body. Jesus turn water into...

hisgrace090:





Freeze is never against donation or freewill gift, but against tithe and first fruit.



Go and study the difference between them.

The topic clearly stated Giving to a Church. Last I checked, freewill donations is part of giving to a church The topic clearly stated. Last I checked, freewill donations is part of giving to a church 29 Likes 1 Share

a stupid talk from a stupid personality 7 Likes

Can this stvpid freeze shut his stinky gutter mouth there? I stopped going to church years back and before i stopped i wasn't paying tithe but with all these decisions of mine, i have never for once criticized anybody who thinks differently from me when it comes to church or religion matter.

Freeze is gradually loosing it and becoming a nuisance to the society. 11 Likes 1 Share

Stop sounding like anti Christ , this man has begin to even make me believe the Bible anti Christ, even as I don't go to church, too much everything is bad,leave church with your palava and don't try to win the soul for the devil either heaven or hell exist or not, I always mind my own business but won't mind this 5 Likes 1 Share

Iyajelili:

fghjkl; 2 Likes

This your "church " go wound your members o cos already you have told them what you will be using the so called donation to do. That will be your communion for them.



Kwara state drinkers no shaking. Freeze go help you people with liquor. 1 Like 1 Share

Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad. Take am easy, my advise. 4 Likes

.

So this idiot has eventually gone mad 3 Likes

I sorry for freeze

Seems his wife went away with his brain.















No apology! 1 Like

... and some people still believe this man is doing Lord's work, I pity them 1 Like

christians, this is a time to hold your bibles close. the world is turning into sth else. 2 Likes

Satan speaking 2 Likes

Freeze is now a pastor?!!

dominique:

But you're soliciting for donations on your online Church. Your members should use the money to buy liquor naa church of hell? church of hell? 1 Like

This dude is one funny irresponsible man who does not think before he talks.



Truth is that you can back up any lifestyle of yours provided you quote the scriptures out of context. That's why the Bible says "the letter killeth but the Spirit giveth life"



I actually pity those followers of his because some of the things he said are in contrast to the rules he gave his "children".



Like I always say, this man is not morally qualified to even be a false prophet. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Your Insain talks,are gradually getting out of hand. Don't invoke the WRATH of God.

Slow but steadily, daddy Freeze will bury himself. Surely ...he will do that great harm to just himself....



Sips my red wine and stroke the head of my fine cat..... 1 Like

Annnonymous:





e pain am e pain am

Crazy man!