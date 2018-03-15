Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Enyimba FC Throws Shade At Manchester United After UCL Ouster (3194 Views)

Nigerian club, Enyimba FC of Aba took a dig at Manchester United following their 1 - 2 loss to Sevilla yesterday and ouster from the UEFA Champions League.





This is a brilliant and intelligent shade. What do you think?

Lol, sleep never clear from the guy below eyes.



Nairaland Mod don dey work night shift, this is "wonderment"

Shine your face well well

Where is the shade?

Where is the shading?

Manchester United didn't get a goal in Sevilla. The shading is not directed to Man Utd maybe someone else

Even me too. . .I'm still looking for the "shading". . .the sun is too hot







Its uder the kolanut tree in ur shrine





At this time of the night.



The mod that pushed this stuff to FP at this hour must be in a church program.

Maybe vigil







☣ ☠

Where is the shading?

Even me too. . .I'm still looking for the "shading". . .the sun is too hot

FTC... God please Bless every FTC on nairaland with plenty plenty money.



Eyimba should sign Messi please, if there is any change left, they should buy aguero or hazard.

vision 2099...

















meanwhile World Cup Tournament is close

Nigeria Get Ready!

Ti iya nla ba gbeni sanle kekere a gun ori e

Tottenham drew against Juve away with 2 away goals, they still lost

Sunshade ko glasses ni





At this time of the night.



The mod that pushed this stuff to FP at this hour must be in a church program.

Maybe vigil







FTC... God please Bless every FTC on nairaland with plenty plenty money.



Eyimba should sign Messi please, if there is any change left, they should buy aguero or hazard.

vision 2099...

















vision 2099...



meanwhile World Cup Tournament is close

Nigeria Get Ready!



Wow ... dem get liver

Tottenham drew against Juve away with 2 away goals, they still lost

The shade is on spurs game nah

Enyimba trying to create relevance

The shade is on spurs game nah

The shade is on Spurs but since Man U is the most successful club in the EPL, people will think the shade is on them.



Note: Spurs had 2 away goals, Man U had none.

Manchester United didn't get a goal in Sevilla. The shading is not directed to Man Utd maybe someone else

Lol Really?!

so na enyimba abi wetin wan kon dey drag wit man utd...

useless club weh never fit pay local players finish...

? Una no dey sleep

no comment.

Workers of the night...una no dey sleep

Who they epp?