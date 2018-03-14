₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,815 members, 4,134,277 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 06:41 PM

Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site (96 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by naijainfogalery: 6:29pm
Check out the huge black smoke coming from the dump site in Lagos.

This is really not healthy.


See Video here


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Vpf8r-ZBBI

More videos


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJo6Gnef7lg

http://www.naijanani.com/black-smoke-lagos-coming-lagos-dump-site/
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by YhungPablo(m): 6:40pm
FTC.. I've finally made it in life�
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by Anitop(m): 6:40pm
This is serious
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by tokrizy(m): 6:40pm
ftc
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by free2ryhme: 6:41pm
grin grin grin
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by Vecharry(m): 6:41pm
,
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by jidxin(m): 6:41pm
H
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by Raph01: 6:41pm
meaning
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by TolaTosin: 6:41pm
Everywhere in Lagos is a dump site courtesy Ambode
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by BCISLTD: 6:41pm
angry
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by sirusX(m): 6:41pm
Who needs the ozone layer
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by NwaAmaikpe: 6:41pm
shocked
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by brownrockafela: 6:41pm
Air pollution
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by duroc(m): 6:41pm
YhungPablo:
FTC.. I've finally made it in life�

Ur suffering continues
Re: Black Smoke Coming From Lagos Dump Site by bobokeshington: 6:41pm
dirty lagos

(0) (Reply)

Get A Monetized Website At The Cheapest Price With Free 1yr Hosting / 5 Minutes To A Fatter Organ…!! / Best Tips To Lose Weight

Viewing this topic: AntiWailer, Donfegzy(m), redfly(m), mzangy, ayolanrewaju(m), charlieu, fhorlar(f), lalasticlala(m), redcap, mckazzy(m), leemond(m), tokrizy(m), Henry1258(m), YhungPablo(m), jidxin(m), Anitop(m), kitaatita, Siga, awa(m), obyno6ix, TolaTosin, 234GT(m), Raph01, afredgeorge1477, jamesver(m), Yusfunoble(m), free2ryhme, Wale03(m), gurunlocker, NwaAmaikpe, itsMrIke(m), brownrockafela, censeakay(m), BCISLTD, star56, Aguia, Vecharry(m), santakris, Neyogee, hayjayman(m), NwanyiAwkaetiti(f), Tochex101(m), Wizkhalifa2(m), Pavore9, hideraoluwa(f), jaelz(m), mehvo(m), demmanuel78(m), duroc(m), twinskenny(m), bobokeshington and 94 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.