₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,875 members, 4,134,521 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 10:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria (26010 Views)
Hawker Falls Off A Bridge In Lagos After Being Hit By A Danfo Bus. Photos / Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) / Commercial Bus Falls Off A Bridge In Oshodi, Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 8:22pm
So today I wentt out to get some stuffs at one of Ogun state center of commerce/attraction "Panseke metropolis" one of the busiest and behold the longest, most confusing pedestran bridge I decide to make use of it and you know I can't just climb without taking pictures.
Sit tight and see.
Photocredit: macmiral
5 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 8:24pm
Up already
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 8:29pm
Still up
Funny enough people aren't using this bridge even tho its been completed due to its lenght and height very stressful tho
1 Like
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 8:32pm
Lalasticlala
Show this to the world
Indeed a bridge of wonder
Took me a total of 5 minutes to make my way through to the other side where am alighting
2 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by WebSurfer(m): 8:44pm
2 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Sphilip1(m): 8:55pm
Mad men are the landlords of bridges over here
BTW, if you're looking forward to studying abroad, here is a Full funded international scholarships at University of Westminster, United Kingdom
>> See scholarship guidelines Here <<
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by DemonHunTER: 8:56pm
Everything in ZooGeria issa waste!
8 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Caustics: 8:56pm
it will soon become the home of hawkers and madmen
11 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Articul8(m): 8:56pm
Your picture analysis is more confusing.
57 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Caustics: 8:56pm
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by dfrost: 8:57pm
op so how is it confusing?
1 Like
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Maziebuka01(m): 8:57pm
Op sorry to ask where are u from
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by xmanco42: 8:57pm
wrong photo analysis
wrong camera angle
Base on your picture content I don't think so
2 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by apesinola001(m): 8:57pm
May be
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Ishilove: 8:58pm
O ma ga ke. This could be highway to heaven
4 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by IwillSucced(m): 8:58pm
I have been there and I wonder why the op is complaining, it is so free of the hustle and hassle and its so peaceful.
I wish Nigeirans can just obey the law sometimes and stop all their gra gra
8 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Pavore9: 8:58pm
I see nothing confusing about it.
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Hisreplica: 8:59pm
That's the longest I have ever seen
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by comelyJummy(f): 8:59pm
pls where is this?
1 Like
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by tollu: 8:59pm
Yeye bridge
This only way to describe this bridge is a colossal waste. Seriously, you need to see this madness to believe it. OP, you try but the bridge is so senseless it cannot be easily captured in photos.
Who designed it isn't really a problem but the person who approved it must be a rogue. Because we know say na opportunity to siphon funds.
Senseless project.
2 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Chikita66(f): 8:59pm
Articul8:As in eh.
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by sammyj: 9:00pm
The OP is as confused � as the bridge itself!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Hisreplica: 9:00pm
comelyJummy:Panseke Abeokuta
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by chigoizie7(m): 9:00pm
Sounds nice to me
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by spaggyy(m): 9:01pm
This bridge is situated in panseke abeokuta, it's very confusing and people at this area are not happy with the pedx bridge.
Anyways my advice here is: walk 100 meters away from the bridge and u can cross the road, or take a bike @#50 to take u round thru the next u turn...its better than paying 5k as fine.
1 Like
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Smartini: 9:01pm
There is a bridge as long as this in Berger bus-stop, a very popular area between Lagos and Ogun State on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
5 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:01pm
Articul8:
Asin eh. D pic jus dey gimme headache sef
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by phoenixchap(m): 9:01pm
A lot of information missing from the OP, eg location, and stops as seen on one of the pics
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by BiafranBushBoy: 9:03pm
If you are lucky to see this, read it.
Best Investment Opportunities in Nigeria
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by FarahAideed: 9:03pm
So much waste of material and design purpose .. That bridge was not built with any principle of aesthetic, form ,cost saving and design efficiency in mind
4 Likes
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by SamuelTurner(m): 9:04pm
Which state?
|Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by spaggyy(m): 9:04pm
Smartini:
Bro it's not as long as this
3 Likes
Bus Tumbles At Otedola Bridge, Lagos (Photos) / Fatal Accident Between Truck And Keke Leaves Two Dead In Imo State. Photos / Beautiful Photos From Rivers State
Viewing this topic: Chikaa444, veil, Larrybabs17, checkedout, hoodmenconcept(m), charley94, phestus(m), lovelinkheart(m), mamatayour(f), zoey4(f), momove4real25(f), alexistaiwo, Azazi(m), mokrak(m), bluehorizo(m), penta(m), KingAlige, moobbie, Phoenix6278(m), arbass(m), KazOlufemi, nnokwa042(m), simplyglow, yusuf01(m), drimpeccable(m), Lamzzyy(m), joe17, iammanuel(m), hischoice(m), Joebouqi(f), imamtobi(m), emeystan(m), matuskyoo7(m), demytelly(m), Queenarbie, akaymotus, Ofemini(m), sparkle4u(f), Bobbyjay001(m), Venerable612(m), Buhdeuce, SkinnyNigga, bouncino(m), macmiral(m), thobby4(m), Adonis93, kzubyar(m), dengepo, mediagenius, dimeji0132, lakesider(m), bomsybomsy(m), Rexsul, Brandler, tvcatch15, Navalsadiq(m), samuelezekiel(m), RapportNaija(m), wasbas(f), stubbornman(m), dammi(f), yomifowe(m), nellybadas, wiseone10, ayodoja(m), dewy, Atouke, Jafar777, Jfrankination(m), Gabriel411, tuzeriouz, CondomSir, Inquisitor97(m), Reberry(f), Sierusvirus(m), Otunbasayo1, vonlogon, Joshrob(m), Lucascruiz(m), Philip25(m), yomtolly(f), erad(m), collabo4me(m), zevous, JAZES(m), Toks06, arukawhore, Lakeside247(m), mamachizzy(f), Xshoes, Gabriel5050(m), philipshughes, idowuh98(m), omophunky(m), imiekeri(f), TeeFriz, sky32(m), Joeautoz(m), codeb(m), RexTramadol1(m), Naijazeera, kaball32, Hadone(m), dagreat4(f), baylord101(m), alexpumpin, chudi55, lanetrips, Excellence2017, mandate12, Akinolore(m), Abam01, Eben2, ibitzbarlow(m), Absuchat(m), mocash, Nel11(m), Highlee, aieromon(m), SPIFF(m), G12(m) and 199 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9