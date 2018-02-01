₦airaland Forum

Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 8:22pm
So today I wentt out to get some stuffs at one of Ogun state center of commerce/attraction "Panseke metropolis" one of the busiest and behold the longest, most confusing pedestran bridge I decide to make use of it and you know I can't just climb without taking pictures.

Sit tight and see.


Photocredit: macmiral

5 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 8:24pm
Up already

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 8:29pm
Still up

Funny enough people aren't using this bridge even tho its been completed due to its lenght and height very stressful tho

1 Like

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by macmiral(m): 8:32pm
Lalasticlala

Show this to the world

Indeed a bridge of wonder


Took me a total of 5 minutes to make my way through to the other side where am alighting

2 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by WebSurfer(m): 8:44pm
grin

2 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Sphilip1(m): 8:55pm
Mad men are the landlords of bridges over here tongue

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by DemonHunTER: 8:56pm
Everything in ZooGeria issa waste! undecided

8 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Caustics: 8:56pm
angry it will soon become the home of hawkers and madmen

11 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Articul8(m): 8:56pm
Your picture analysis is more confusing.

57 Likes 1 Share

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Caustics: 8:56pm
angry
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by dfrost: 8:57pm
cheesy op so how is it confusing?

1 Like

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Maziebuka01(m): 8:57pm
Op sorry to ask where are u from

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by xmanco42: 8:57pm
wrong photo analysis
wrong camera angle
Base on your picture content I don't think so

2 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by apesinola001(m): 8:57pm
May be
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Ishilove: 8:58pm
O ma ga ke. This could be highway to heaven grin

4 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by IwillSucced(m): 8:58pm
I have been there and I wonder why the op is complaining, it is so free of the hustle and hassle and its so peaceful.

I wish Nigeirans can just obey the law sometimes and stop all their gra gra

8 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Pavore9: 8:58pm
I see nothing confusing about it.
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Hisreplica: 8:59pm
That's the longest I have ever seen
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by comelyJummy(f): 8:59pm
pls where is this?

1 Like

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by tollu: 8:59pm
Yeye bridge

This only way to describe this bridge is a colossal waste. Seriously, you need to see this madness to believe it. OP, you try but the bridge is so senseless it cannot be easily captured in photos.

Who designed it isn't really a problem but the person who approved it must be a rogue. Because we know say na opportunity to siphon funds.
Senseless project.

2 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Chikita66(f): 8:59pm
Articul8:
Your picture analysis is more confusing.
As in eh.
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by sammyj: 9:00pm
The OP is as confused � as the bridge itself!!! grin

2 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Hisreplica: 9:00pm
comelyJummy:
pls where is this?
Panseke Abeokuta
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by chigoizie7(m): 9:00pm
Sounds nice to me
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by spaggyy(m): 9:01pm
This bridge is situated in panseke abeokuta, it's very confusing and people at this area are not happy with the pedx bridge.

Anyways my advice here is: walk 100 meters away from the bridge and u can cross the road, or take a bike @#50 to take u round thru the next u turn...its better than paying 5k as fine.

1 Like

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Smartini: 9:01pm
There is a bridge as long as this in Berger bus-stop, a very popular area between Lagos and Ogun State on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

5 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:01pm
Articul8:
Your picture analysis is more confusing.

Asin eh. D pic jus dey gimme headache sef
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by phoenixchap(m): 9:01pm
A lot of information missing from the OP, eg location, and stops as seen on one of the pics
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by BiafranBushBoy: 9:03pm
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by FarahAideed: 9:03pm
So much waste of material and design purpose .. That bridge was not built with any principle of aesthetic, form ,cost saving and design efficiency in mind

4 Likes

Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by SamuelTurner(m): 9:04pm
Which state?
Re: Longest And Most Confusing Pedestran Bridge In Nigeria by spaggyy(m): 9:04pm
Smartini:
There is a bridge as long as this in Berger bus-stop, a very popular area between Lagos and Ogun State on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Bro it's not as long as this

3 Likes

