|How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Kalapizim(m): 8:54am On Mar 14
Infinix note4/pro come shipped with capacitive scanners and this scanners are embedded in the home button like other major manufacturers.
Convenience is all perfect, as good as we ever wanted, but what about security? Is it as great as convenience offered by fingerprint sensors on phones? You must have noticed that fingerprint sensor on your smartphone is quite smaller than the one in your office attendance systems. It is so small that it does not even cover full fingertip, still it does the job and recognizes your registered finger but not the one next to it. A full fingerprint is harder to spoof but unfortunately fingerprint sensors used on smart phones are usually smaller ones and set to extract and compare lesser numbers of fingerprint features to authenticate identity. On the other hand, fingerprint scanners used at high security applications scan full fingerprint and extracts comparatively larger number of fingerprint features, making it more immune against spoof attacks.
Fingerprint authentication system used on smartphones is based on partial fingerprint authentication, in which only a part of the finger is scanned and compared against the reference template. However, during the enrollment, your smartphone urges you to scan fingertip from all sides, so that later it can match whatever portion is scanned during the verification. Authentication systems based on partial fingerprints extract and compare lesser number of fingerprint features than full fingerprint authentication systems. Fingerprint authentication on mobile devices is as secure as manufacturers want them to be. Small sensors and partial fingerprint authentication are used to keep the device slim and compact as it adds up to the specification sheet of the product. Due to consumer demand of slimmer and compact devices, manufacturers tend to be more inclined towards smaller parts. Since expensive phones are expected to be slimmer and more compact, device makers too are left with no choice.
Conclusion :
Fingerprint security is subjective. It also depends on the criticality of data on your phone. If data on your phone is crucial, for example financial information, data related to the national security, etc. you may need more security than just a fingerprint biometrics in current scenario. If data on your phone is mostly your favorite cat videos, fingerprints shall serve as an adequate security method. According to Counterpoint Market Research , more than 1 billion smartphones with ship with fingerprint sensor in the year 2018. This will present an opportunity as well as a security challenge for service providers and manufacturers.
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by tonbratom(m): 7:45pm On Mar 15
Nice
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Kalapizim(m): 5:41am
tonbratom:Thank you
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Yoruba4Life: 7:25am
So many broken r'ships as a result of this. I've seen couples pressing the sensor against their partner's finger-prints (while the partner is dead/fast asleep) to unlock the phone. . So how safe is that?
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by wwwtortoise(m): 7:26am
OP make this article safe for our eyes first using line spacing and paragraphing.
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Josiahadams22: 7:26am
finger print ke
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by obaataaokpaewu: 7:27am
Using a Hot4, the sensor has not misbehaved except maybe when my finger is wet, in this case, I just wipe it clean and try again
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by joeaz58(m): 7:28am
mine is lit,but not that perfect
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by jashar(f): 7:29am
I use an Infinix Hot 4 pro. I like the fingerprint sensor because I don't have to draw my unlock pattern in front of people.
And I use it to block access to some apps on my phone.
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by dayo2me(m): 7:29am
Hmm!
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by sbashir10: 7:31am
N
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Homeboiy: 7:31am
Mine is good
I don't use patterns or pin
I only use finger prints to avoid all these girls from accessing my phone
Infinix note 3
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by obaataaokpaewu: 7:31am
Yoruba4Life:You have seen? Do you sleep with them to see?
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by YhungPablo(m): 7:33am
Very safe.
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by sonsomegrigbo: 7:33am
where is it located on hot 4 lite?
I've been searching for it since...
I don't trust all these Igbos neighbors of mine...
they might have stolen it...
especially since their leader said 'STEALING IS NOT CORRUPTION'
SHIOOOORRRR
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by satowind(m): 7:34am
Talking rubbish.
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Yewandequeen(f): 7:34am
Mine is safe oo
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Yewandequeen(f): 7:35am
Yoruba4Life:Which kin sleep be that, some people self sleeps like dead goat.
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by abiodunalasa: 7:38am
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by urvillagepeoplee(m): 7:39am
Yoruba4Life:do u live with d couples,na so Una go dey lie anyhow upandan dey talk fake stories.
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by ayookunlee: 7:39am
I need the yoruba interpretation abeg
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by bolubillionaire(m): 7:40am
Finger print ain't really safe for me... Just sleep off by mistake.. Then u will understand..
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by officialteemi(m): 7:40am
xiaomi fingerprint sensor ..top rated
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Yoruba4Life: 7:42am
urvillagepeoplee:
OK, I hear you. Experience speaketh!
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by teemanbastos(m): 7:45am
My own no work again
Note 3 keeps on saying fingerprint hardware not available
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by GentleMoney: 7:49am
Thanks for sharing..
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by kaleeto: 7:50am
Cool
Neatly used Infinix hot 4 for sale, 30k DM me for more info @08125864819
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Kaybaba5(m): 7:51am
FInger is quicker and smooth compare to any other security lock....
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by javalady(f): 7:52am
Na my tongue I take set my own
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Pidginwhisper: 7:52am
Yewandequeen:See wetin my eyes see early momo ..you fine Oooo!
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 7:52am
On my Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus it's been flawless so far
|Re: How Safe Is The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Phone by Macgreat(m): 7:53am
Nice
