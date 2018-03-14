₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by naijainfogalery: 6:29pm
Check out the huge black smoke coming from the dump site in Lagos.
This is really not healthy.
See Video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Vpf8r-ZBBI
More videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJo6Gnef7lg
http://www.naijanani.com/black-smoke-lagos-coming-lagos-dump-site/
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by YhungPablo(m): 6:40pm
FTC.. I've finally made it in life�
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by Anitop(m): 6:40pm
This is serious
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by tokrizy(m): 6:40pm
ftc
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by free2ryhme: 6:41pm
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by Vecharry(m): 6:41pm
,
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by jidxin(m): 6:41pm
H
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by Raph01: 6:41pm
meaning
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by TolaTosin: 6:41pm
Everywhere in Lagos is a dump site courtesy Ambode
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by BCISLTD: 6:41pm
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by sirusX(m): 6:41pm
Who needs the ozone layer
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by NwaAmaikpe: 6:41pm
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by brownrockafela: 6:41pm
Air pollution
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by duroc(m): 6:41pm
YhungPablo:
Ur suffering continues
|Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by bobokeshington: 6:41pm
dirty lagos
