₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,933 members, 4,134,744 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 04:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster (3194 Views)
Enyimba FC Replies Chelsea Fans Who Mentioned Their Handle On Twitter - Epic / Enyimba FC Vs Kano Pillars Today Sunday, 30 July In Calabar / Access Bank Shades Man United After It Lost 4 - 0 To Chelsea (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by semid4lyfe(m): 9:02pm On Mar 14
Nigerian club, Enyimba FC of Aba took a dig at Manchester United following their 1 - 2 loss to Sevilla yesterday and ouster from the UEFA Champions League.
This is a brilliant and intelligent shade. What do you think?
1 Like
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by idolda: 2:12am
Lol, sleep never clear from the guy below eyes.
Nairaland Mod don dey work night shift, this is "wonderment"
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by bulakos25(m): 2:13am
FTC
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by sahm4u2nv(m): 2:14am
semid4lyfe:..
1 Like
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:14am
bulakos25:Shine your face well well
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by fizho: 2:14am
Lol. Ftc
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by 01mcfadden(m): 2:16am
Where is the shade?
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by Nehemiah459(m): 2:18am
01mcfadden:Wait, it is still loading.
1 Like
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by tomsniel(m): 2:18am
Manchester United didn't get a goal in Sevilla. The shading is not directed to Man Utd maybe someone else
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by Authoreety: 2:18am
2much mouth making in sports...
bluegrass07:..
Its uder the kolanut tree in ur shrine
3 Likes
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by OrestesDante(m): 2:19am
☣ ☠
∆ At this time of the night.
The mod that pushed this stuff to FP at this hour must be in a church program.
Maybe vigil ∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by bluegrass07: 2:20am
01mcfadden:
Even me too. . .I'm still looking for the "shading". . .the sun is too hot
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by Gettreadyy(m): 2:23am
FTC... God please Bless every FTC on nairaland with plenty plenty money.
Eyimba should sign Messi please, if there is any change left, they should buy aguero or hazard.
vision 2099...
meanwhile World Cup Tournament is close �
Nigeria Get Ready!
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by ALAYORMII: 2:23am
Ti iya nla ba gbeni sanle kekere a gun ori e
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by GloriaNino(f): 2:24am
Lubish
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by eph12(m): 2:25am
Tottenham drew against Juve away with 2 away goals, they still lost
1 Like
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by smilyice(m): 2:26am
Sunshade ko glasses ni
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by Authoreety: 2:26am
U from coven dey comment abi?
OrestesDante:
Gettreadyy:
Somebody should pour this guy water...
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by iluvpomo(m): 2:30am
Wow ... dem get liver
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by Opoki(m): 2:31am
eph12:
The shade is on spurs game nah
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by usmanktg2(m): 2:33am
Enyimba trying to create relevance
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by eph12(m): 2:34am
Opoki:But semid4lyfe does not agree
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by Opoki(m): 2:34am
The shade is on Spurs but since Man U is the most successful club in the EPL, people will think the shade is on them.
Note: Spurs had 2 away goals, Man U had none.
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by fiyin47(m): 2:37am
tomsniel:
Lol Really?!
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by Afrok(m): 2:46am
Shade ko goggle ni
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by crismark(m): 2:50am
so na enyimba abi wetin wan kon dey drag wit man utd...
useless club weh never fit pay local players finish...
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by PMWSpirit(m): 2:55am
Una no dey sleep ?
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by psp2pc(m): 2:58am
no comment.
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by ohem007(m): 3:04am
See them........
Workers of the night...una no dey sleep
1 Like
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by Bari22(m): 3:13am
Who they epp?
|Re: Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster by Dam5reey(m): 3:13am
Let people shache in peace oo
EPL Leaders, Leicester City Employed A Buddhist To Pray For Players / Bet9ja Virtual League Disc / Get 10 Free Odds Daily!
Viewing this topic: francdec4(m), ademolathe(m), supaNOVAE(m), Morikaih, Tbash1(m), adslipps, PoorScouserTomm(m), ogbiwa, Hadewahlay(m), sunnyeinstein(m), Tokinwa(m), drlaykay(m), quadreyatom(m), Zuluhead(m), SirToby(m), mercilize(f), diasporaman(m) and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12