During one of his visit Nigeria's ruler claimed that he handled the dapchi incident better than Jonathan During the famous Chibok kidnap. Here are the proofs that the claim is false and the reaction of Nigerians



Click here Earlier President Mohammmadu Buhari after being tongue lashed for choosing to attend Soceity weddings instead of disaster stricken citizens finally caved.During one of his visit Nigeria's ruler claimed that he handled the dapchi incident better than Jonathan During the famous Chibok kidnap. Here are the proofs that the claim is false and the reaction of NigeriansClick here https://www.facebook.com/omokri/videos/10215133135699061/ 3 Likes 1 Share

imagine these ones comparing who handled it better or not. why should girls go missing from school in the first place? why are terrorists targeting little girls?? leave our girls alone and go and kidnap the politicians that are ruining everything. unless of course, the politicians are behind it... these pot-bellied men ought to be ashamed of their existence. their own children are safe and wearing Cartier bracelets and in that same country small girls can't go to school and come back home. 11 Likes 1 Share

I beg let another sensible person talk jor

we trust Mr Fact bearer Reno Omokri to burst the lies of the dullard as usual .. Buhari you are a tribalist and a liar as well as inept 13 Likes 1 Share

President hw did u handle them rubish 4 Likes

Shut up joor, all of u are the reason y am not leaving in my country anymore,..reno omokri and buhari and Jonathan and all senators and all governors and tinubu and kidnappers and their followers even Obasanjo with chibok and dapchi are all "MAD"









Ok, let me know when u find the girls 1 Like

Why didn't his administration learn from Chibok girls experience.

He should just pack and go and stop buying cheap sentiments 6 Likes

Please is Buhari a noun or a pronoun 2 Likes

this man deeply hates Jonathan for nothing I guess. may be goodluck often appear in his nightmare 4 Likes

It has been long since we have been fed with lies in this country so I am not surprised about the comments made by Jubrin from Sudan. 2 Likes

Maziebuka01:

Please is Buhari a noun or a pronoun It is an adjective. It is an adjective. 2 Likes

Buhari actually thinks Nigerians are as daft as he is, smh, he is in for a rude awakening





The better response would have been to prevent such an incident from ever happening again, real or imagined. The worst case scenario would have been immediate presence and alertness of security personnel to not only rescue the girls but also arrest and eliminate the boko abductors.



What is the aim of all these comparisons really? Is that what he was thought when rehearsing his buhari role? When in doubt, compare with n blame the previous administration whilst shirking every responsibility? It's disgusting really. 2 Likes

abike12:

imagine these ones comparing who handled it better or not. why should girls go missing from school in the first place? why are terrorists targeting little girls?? leave our girls alone and go and kidnap the politicians that are ruining everything. unless of course, the politicians are behind it... these pot-bellied men ought to be ashamed of their existence. their own children are safe and wearing Cartier bracelets and in that same country small girls can't go to school and come back home. That is Nigeria for you. That is Nigeria for you. 1 Like

Shithole president. Your bad luck has cause another man his job in another country. 5 Likes

Bleep him

Since Buhari has been the most mentioned name in Nigeria this past year, i think Oxford dictionary should consider creating a space for him in the dictionary. like;

Buhari: /boo-ha-ree/ nouns:



Buhari 1. hard, hardship, difficult, harsh, tough. e.g the economy is now Buhari for the masses



2. to complicate, make worse, unbearable. e.g "please don't come and Buharificate issues here". "the only way to reduce applicants is to Buharify the process. Adjective : e.g how was your exam? it was Buharific! Since Buhari has been the most mentioned name in Nigeria this past year, i think Oxford dictionary should consider creating a space for him in the dictionary. like;Buhari: /boo-ha-ree/ nouns:Buhari 1. hard, hardship, difficult, harsh, tough. e.g the economy is now Buhari for the masses2. to complicate, make worse, unbearable. e.g "please don't come and Buharificate issues here". "the only way to reduce applicants is to Buharify the process. Adjective : e.g how was your exam? it was Buharific! 3 Likes

This buhari no get shame and sense at all. Why would they go missing under u at all? U knw dis is a possibility u should have guarded against it, but no, u went to sleep. I see GEJ is ur yardstick for measuring ur success yet u keep falling short of his performance in every aspect of governance. 1 Like

Jonathan was weak and accepted he was but Buhari is foolishly and proudly stupid. 2 Likes

Buhari cannot do without comparing himself with GEJ



PhD will always be better than NEPA bill 3 Likes

Nigeria deserve a president better than buhari 2 Likes

At least, he didn't deny it. We all the drama that followed Chibok girls abduction including mama piss drama on national TV.

Mama peace was only showing her motherly instinct by grilling that Boko haram principal that was later rewarded as commisioner by the devils that currently plague our land .. Mama peace was only showing her motherly instinct by grilling that Boko haram principal that was later rewarded as commisioner by the devils that currently plague our land .. 2 Likes

never trust a dullard with a smile that guy is poison! Bel Biv Devoe 2 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbQB9258XYM my day was stressful. borno was bae.please let there be peace

Shame 1 Like

APC lies unraveled faster than Imagined 1 Like