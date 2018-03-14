₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by YouthsPC0: 8:19pm
Earlier President Mohammmadu Buhari after being tongue lashed for choosing to attend Soceity weddings instead of disaster stricken citizens finally caved.
During one of his visit Nigeria's ruler claimed that he handled the dapchi incident better than Jonathan During the famous Chibok kidnap. Here are the proofs that the claim is false and the reaction of Nigerians
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Caustics: 9:03pm
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by abike12(f): 9:04pm
imagine these ones comparing who handled it better or not. why should girls go missing from school in the first place? why are terrorists targeting little girls?? leave our girls alone and go and kidnap the politicians that are ruining everything. unless of course, the politicians are behind it... these pot-bellied men ought to be ashamed of their existence. their own children are safe and wearing Cartier bracelets and in that same country small girls can't go to school and come back home.
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by siraj1402(m): 9:04pm
I beg let another sensible person talk jor
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by indigenous234: 9:06pm
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by FarahAideed: 9:07pm
we trust Mr Fact bearer Reno Omokri to burst the lies of the dullard as usual .. Buhari you are a tribalist and a liar as well as inept
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Yeeyo: 9:07pm
President hw did u handle them rubish
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Lordcenturion2(m): 9:07pm
Shut up joor, all of u are the reason y am not leaving in my country anymore,..reno omokri and buhari and Jonathan and all senators and all governors and tinubu and kidnappers and their followers even Obasanjo with chibok and dapchi are all "MAD"
Early 2 goals for Barcelona, awon omo Chelsea will dagboro run laleyi...
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by chigoizie7(m): 9:07pm
Ok, let me know when u find the girls
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by FrancisDiote(m): 9:08pm
Why didn't his administration learn from Chibok girls experience.
He should just pack and go and stop buying cheap sentiments
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Maziebuka01(m): 9:08pm
Please is Buhari a noun or a pronoun
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by matthew84: 9:08pm
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by fakuta(f): 9:09pm
this man deeply hates Jonathan for nothing I guess. may be goodluck often appear in his nightmare
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:09pm
It has been long since we have been fed with lies in this country so I am not surprised about the comments made by Jubrin from Sudan.
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:10pm
Maziebuka01:It is an adjective.
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Innov8ve1: 9:10pm
Buhari actually thinks Nigerians are as daft as he is, smh, he is in for a rude awakening
Buhari actually thinks Nigerians are as daft as he is, smh, he is in for a rude awakening
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by freeze001(f): 9:10pm
The better response would have been to prevent such an incident from ever happening again, real or imagined. The worst case scenario would have been immediate presence and alertness of security personnel to not only rescue the girls but also arrest and eliminate the boko abductors.
What is the aim of all these comparisons really? Is that what he was thought when rehearsing his buhari role? When in doubt, compare with n blame the previous administration whilst shirking every responsibility? It's disgusting really.
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:14pm
abike12:That is Nigeria for you.
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by dust144(m): 9:14pm
Shithole president. Your bad luck has cause another man his job in another country.
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Abubakarsiddeeq(m): 9:15pm
Bleep him
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Penalty82(m): 9:20pm
Since Buhari has been the most mentioned name in Nigeria this past year, i think Oxford dictionary should consider creating a space for him in the dictionary. like;
Buhari: /boo-ha-ree/ nouns:
Buhari 1. hard, hardship, difficult, harsh, tough. e.g the economy is now Buhari for the masses
2. to complicate, make worse, unbearable. e.g "please don't come and Buharificate issues here". "the only way to reduce applicants is to Buharify the process. Adjective : e.g how was your exam? it was Buharific!
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Igba123: 9:21pm
This buhari no get shame and sense at all. Why would they go missing under u at all? U knw dis is a possibility u should have guarded against it, but no, u went to sleep. I see GEJ is ur yardstick for measuring ur success yet u keep falling short of his performance in every aspect of governance.
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by CaptainJeffry: 9:24pm
Jonathan was weak and accepted he was but Buhari is foolishly and proudly stupid.
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by eleojo23: 9:24pm
Buhari cannot do without comparing himself with GEJ
PhD will always be better than NEPA bill
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by lastmessenger: 9:27pm
Nigeria deserve a president better than buhari
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by maasoap(m): 9:28pm
At least, he didn't deny it. We all the drama that followed Chibok girls abduction including mama piss drama on national TV.
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by FarahAideed: 9:31pm
maasoap:
Mama peace was only showing her motherly instinct by grilling that Boko haram principal that was later rewarded as commisioner by the devils that currently plague our land ..
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by bejeria101(m): 9:34pm
never trust a dullard with a smile that guy is poison! Bel Biv Devoe
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Buhari2rule(f): 9:34pm
my day was stressful. borno was bae.please let there be peace
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by Built2last: 9:36pm
Shame
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by aolawale025: 9:36pm
APC lies unraveled faster than Imagined
|Re: Buhari's Claims That He Handled Dapchi Better Than Chibok is False - See Proof by AkupeMBANO(m): 9:39pm
buhari is a dullard
