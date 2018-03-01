Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) (6415 Views)

Read what Akinboyewa Segun shared on Facebook;



After the programme yesterday, I went home weak and hungry... I didn't have the strength to go out and look for what to eat, so I engaged myself in other activities till it got dark... When I finally got something to eat, I couldn't eat cos my body was very hot...



So I decided to use mat to lay down a little outside close to my window. But suddenly I got discouraged from doing so, and another thought came in and said "why don't you take your bath and go eat, since its your body temperature that is hindering you from eating"...



I obeyed the voice and took my bath, and after eating I slept off. Not too long a voice started screaming out my name "come! come and see what is on your window" it was my uncle’s wife shouting... I jump out with a cutlass and behold this very snake...



I pointed touch light at it and it started looking for a way to escape. And I said to it " You can never escape!"... I made sure that I smashed the head of the snake until blood started flowing from it head... And yes! I killed it... Even though there was no bush anywhere around my window, I wondered how the snake was able to get that far...



I give glory to God who discouraged me from lying down outside at my window, I don't know what would have happened... Help Me Thank God oo!!!



Nawa oh,someone will come back from work tired,Lala and his snake will not allow the person to sleep in peace,anyway,where is Lala self? Come and carry your snake comot here... Nawa oh,someone will come back from work tired,Lala and his snake will not allow the person to sleep in peace,anyway,where is Lala self? Come and carry your snake comot here... 15 Likes 1 Share

You just wasted this beautiful creature. 5 Likes

Lalasticlala, where re yhu??





The Parliament is awaiting your coming 5 Likes

Xcelinteriors:

You just wasted this beautiful creature. So u prefer d snake to bite nd prolly kill him huh So u prefer d snake to bite nd prolly kill him huh 5 Likes



∆ Na hin story con plenty like this?

Thank God for you sha ∆





I pointed touch light at it and it started looking for a way to escape. And I said to it " You can never escape!"... I made sure that I smashed the head of the snake until blood started flowing from it head... And yes! I killed it























Lol, having an aggressive conversation with a snake as if she's your "Ex" 8 Likes

Xcelinteriors:

You just wasted this beautiful creature.



∆ You must be working for Nat Geo wild. ∆







Evablizin:



Nawa oh,someone will come back from work tired, snake will not allow the person to sleep in peace,...

Most Nigierans will wait for government to come and clear the bushes for them, giving snakes the best environment to breed Most Nigierans will wait for government to come and clear the bushes for them, giving snakes the best environment to breed 1 Like

sinaj:

So u prefer d snake to bite nd prolly kill him huh That snake is not poisonous That snake is not poisonous 1 Like

LaLa is now dancing shaku shaku, Rainy season is here more of snakes brutality

I even think say he see money inside the snake stomach ni

This one na PYTHON naaa

He should have caught it with his bare hands and possibly nursed it.



Just wasted a BABY PYTHON 2 Likes

Masama:



That snake is not poisonous

I for slap Ur mouth but Nairaland doesn't have a slap button. So because its not poisonous according to U he shld welcome it by opening his window or shifting for it on d mat and possibly offer if kola abi.. U ppl saying d snake is not poisonous must b mad. Do dey come with manuals or everyone is supposed to know every kind of snakes and how poisonous dey are so as to decide whether to let dem into d house or discuss with dem outside I for slap Ur mouth but Nairaland doesn't have a slap button. So because its not poisonous according to U he shld welcome it by opening his window or shifting for it on d mat and possibly offer if kola abi.. U ppl saying d snake is not poisonous must b mad. Do dey come with manuals or everyone is supposed to know every kind of snakes and how poisonous dey are so as to decide whether to let dem into d house or discuss with dem outside 3 Likes

Masama:



That snake is not poisonous

It will take generations for us to understand it, a ball python for that matter. It will take generations for us to understand it, a ball python for that matter. 2 Likes

Ok, looking at you in front of Chicken Rep., makes me question the correlation of the story. But thank God the snake got killed sha.

thank God

Hahahahaha. I told d snake u can never escape..



Which kind discussion u dey go get with snake wey u suppose kill

That snake cannot harm you...why kill it?

Such beauty just look at those intricate designs on it's scale.

It was God that saved you oooo. Listening to the voice of the spirit guarantees life.

Village people

Witches and wizards



They must die!!!

And they died !!!

How lala misbehaves wen he sees his meal

Xcelinteriors:

You just wasted this beautiful creature.





Dont mind him money swallowing creature wasted Dont mind him money swallowing creature wasted

Village people