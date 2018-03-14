₦airaland Forum

Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by NaijaCelebrity: 3:04pm
Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi, is today crushing on the women in her family as she has made them are ”women crush Wednesday’ choice.

The actress shared a photo from her wedding day on IG and wrote;

 #wcw the most important women in my life.
Cannot do without ANY of them



http://news.nollyzone.com/checkout-adesua-etomi-mother-sisters-new-instagram-post/

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by HRHQueenPhil: 3:38pm
are all this her sistas and mum? hmmm... so its either she bleach, or her papa fair or the siblings suffer so much under d sun, wich is it? reply her family members and friends

5 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by djakinwande(m): 3:49pm
who cares undecided
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ChiefSweetus: 3:49pm
No vex o. Shay her mama play away runz ni? sad undecided

4 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by OBTMOS(m): 3:49pm
smileyM
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 3:50pm
should we then fry beans ............

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by bejick(m): 3:50pm
HMMM
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Hofbrauhaus: 3:50pm
These are not her sisters joor...

She's fine sha...only such beauty can turn a gay BankyW into a husband of a woman...
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ghostfacekillar(m): 3:50pm
joke apart .the gal fine die
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by QueenAmanda(f): 3:51pm
I've seen them. Next...

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Kul3ger(m): 3:51pm
Different looks. Are they all women? Isn't the 'guy' on the extreme right their father? shocked shocked

4 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Blessamaka(f): 3:55pm
She only looks like the mum.
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by godfatherx: 3:55pm
The mother kinda look like Mrs Osinbajo, VP's wife

3 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ta4ba3(m): 3:55pm
G
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Briteiyobo1(m): 3:55pm
nice
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by martineverest(m): 3:56pm
ChiefSweetus:
Shay her mama play away runz ni? sad undecided
it's like that in most esan homes....u see a fair complexioned child in a black complexioned family
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Einl(m): 3:56pm
HRHQueenPhil:
are all this her sistas and mum? hmmm... so its either she bleach, or her papa fair or the siblings suffer so much under d sun, wich is it? reply her family members and friends

That wasn't necessary.

Enjoy the picture and don't say anything.

In a family, people have different shades.

2 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ibkgab001: 3:57pm
Small yansh

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by martineverest(m): 3:58pm
esan women fine sha....the finest in Nigeria Delta alongside anioma women
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Jiang(m): 3:58pm
HRHQueenPhil:
are all this her sistas and mum? hmmm... so its either she bleach, or her papa fair or the siblings suffer so much under d sun, wich is it? reply her family members and friends

No woman in this world is ugly, they are all pretty
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by free2ryhme: 4:00pm
NaijaCelebrity:
Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi, is today crushing on the women in her family as she has made them are ”women crush Wednesday’ choice.

The actress shared a photo from her wedding day on IG and wrote;




http://news.nollyzone.com/checkout-adesua-etomi-mother-sisters-new-instagram-post/
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by jaylister(m): 4:01pm
More photos

http://www.gistful.com/2018/03/14/adesua-etomi-spotted-with-her-mom-and-sisters-pics/
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by HRHQueenPhil: 4:01pm
ode.. who say dey are ugly. read before u type and dont display ur foolishness here
Jiang:


No woman in this world is ugly, they are all pretty

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by jerflakes(m): 4:03pm
ChiefSweetus:
No vex o. Shay her mama play away runz ni? sad undecided

Nobody looks alike
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by alphaconde(m): 4:04pm
beauty is transient
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by ObaAdebola: 4:06pm
Kul3ger:
Different looks. Are they all women? Isn't the 'guy' on the extreme right their father? shocked shocked

Lol you’re crazy man

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by lekkan(m): 4:07pm
grin grin grin ....you are Forgiven in d name of the Lord... Was about asking the same question too


Kul3ger:
Different looks. Are they all women? Isn't the 'guy' on the extreme right their father? shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by phunkeeypraiss(f): 4:11pm
Na she sabi..
Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by AngelaSexy21: 4:17pm
If u need This Nairaland Account take it
It Yours

Username:- AngelaSexy21

Password:- wapwap

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by Phoenix6278(m): 4:20pm
Kul3ger:
Different looks. Are they all women? Isn't the 'guy' on the extreme right their father? shocked shocked
The beautiful 'woman' on the extreme right is a professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology . A nice woman and really good teacher.

2 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi With Her Mother And Sisters (Photo) by noah91(m): 4:24pm
Adesua's mum is Yoruba and her Yoruba name is Tolulope. Her siblings took after their mum's complexion

