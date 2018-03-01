₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,875 members, 4,134,522 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 10:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos (5287 Views)
Gunmen Attack Vigilante Members In Kwara State, Kill Many (Graphic Photos) / Man Knocked Unconscious By Passerby After Attacking Lady In Public. Photos / Police Nabs Vigilante Members Over Attempted Ritual (pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:41pm
Some vigilante members were arrested today in Igbokuta, Imota Development Area, Ikorodu, Lagos after allegedly attacking and stabbing one man on his way home. According to reports, the security operatives were launched the attack on the victim over land issue in the area.
It was gathered that the same group of vigilante members were arrested some months ago for kidnapping and were released by the police after an investigation.
Eyewitnesses reveal that the vigilantes who stabbed their victim this afternoon - also abducted him and took him away to an undisclosed location. They were accosted by other security operatives after releasing gunshots.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/vigilante-members-arrested-attacking-abducting-man-lagos-photos.html
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:42pm
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/vigilante-members-arrested-attacking-abducting-man-lagos-photos.html
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by JasonScolari: 7:44pm
Sometimes, all these never do well drunkards we give money to protect our communities are the real thieves and witless demons terrorising and causing havoc to the members of the community.
God and a well licensed gun under my pillow is all I need to protect myself not these drunkards.
3 Likes
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by fakuta(f): 8:52pm
bad eggs
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by devigblegble: 8:53pm
Ok.com
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by Memories12411: 8:54pm
Everybody gets one criminal tendency or the other in this country. No safe haven.
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by Caustics: 8:55pm
they should kill them and cut off their heads.
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by Wenner: 8:56pm
Lalastica say something
One bottle of cold Hero for the person below me
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:57pm
See faces!!! All these type of faces dey cause global warming.....
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 9:00pm
Wenner:
Bros nah me dey below you, abeg make am Gulder and i nor dey drink '1 bottle' because he dey gimme hiccups, minimum of "3 bottles"
1 Like
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:03pm
criminalistic AFONJA
2 Likes
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by Japheth17: 9:30pm
b:4A68A2BD b:4A68A2BD the guy above me lol
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by ELgordo(m): 10:06pm
Ovoko! See face
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by ELgordo(m): 10:07pm
Ovoko! Thank God I no dey see this kind thing again has only hear I go dey hear
|Re: Vigilante Members Arrested After Attacking And Abducting Man In Lagos. Photos by ariesbull: 10:19pm
These our "host" won't let us be
Just see their faces
(0) (Reply)
Kidnapped Ondo Monarch, Oba Joel Daodu, Released By His Abductors / Man Caught Making Love To A Horse (photo) / Thamesmead (aka "Little Lagos"): The Fraud Capital Of The Uk
Viewing this topic: fatytoy333(m), Daviddson(m), yungrylex00(m), danduj(m), stonemasonn, sowanbe, awoban, pat1612(m), signature2012(m), chudi55, AxFive, happymama and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17