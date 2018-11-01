Popcorn Business In Nigeria



You are welcome dear reader, you have just taken a bold step when you decide to read this article about Pop Corn Business in Nigeria. Either you really want to start a Popcorn business or you are just looking for business ideas you can start or maybe you are even searching the internet for popcorn business ideas, you are very welcome here. Keep reading as I take you on this short journey of becoming your own boss.







This popcorn article will be useful for you if you are searching for how to start a popcorn business in Nigeria or anywhere else, or you want to know about popcorn business profits or you are looking for popcorn business plan and any other things related to popcorn business in general.



You don’t need to worry yourself about the popcorn machine you can start with or the popcorn machine price in Nigeria. I am going to do a review of the best popcorn machine out there. And give you the link below.



You also don’t need to worry about how you are going to market your popcorn because am going to give you some amazing marketing tips.



I am not just going to tell you how to start this business, I am going to stay with you and answer your questions until you start your own popcorn business and you are making money from it.



Pop Corn Business in Nigeria Overview

Pop Corn business in Nigeria is one of the very lucrative business you can start with little amount of money and make it big with proper planning and good marketing. One of the very many things that serves as a challenge to young entrepreneur is the capital. To start an average business in Nigeria now, many people think you will need millions of naira.



This might be true, but one of the amazing things about Popcorn business is that you can start with the little you have. There is a wise saying “Billions of miles begins with a step”



Very many people discovered the profits in selling Popcorn and decided to keep it as a secret so as to maybe to reduce the level of competition or make all the money for themselves. The sky is wide enough for all the birds to fly. So I decided to show you and tell you all you need to know about this business so that you also can be your own boss and start living like a boss.



Reasons Why Popcorn Business In Nigeria Is Not A Mistake



Maybe you are having a second thought or doubting the profitability of Popcorn business, I am going to give you few reasons why you have not made a mistake choosing to go on this line of business.



1. Popcorn Demand is high

Popcorn is liked, people love to have a bite at every opportunity they have. Popcorn is a snack and meal that is eaten by a lot of people. This is a snack and meal sold almost at every markets, malls, super markets and even on the streets which goes a long way to show how popular popcorn is. As long as the society exist, popcorn will always be needed.



2. Not restricted by age

Big girls don’t lick sweets, big boys don’t eat these children biscuit anymore. But as for popcorn, big guys and girls love it, children cannot resist it, elderly people can’t avoid it either. This product is not restricted or limited to a particular age and sex.

Popcorn is a snack that can be eaten by anybody. It is a favorite for adults and children young and old as it can be taken any time and eaten anywhere.



3. Used For Occasions and Leisure

Considering that Nigerians are generally fun loving people and love celebrations and events, a lot of ceremonies and occasions take place regularly.



There are events were popcorn is served as part of the snacks at parties. Also people use it as a form of snack to relax when they are doing recreational activities or doing their hobbies or having fun and hanging out with friends at the beach or movies. Very functional and delicious.



4. Materials are Available

One thing that make popcorn business attractive is because the materials involved in the production are not costly, anyone can afford them with little efforts. You don’t need to worry yourself about equipment or stress yourself out about the things you need.

The major material involved in the business of producing popcorn is corn. A business that has its raw materials readily and easily available has a great chance of being successful as this helps in reducing cost of production when starting. You will probably get the corn anywhere around the states.



5. Low Capital to start up

The capital to start a business can sometimes be a challenge but in the case of a popcorn business, you don’t need millions.

For those who are concerned that starting this business will require a lot of money do not need to be worried as this business can be done with little capital. You can start with what you have.



6. Location and space.

Also on the issue of space, you may not need to get a space or location immediately as you can start the business right from your home by creating space within your home or creating a spot around a busy road.



7. Fast sales

The product sells fast too because people just enjoy eating popcorn for many reasons. So you don’t need to worry yourself about the selling rate, it is a fast selling product.



Basically you can start small and gradually grow the business over time.

From the reasons above, you can see that there are so many good reasons attached to popcorn business.



Types Of Popcorn Business In Nigeria



There may be more ways or more types of popcorn business out there, but since we are here to talk about the ones that can make money for you, I am just going to talk about two. The amazing thing is that you can start with One spot and gradually expand to the commercial type. There always a room for growth.



One Spot Popcorn Business/ PopCorn Carts



This types of popcorn business have to do with finding just a spot, probably a busy place and then just stand there and make your popcorn while people will buy. This can be a lucrative side job because you will only need to sell around evening which will not hinder your normal job.



This will make you a lot of money if you can find a place around a higher institution, a busy road, a busy junction, at a wedding reception, a football stadium, near a bar or during programmes in Churches. I know of a guy who made over #500,000 during the one week Holy Ghost service at Redemption camp. That is just in a week.



One spot popcorn business is the ones you can do by yourself, less stress and mobile. You could try out different locations to see the one that works for you.



You will read more details about Popcorn carts below.



Commercial Popcorn Business



If you walk down the street, you will see popcorn packaged in Nylon been sold everywhere, in traffic congestion, you will see hawkers advertising “sweet popcorn” and persuading you to buy. It’s usually #100 and as cheap as it is, the sellers are making so much money based on quantities.



Have you ever noticed that there is always a label inside the popcorn that will give you the details about the seller and maker of the Popcorn. That is where the commercial comes in.



Those popcorn you see on the streets are not made by those guys and women selling them, there are people processing them in quantity and supply to them while they sell and make profit. Imagine your popcorn is amazing and you are supplying thousands retailers every day, that will add up and make a huge amount of money.



Being a popcorn supplier/Manufacturer is very lucrative and you can start processing popcorn in large quantity and be supplying to the retailers, hawkers, malls, supermarkets or even get a gig for a birthday party and more ceremonies in the city.



Popcorn business In Nigeria profits rough estimate

The profit potential is quite good and if you can take it to the next level, you will be assured of making even much more sales and profits. This actually depends on how creative and innovative you can be.



Also the profit margin will be determined by the location and how productive you are.

For instance,



If you produce 10,000 packs monthly and sell to the retailers at the price of (maybe) N70, the retailers will sell for N100 and make profit of N30 each.



The cost of producing a pack will not be more than N40 therefore you will be making profit of N30 each as well. With this projection, 10,000 packs will give you 10,000 x N30 = N300,000 of pure profit in a month!



If you can apply my strategy, I guarantee you will make more sells that anyone in the business. If you’re ready, here are the requirements you need to put in place to be in Popcorn business.



Requirements to start Popcorn Production Business



1. Basic Knowledge

Before starting the business you have to make sure you are familiar with the process of making popcorn. The only way to achieve this is to learn the process of making popcorn. Thanks to the internet, you don’t need to go to a school because there are tons of videos on Youtube that will teach you and get you started.



You can get someone to take you through the process at their own time and pace. This is always the best choice. You get someone who can walk you through the process. Or before you start fully, you can use some as experiments and for people around to taste and give their comments.



2. Choose a Good Location

Very important for any business and is not different for a popcorn business. When looking for place to site your business make sure it is a place where a lot of people are available and around.



You can site it where a lot of activities are going on like near markets or schools or business centers and major bus stop centers.

This is a business that can also be located in places that have few activities going on like residential areas especially if there is no competition, just make sure there are people around in their homes or work that will be available to patronize you.



3. Popcorn Maker Machine

This is



Also when buying the popcorn maker machine try and choose the machine that can work with and without power supply. There are some of the machines that use gas. This is important as such machines that use gas will be needed when power is not available.



SEE Popcorn Machine Recommendations here



4. Business Name

You will need a business name. At least this will be contained in the information that be as label inside the popcorn for easy contact.



5. Sealing Machine

Manual sealing machine cost N7,000 to N9,000 in the market, find out what the exact prices are and negotiate with the seller. Buy according to the number of workers you have more hands, more machine, and more productions.



For about [



The [



6. Branded Nylon

The branding is where the big deal is. To stay ahead of competitors in this business, your strongest selling point should be your brand. Make sure your packaged nylon is well branded. It’s not enough to just write your business name and phone number on the nylon, create attractive brand for your popcorn business.



Take a clue from the eateries and see how their packages are professionally branded with good and quality designed pictures and graphics, complete with professional logo. That’s what sells in business — all popcorn are the same but your brand could make yours different in the eyes of consumers.



It doesn’t cost much to get a professional branding for your business, employ a professional graphic designers to do it for you. Then use the design for all your nylons and other items like the popcorn wrappers if you are using wrapping papers.



7. Bags of Corn

Your major raw material in this business is corn. Buy enough bags of corn depending on the quantity you wants to produce. You can get as many bags of corn as you want in Mile-12 market in Lagos.



For corn to pop, There should be certain amount of moisture within the corn, so that when heated makes it pop from the inside out, when a corn don’t get popped from inside out, it’s called a dud, which means there was not enough moisture in that corn. Look for sweet corn that contain enough moisture.



8. Sugar, Salt, Butter

You need sugar and salt and butter to make your popcorn taste great. These one are difficult to get, go to any shop near you and buy as much as you need.



Note: You need to get additional training on how to mix the sugar, butter, and salt and the desired quantity. You will also need to learn how to pop the corn.



Popocorn Packaging And Selling



There are several ways you can sell your popcorn. You can sell by:

• Wholesale

• Gift Baskets

• Tins

• Bags

You just need to be creative and be inventing different attractive methods that will entice people and make them love your popcorn.



Popcorn Business In Nigeria Marketing tips

Marketing is an important aspect of every business. You need to help people discover your product by telling them and showing them with every means.



There are many ways to advertise and further make your popcorn business known. You can choose to run an advert online or offline, depending on your target. You can even create awareness through your business cards, flyers, Facebook adverts, Instagram classified adverts on newspaper, television channels, radio station etc.



Meanwhile, there are other 101 ways to sell your popcorn and make cool cash within a month. Consider the following ways;



1. Target the street hawkers.

They sell the product faster and in large quantity. If you can get 10 hawkers, you will be sure of supplying them about 500 daily that is a whooping 13,000 monthly.



2. Talk to Supermarkets and shop owners

You will be surprised of the positive response you will get if your branding is attractive enough.



3. In carts

This is no doubt the easiest method to sell your popcorn. You can set up your cart anywhere that you’re sure people will buy. Anybody can do this business, including a student who’s looking for another way to survive on campus. In fact, doing this popcorn business in a school environment is destined to succeed.



Popcorn carts are about one of the easiest methods for selling popcorn. They are an instant buying and selling gratification.

Places and events where you can possibly set up your cart:



• Street corner

• Open air flea markets

• Community parks

• Theme parks

• Carnivals

• Fairgrounds

• Farmers market

• Sporting events

• Tailgating

• Home improvement stores

• Job sites

• Outdoor malls



4. Stores

This is what depicts a serious popcorn seller who have big dreams. Having your own shop or store is a huge milestone. In this case, you don’t need to run this business alone. Employ more staffs because this will increase production thereby bringing in more profits. This should be done in other to cover up major expenses like store rent, insurance, maintenance, repairs etc. The more people you have working for you, the faster you grow as an entrepreneur.



5. Gigs

You can run an advert or a promotion or tell as many people as possible about what you do and about your capability to supplier them for ceremonies like birthday, get together, leisure, house warming, side attractions and more. You could get a gig from ceremonies and take yourself to the next level.



6. Free Promo or Price slash

People like free things and slashed price. You could arrange a particular date of the month where you will sell for half of the price of offer free popcorn for the first set of your customers.



7. Target a busy area

This will really help as more people will discover you because you are open.

Another means of promotion is that when packaging the popcorn you can print or label your package with your name and address and other contact details for people interested to easily reach and patronize your business.



Before starting the business make sure you conduct a feasibility study and register the business as well as meet all the requirements of the government as this will help ensure a smooth start for the business.



Do you have any question or any assistance I can render in other to start this business, you should just go ahead and ask me below.



Bonus Popcorn Marketing And Advertising Strategies



Aside from the various ways to sell your popcorn products as described above, marketing and advertising can be an excellent means to get your brand out there into the public eye. Methods that you can plan to incorporate sooner or later:

• Online

• Billboards

• Business cards

• Flyers

• Signs

• Sponsorship

• Banners

• Coupons

• Radio

• TV

• Fundraisers

• Clothing



The market is open and limitless, you just have to be creative enough to be the best around.



NOW YOUR TURN



If you find this article useful, please use the sharing tools and let people benefit from it as many as possible.

Do you have any question or information you need?

Do you want to start this business right now and you need a personal guide?

