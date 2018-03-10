₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,712 members, 4,133,843 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen (8276 Views)
Female Soldier Stuns In Leggings And Skin Tight Jeans & Crop Top (Photos) / These Unbelievable Photos Of 63years Old Mother & Her Daughters Stuns The World / The Most Handsome Man In The World By Social Media Users (More Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by talk2saintify(m): 1:05pm
We all have that one companion who, while every other person dives into middle age with a specific paunchy exhaustion, is some way or another still unmistakable from their senior yearbook photographs. Indeed, even down to that irritatingly young and cheerful smile. How they do it? That is precisely what individuals have been getting some information about Yang Dan, a 44-year-old weather lady from China’s state television CCTV.
A video of Ms. Yang has circulated around the web on Chinese web-based social networking, demonstrating her at work over her 22-year career as a weather presenter. Incredibly, she looks precisely the same as when she started her activity as a 22-year-old in 1996, when the Spice Girls managed the wireless transmissions and we were in thrall to wind, on our Nokia telephones.
The video was initially shared by the weather program to celebrate International Woman’s Day, with the inscription “Many web users have grown up watching her show. They marveled why they have grown older but she hasn’t. What’s more? It appears she is younger and younger.”
Presently being alluded to as the ‘ageless goddess,’ the honor winning weather presenter has left individuals scratching their heads with marvel at what her mystery could be. Some even clowned that it was a scheme, and every one of the 22 years’ worth of climate reports was shot in a single day. By what other means to clarify it? It’s either that or the legendary wellspring of youth is certainly found some place in China!
Look down underneath to look at the pics for yourself, and don’t hesitate to share your own tips against aging in the comments!
Credit: http://www.24hviralphotos.com/chinese-weather-woman-stuns-the-world-by-not-aging-for-22-years-on-tv-screen-and-heres-how-17-pics-video/
2 Likes
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:07pm
Naaah she aged sha...
This is one of the advantage of being an Asian...We aged gracefully...
12 Likes
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by talk2saintify(m): 1:07pm
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by DrinkLimca(m): 1:09pm
wow this is the definition of an ageless beauty..
I need to find her and beg her to bite my neck like a vampire and let me contact her ageless venom..
3 Likes
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by talk2saintify(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by unapapadeycraze: 1:12pm
same with ladi akeredolu ale of channels television. that man is not aging. surprised to see him on channels television once again.
1 Like
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by talk2saintify(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by talk2saintify(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by talk2saintify(m): 1:17pm
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by talk2saintify(m): 1:18pm
Mynd44,Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by viyon02: 1:27pm
This is what will happen in the nearest future to mankind
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by Sirmuel1(m): 1:59pm
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by Ahmed0336(m): 2:04pm
This babe case get as e be. Me wey been dey complain say pharell williams na vampire i don see pesin wey pass im own
7 Likes
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by handsomeclouds(m): 2:04pm
She aged
2 Likes
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by Doilooklikeicare(m): 2:04pm
If we say "age with grace" e go be like say we want make she old.
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by autodexter: 2:06pm
Lol .....seems vampires are real afterall
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by jhubril(m): 2:06pm
I think it has everything to do with something I know nothing about.
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by obowunmi(m): 2:06pm
I bet that pussey aged well though ..... Obodobo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by igboOSU: 2:06pm
Hmn
Her aging process is still doing pressup.
When the thing strikes, it will be like sunami.
No force can stop it.
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by Jaykolo10(m): 2:06pm
If na African pesin now.... we go shout say make juju
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by Realdeals(m): 2:06pm
Only the man sampling her below will know she has aged.
1 Like
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by xynerise(m): 2:06pm
You want to know why Asians don't die quickly naturally especially from the deadliest illnesses like Cancer, Diabetics and STD's? It is because they live on natural food. No can diets and junks like we Africans eat, adopted from the Americans.
An Average Asian has Ginseng root and other herbal medicine at home. They don't use sugar in their tea unlike many Africans use more than 3 cubes in just a tea cup and still drink 50CL soft drink everyday..
You hardly hear an Asian die of Diabetics or Cancer because they barely take those junks..
Live on natural foods and drugs and see how you add to you life span. The oldest people on the planet are Asians. No wonder their population keeps increasing despite the "One Child" policy.
Enough said
4 Likes
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by CriticMaestro: 2:06pm
Vv
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by ifenes(m): 2:06pm
She definitely aged. She looked more older and skin isn’t as smooth as before. It’s very obvious
1 Like
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by ajoyeleke(m): 2:07pm
She looked older to me
4 Likes
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by Sapiosexuality(m): 2:07pm
The power of Ginseng. China is home to that anti aging and immune booster.
1 Like
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by midolian(m): 2:08pm
Asians? Right from childhood, most of them already have that old look
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:08pm
No old woman in Ghana!
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by ZombieTAMER: 2:08pm
Incredible
It's in their gene
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by FarahAideed: 2:08pm
Hmmm
|Re: Yang Dan, Chinese Weather Woman Hasn't Aged For 22 Years On TV Screen by Sofrosh(m): 2:08pm
Who told you guys she hasn't age.
Just tell her to off her pant, if you no see Grey hairs for the pussy
1 Like 1 Share
'V For Vendetta' Movie: With Natalie Portman / CNN Accidentally Broadcast A Hardcore Porn Yesterday @ 4:00 GMT / Download Action Movies
Viewing this topic: Quaco(m), Jiang(m), olapluto(m), nothingdou1(m), Aboonwa1, comradeodunze, Ifebube19, iamaket(m), blinkmoneyo(m), mckazzy(m), everrichy(m), DaBillionnaire, valdovas, unite4real, mokt(m), salvation101(f), kaokao2015, amirez(m), jdoss, persius555, ramdris(m), Ariel20(m), Adebaba1(m), zabuur, prittyboi(m), saxwizard(m), blowedfish, Oshanlaa, chibzu, ALMUSTAQIM(m), hugafella(m), iamBlissA(f), Damarislopez, Profcamsey(m), McMason(m), Ken55ng, amaa4real, Sweetopia(f), clive2u(m), chaliebee(m), Peachberry(m), eTECTIVe(m), lampard01(m), magaji700(m), oyebanji(m), Holamscoh, Horlalaykon, Phatmyk(m), DatIkez, suprememoney(m), patani(m), sulmeza(m), douglasposh(m), Abiriba1stson, titusope(m), o42austino(m), presented007(m), Kehinde41(m), JMK9600(f), Ololade1999, BoneBlogger(m), switkera(f), pero007(m), ANOWEDGREAT, Triumphantbeing, opomulero101(m), coolgweezy(m), Nakedskul, Samusu(m), yipata, classicalbabs, omocalabar(m), Duane212(m), Iykemustrule123, heybeemoney(m), Hasjam(m), noblealuu, jaz(m), dapsin999(m), babakol(m), olushola777(m), AzuNas(m), 1760, DeutschJunge, Elgeelistic, farmas, Fiducia, amdx21, lukman22, Augustinaz(m), TommyJidex365, orobless(m), Femiii, abbas99(m), Thomas333(m), Mozzy59, acelaw, talk2saintify(m), Shroud, Doxi(m), shizzy7(f), ENGBOS(m), Keleyors(m), renod(m), WiseBukoye(m), Aba28Nura, eloyce(f), jonsnow92, uvie66, marimaar, Rexling(m), Ezekiel68(m), itzmoni(m), emmanuel1987, platorepublic(m), dljbd1(m), shaybebaby(f), banom(m), MrFuckallday, kajinyano, ademijuwonlo(f), ettamy, enshi(m), trappatoni(m), foladj(m), onupeter(m), MagnaB, Jung, kevwemike, Daviddson(m), rafaha(m), Hayormeah(f), themejiwalker(m), ramseythejunior3, Yoshy, hardebaur(m), tempest69, Steemitlicensed(m) and 222 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6