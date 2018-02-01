Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria (26010 Views)

So today I wentt out to get some stuffs at one of Ogun state center of commerce/attraction "Panseke metropolis" one of the busiest and behold the longest, most confusing pedestran bridge I decide to make use of it and you know I can't just climb without taking pictures.



Sit tight and see.





Photocredit: macmiral 5 Likes

Up already

Still up



Funny enough people aren't using this bridge even tho its been completed due to its lenght and height very stressful tho 1 Like

Lalasticlala



Show this to the world



Indeed a bridge of wonder





Took me a total of 5 minutes to make my way through to the other side where am alighting 2 Likes

2 Likes





Everything in ZooGeria issa waste! 8 Likes

it will soon become the home of hawkers and madmen

Your picture analysis is more confusing. 57 Likes 1 Share

op so how is it confusing?

Op sorry to ask where are u from 5 Likes 1 Share

wrong photo analysis

wrong camera angle

Base on your picture content I don't think so 2 Likes

May be

O ma ga ke. This could be highway to heaven 4 Likes

I have been there and I wonder why the op is complaining, it is so free of the hustle and hassle and its so peaceful.



I wish Nigeirans can just obey the law sometimes and stop all their gra gra 8 Likes

I see nothing confusing about it.

That's the longest I have ever seen

pls where is this? 1 Like

Yeye bridge



This only way to describe this bridge is a colossal waste. Seriously, you need to see this madness to believe it. OP, you try but the bridge is so senseless it cannot be easily captured in photos.



Who designed it isn't really a problem but the person who approved it must be a rogue. Because we know say na opportunity to siphon funds.

Senseless project. 2 Likes

Articul8:

As in eh.

The OP is as confused � as the bridge itself!!! 2 Likes

comelyJummy:

Panseke Abeokuta

Sounds nice to me

This bridge is situated in panseke abeokuta, it's very confusing and people at this area are not happy with the pedx bridge.



Anyways my advice here is: walk 100 meters away from the bridge and u can cross the road, or take a bike @#50 to take u round thru the next u turn...its better than paying 5k as fine. 1 Like

There is a bridge as long as this in Berger bus-stop, a very popular area between Lagos and Ogun State on Lagos-Ibadan expressway 5 Likes

Articul8:

Your picture analysis is more confusing.

Asin eh. D pic jus dey gimme headache sef

A lot of information missing from the OP, eg location, and stops as seen on one of the pics





So much waste of material and design purpose .. That bridge was not built with any principle of aesthetic, form ,cost saving and design efficiency in mind 4 Likes

Which state?