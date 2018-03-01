



Source; Some vigilante members were arrested today in Igbokuta, Imota Development Area, Ikorodu, Lagos after allegedly attacking and stabbing one man on his way home. According to reports, the security operatives were launched the attack on the victim over land issue in the area.It was gathered that the same group of vigilante members were arrested some months ago for kidnapping and were released by the police after an investigation.Eyewitnesses reveal that the vigilantes who stabbed their victim this afternoon - also abducted him and took him away to an undisclosed location. They were accosted by other security operatives after releasing gunshots.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/vigilante-members-arrested-attacking-abducting-man-lagos-photos.html