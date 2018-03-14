₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,759 members, 4,134,056 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) (6950 Views)
Adesua Etomi With Her Fake Bride At Her Traditional Wedding To Banky W (Photo) / Tosin Etomi With Funmi Wellington: Adesua's Brother & Banky W Brother Pictured / Banky W And Adesua Etomi With Their Twins On Set Of "The Wedding Party 2" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by NaijaCelebrity: 3:04pm
Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi, is today crushing on the women in her family as she has made them are ”women crush Wednesday’ choice.
The actress shared a photo from her wedding day on IG and wrote;
http://news.nollyzone.com/checkout-adesua-etomi-mother-sisters-new-instagram-post/
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by HRHQueenPhil: 3:38pm
are all this her sistas and mum? hmmm... so its either she bleach, or her papa fair or the siblings suffer so much under d sun, wich is it? reply her family members and friends
5 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by djakinwande(m): 3:49pm
who cares
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ChiefSweetus: 3:49pm
No vex o. Shay her mama play away runz ni?
4 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by OBTMOS(m): 3:49pm
M
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 3:50pm
should we then fry beans ............
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by bejick(m): 3:50pm
HMMM
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Hofbrauhaus: 3:50pm
These are not her sisters joor...
She's fine sha...only such beauty can turn a gay BankyW into a husband of a woman...
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ghostfacekillar(m): 3:50pm
joke apart .the gal fine die
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by QueenAmanda(f): 3:51pm
I've seen them. Next...
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Kul3ger(m): 3:51pm
Different looks. Are they all women? Isn't the 'guy' on the extreme right their father?
4 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Blessamaka(f): 3:55pm
She only looks like the mum.
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by godfatherx: 3:55pm
The mother kinda look like Mrs Osinbajo, VP's wife
3 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ta4ba3(m): 3:55pm
G
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Briteiyobo1(m): 3:55pm
nice
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by martineverest(m): 3:56pm
ChiefSweetus:it's like that in most esan homes....u see a fair complexioned child in a black complexioned family
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Einl(m): 3:56pm
HRHQueenPhil:
That wasn't necessary.
Enjoy the picture and don't say anything.
In a family, people have different shades.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ibkgab001: 3:57pm
Small yansh
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by martineverest(m): 3:58pm
esan women fine sha....the finest in Nigeria Delta alongside anioma women
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Jiang(m): 3:58pm
HRHQueenPhil:
No woman in this world is ugly, they are all pretty
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by free2ryhme: 4:00pm
NaijaCelebrity:
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by jaylister(m): 4:01pm
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by HRHQueenPhil: 4:01pm
ode.. who say dey are ugly. read before u type and dont display ur foolishness here
Jiang:
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by jerflakes(m): 4:03pm
ChiefSweetus:
Nobody looks alike
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by alphaconde(m): 4:04pm
beauty is transient
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ObaAdebola: 4:06pm
Kul3ger:
Lol you’re crazy man
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by lekkan(m): 4:07pm
....you are Forgiven in d name of the Lord... Was about asking the same question too
Kul3ger:
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by phunkeeypraiss(f): 4:11pm
Na she sabi..
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by AngelaSexy21: 4:17pm
If u need This Nairaland Account take it
It Yours
Username:- AngelaSexy21
Password:- wapwap
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Phoenix6278(m): 4:20pm
Kul3ger:The beautiful 'woman' on the extreme right is a professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology . A nice woman and really good teacher.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by noah91(m): 4:24pm
Adesua's mum is Yoruba and her Yoruba name is Tolulope. Her siblings took after their mum's complexion
(0) (Reply)
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Meet The 55 Year Old Woman Who Looks Like A 22 Year Old / Kiss Daniels Explains The Meaning His Name And Said He Wrote “woju” 3 Years Ago / Ghetto Girl Killed It - Water Melon Booty Twerk For Davido
Viewing this topic: NoDulling4here(m), lennon101, Mondayok, Kenon9, ofiokgallery, Blinking44, LogicLAX, CeejayCharles(m), Koloharuna(m), jummex8228(f), mcthewills, beambally, Shawnie(f), AmenJoan(f), Favy93(f), kadafs, dammydreams, Cheadexe(m), SAMBARRY, Thermok, henryhee, amyliajane(f), white12k, phlamingboy(m), StCapital, Solosolojohquay, Munner(m), HarunaWest(m), Peterz123 and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27