|Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:24pm
A young man who lives in Lagos, Nigerian - has revealed how he killed a snake which was trying to gain entrance into his room through his window. The man narrated how his attention was called to the reptile by his uncle's wife - prompting him to use his cutlass to smash the head of the Boa constrictor and killed it.
Read what Akinboyewa Segun shared on Facebook;
After the programme yesterday, I went home weak and hungry... I didn't have the strength to go out and look for what to eat, so I engaged myself in other activities till it got dark... When I finally got something to eat, I couldn't eat cos my body was very hot...
So I decided to use mat to lay down a little outside close to my window. But suddenly I got discouraged from doing so, and another thought came in and said "why don't you take your bath and go eat, since its your body temperature that is hindering you from eating"...
I obeyed the voice and took my bath, and after eating I slept off. Not too long a voice started screaming out my name "come! come and see what is on your window" it was my uncle’s wife shouting... I jump out with a cutlass and behold this very snake...
I pointed touch light at it and it started looking for a way to escape. And I said to it " You can never escape!"... I made sure that I smashed the head of the snake until blood started flowing from it head... And yes! I killed it... Even though there was no bush anywhere around my window, I wondered how the snake was able to get that far...
I give glory to God who discouraged me from lying down outside at my window, I don't know what would have happened... Help Me Thank God oo!!!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/young-man-reveals-snake-entered-window-photos.html
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:26pm
Nawa oh,someone will come back from work tired,Lala and his snake will not allow the person to sleep in peace,anyway,where is Lala self? Come and carry your snake comot here...
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by FarahAideed: 7:27pm
na wa ooo
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:29pm
You just wasted this beautiful creature.
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Samusu(m): 7:35pm
Lalasticlala, where re yhu??
The Parliament is awaiting your coming
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by sinaj(f): 7:37pm
Xcelinteriors:So u prefer d snake to bite nd prolly kill him huh
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:38pm
☣ ☠
∆ Na hin story con plenty like this?
Thank God for you sha ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by JasonScolari: 7:38pm
I pointed touch light at it and it started looking for a way to escape. And I said to it " You can never escape!"... I made sure that I smashed the head of the snake until blood started flowing from it head... And yes! I killed it
Lol, having an aggressive conversation with a snake as if she's your "Ex"
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:39pm
Xcelinteriors:
☣ ☠
∆ You must be working for Nat Geo wild. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by josh123(m): 7:53pm
See meat
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by TheNigerianMan: 8:10pm
Evablizin:
Most Nigierans will wait for government to come and clear the bushes for them, giving snakes the best environment to breed
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Masama: 8:11pm
sinaj:That snake is not poisonous
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by nely(m): 8:12pm
LaLa is now dancing shaku shaku, Rainy season is here more of snakes brutality
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by dejonathan(m): 8:12pm
I even think say he see money inside the snake stomach ni
Mtcheeew
I just wasted my mb
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 8:13pm
This one na PYTHON naaa
He should have caught it with his bare hands and possibly nursed it.
Just wasted a BABY PYTHON
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 8:13pm
Masama:
I for slap Ur mouth but Nairaland doesn't have a slap button. So because its not poisonous according to U he shld welcome it by opening his window or shifting for it on d mat and possibly offer if kola abi.. U ppl saying d snake is not poisonous must b mad. Do dey come with manuals or everyone is supposed to know every kind of snakes and how poisonous dey are so as to decide whether to let dem into d house or discuss with dem outside
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by willi926(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Baroba(m): 8:14pm
Masama:
It will take generations for us to understand it, a ball python for that matter.
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 8:14pm
Ok, looking at you in front of Chicken Rep., makes me question the correlation of the story. But thank God the snake got killed sha.
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by trouper9(m): 8:14pm
thank God
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by swagdopey: 8:14pm
Hahahahaha. I told d snake u can never escape..
Which kind discussion u dey go get with snake wey u suppose kill
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Rainmania(m): 8:14pm
That snake cannot harm you...why kill it?
Such beauty just look at those intricate designs on it's scale.
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Achorise: 8:15pm
It was God that saved you oooo. Listening to the voice of the spirit guarantees life.
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by ChewingStick(m): 8:15pm
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 8:15pm
Village people
Witches and wizards
They must die!!!
And they died !!!
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by thundafire: 8:16pm
How lala misbehaves wen he sees his meal
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by produce(m): 8:17pm
Xcelinteriors:
Dont mind him money swallowing creature wasted
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Stdaviding(m): 8:17pm
Village people
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Tyga12: 8:17pm
That's a ball python man.... Y d adrenalin rush
|Re: Man Kills A Python That Entered His Window In Lagos (Photos) by Liftedhands: 8:22pm
