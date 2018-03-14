Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) (6950 Views)

The actress shared a photo from her wedding day on IG and wrote;



#wcw the most important women in my life.

Cannot do without ANY of them





are all this her sistas and mum? hmmm... so its either she bleach, or her papa fair or the siblings suffer so much under d sun, wich is it? reply her family members and friends 5 Likes

who cares

No vex o. Shay her mama play away runz ni? 4 Likes

M

should we then fry beans ............ 1 Like

HMMM

These are not her sisters joor...



She's fine sha...only such beauty can turn a gay BankyW into a husband of a woman...

joke apart .the gal fine die

I've seen them. Next...

Different looks. Are they all women? Isn't the 'guy' on the extreme right their father? 4 Likes

She only looks like the mum.

The mother kinda look like Mrs Osinbajo, VP's wife 3 Likes

G

nice

ChiefSweetus:

Shay her mama play away runz ni? it's like that in most esan homes....u see a fair complexioned child in a black complexioned family it's like that in most esan homes....u see a fair complexioned child in a black complexioned family

HRHQueenPhil:

are all this her sistas and mum? hmmm... so its either she bleach, or her papa fair or the siblings suffer so much under d sun, wich is it? reply her family members and friends

That wasn't necessary.



Enjoy the picture and don't say anything.



In a family, people have different shades. That wasn't necessary.Enjoy the picture and don't say anything.In a family, people have different shades. 2 Likes

Small yansh 1 Like

esan women fine sha....the finest in Nigeria Delta alongside anioma women

HRHQueenPhil:

are all this her sistas and mum? hmmm... so its either she bleach, or her papa fair or the siblings suffer so much under d sun, wich is it? reply her family members and friends

No woman in this world is ugly, they are all pretty No woman in this world is ugly, they are all pretty

Jiang:





No woman in this world is ugly, they are all pretty ode.. who say dey are ugly. read before u type and dont display ur foolishness here 1 Like

ChiefSweetus:

No vex o. Shay her mama play away runz ni?

Nobody looks alike Nobody looks alike

beauty is transient

Kul3ger:

Different looks. Are they all women? Isn't the 'guy' on the extreme right their father?

Lol you’re crazy man Lol you’re crazy man 1 Like

....you are Forgiven in d name of the Lord... Was about asking the same question too





Kul3ger:

Different looks. Are they all women? Isn't the 'guy' on the extreme right their father? ....you are Forgiven in d name of the Lord... Was about asking the same question too 1 Like

Na she sabi..

Kul3ger:

Different looks. Are they all women? Isn't the 'guy' on the extreme right their father? The beautiful 'woman' on the extreme right is a professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology . A nice woman and really good teacher. The beautiful 'woman' on the extreme right is a professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology . A nice woman and really good teacher. 2 Likes