|Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by BloggersNG: 3:33pm
A Facebook user With the name Rhyda Molenu was dragged by his reasonable friends who felt it was totally wrong for him to teach his kids how to smoke sisha at a very tender and unreasonable age..
He first shared the photos and said he is teaching them how to smoke sisha so they wont go mad when they grow up and take it..
However after been blasted, their advice fell on deaf ears as he went ahead and said they are his kids, and so he can do whatever he likes..kai.. what a mentality..
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by BloggersNG: 3:34pm
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by ladyF(f): 3:37pm
His English sef get as e be. This one will just use his hand to spoil his children's destiny.
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by Samusu(m): 3:51pm
The first commenter sef. Na mugu him be wallahi.
Yhu that yhur are already a 'Godforbid'
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by Lonestar124: 4:10pm
Good father..... I'm well assured this children will grow-up to make their family and nation proud
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by Authoreety: 4:21pm
Check very well....
Dt guy luvs his kids to pieces nd even takes them as hs mate and therefore wants dem to enjoy wat he feels he is enjoying...
This type neva holds back what is within his reach from his children....
But no be like dat sha... all man with hm way
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by IamAirforce1: 4:22pm
Crazy guy
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by SandB2017: 4:23pm
.Egun kija lai nidi.see the father. This one is not a father o na ofada
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by YhungPablo(m): 4:24pm
a
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by Aguia: 4:24pm
See why its not everyone that can breed a child should breed a child....
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by fpeter(f): 4:24pm
young man like that can't even compose a correct sentence.
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by Partnerbiz2: 4:24pm
This is bad parenting.
Kids should be taught restraint when tender. This will make them balanced later in life.
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by gozie112(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by kckings250: 4:25pm
Lol.
Sense just scarce these days!.
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by osemoses1234(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by AngelaSexy211(f): 4:25pm
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by kayla247: 4:26pm
I blame the woman that decided to give birth to this mistake of a boy
What a pity.
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by okerekeikpo: 4:26pm
This guy is cursed
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by directorXixXICK(m): 4:27pm
People tend to breathe in more toxins when smoking shisha, which is also known as hookah or waterpipe smoking.
This is because they tend to smoke for longer, and take larger 'puffs', inhaling as much as 100 times more smoke as from a tobacco cigarette, doctors said.
They also warned that electronic cigarettes also damage the heart, a fact many may not realise.
Please tell it to that bastard of a father.....
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by pweshboi(m): 4:27pm
See the mumu boy calling himself a father. I recommend this for your usage so you can also keep "shot" too
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by ameri9ja: 4:30pm
It's all Buhari fault
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by Giddymoney(m): 4:30pm
The blunders alone is enough to spoil the boy's future
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by sweetTai(m): 4:30pm
Serious Mental illness. In a more civilized and sensible society, the authorities would have arrested this idiot.
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by Cromcruach91: 4:30pm
L...Is the first letter in the word....lung cancer.
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by AngelaSexy211(f): 4:31pm
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by Sirpaul(m): 4:31pm
don't blame him... he's only laying a foundation for the son to continue in the poo
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by chyckxx(m): 4:33pm
Just imagine say na this kind papa born person.
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by nonut: 4:36pm
Crazy modafocker
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by free2ryhme: 4:36pm
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by MrValentineIF: 4:38pm
Poor Kids
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by SAMBARRY: 4:39pm
THIS dude should be arrested for child abuse
|Re: Man Teaches His Little Sons How To Smoke Sisha, Gets Blasted, He Fires Back by cooltola(m): 4:39pm
what is wrong with our generation of 1980 and 1995? Father smoking sisha with kids, fathers living with parents with babymama and no ambitions to hustle but to rely on families inheritance.
