He first shared the photos and said he is teaching them how to smoke sisha so they wont go mad when they grow up and take it..

However after been blasted, their advice fell on deaf ears as he went ahead and said they are his kids, and so he can do whatever he likes..kai.. what a mentality..



A Facebook user With the name Rhyda Molenu was dragged by his reasonable friends who felt it was totally wrong for him to teach his kids how to smoke sisha at a very tender and unreasonable age..He first shared the photos and said he is teaching them how to smoke sisha so they wont go mad when they grow up and take it..However after been blasted, their advice fell on deaf ears as he went ahead and said they are his kids, and so he can do whatever he likes..kai.. what a mentality..

His English sef get as e be. This one will just use his hand to spoil his children's destiny. 2 Likes

The first commenter sef. Na mugu him be wallahi.



Yhu that yhur are already a 'Godforbid'

Good father..... I'm well assured this children will grow-up to make their family and nation proud

Check very well....







Dt guy luvs his kids to pieces nd even takes them as hs mate and therefore wants dem to enjoy wat he feels he is enjoying...





This type neva holds back what is within his reach from his children....







But no be like dat sha... all man with hm way

Crazy guy

.Egun kija lai nidi.see the father. This one is not a father o na ofada 1 Like

a

See why its not everyone that can breed a child should breed a child.... 1 Like

young man like that can't even compose a correct sentence. 1 Like

This is bad parenting.



Kids should be taught restraint when tender. This will make them balanced later in life.









I blame the woman that decided to give birth to this mistake of a boy

What a pity.

This guy is cursed

People tend to breathe in more toxins when smoking shisha, which is also known as hookah or waterpipe smoking.



This is because they tend to smoke for longer, and take larger 'puffs', inhaling as much as 100 times more smoke as from a tobacco cigarette, doctors said.



They also warned that electronic cigarettes also damage the heart, a fact many may not realise.



Please tell it to that bastard of a father.....

See the mumu boy calling himself a father. I recommend this for your usage so you can also keep "shot" too

It's all Buhari fault

The blunders alone is enough to spoil the boy's future

Serious Mental illness. In a more civilized and sensible society, the authorities would have arrested this idiot.

L...Is the first letter in the word....lung cancer.

don't blame him... he's only laying a foundation for the son to continue in the poo

Just imagine say na this kind papa born person.

Crazy modafocker

A Facebook user With the name Rhyda Molenu was dragged by his reasonable friends who felt it was totally wrong for him to teach his kids how to smoke sisha at a very tender and unreasonable age..

He first shared the photos and said he is teaching them how to smoke sisha so they wont go mad when they grow up and take it..

However after been blasted, their advice fell on deaf ears as he went ahead and said they are his kids, and so he can do whatever he likes..kai.. what a mentality..



Poor Kids

THIS dude should be arrested for child abuse