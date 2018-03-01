₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,008 members, 4,135,065 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 09:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today (7258 Views)
Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji Celebrate His 3rd Birthday. Olamide Celebrates Son / Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today / Throwback Photo Of Phyno As A Boy As He Celebrates His 29th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Unlimited419: 3:26am
Source:- http://www.lekkigists.com.ng/2018/03/happy-29th-birthday-to-olamide-baddo.html
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by ameri9ja: 3:59am
So?
#AMBODE MUST GO!!!
He and his little arrogant priest-sacking wife!
Don't forget his wife had a pastor dismissed because she had to stand in line to give offering like everyone else!
Arrogant little people.
I dedicate this FTC to my baby mama. It's not what u think - SHE the one don't wanna get married.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Caustics: 7:53am
cultist
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by rasputinn(m): 7:54am
Football age
1 Like
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by izzou(m): 7:54am
I didn't know that the doctors and nurses that helped with delivery of Olamide are on nairaland
Look at how dem they doubt him age
Happy Birthday Olamide. I personally see most of your songs as trash, but I love Melo Melo and some of your collabos with Phyno
7 Likes
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by MhizAJ(f): 7:54am
Poverty bad
The first pix though
He's more than 29
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Zaikon(m): 7:54am
Should I comment?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by JerryLegend(m): 7:54am
Happy birthday baddo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Partnerbiz2: 7:55am
Why dis guy no dey smile?
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by nairavsdollars(f): 7:56am
I doubt if Olamide is a Nigerian. He looks more of Togolese
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Partnerbiz2: 7:56am
rasputinn:
29 yrs too small?
See below..
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by jameyjaggs: 7:56am
HBD badoo much luv.........dza voice of d street
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by MRAKBEE(m): 7:57am
Happy birthday sir
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Icon4s(m): 7:58am
Haha, Small Olamide of yesterday. this one too Don Dey old.
Happy Birthday Badoo master.
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by deebsman1(m): 7:58am
Anybody wey dey follow badoo since d days of eniduro won't say science student isn't 29 years old
2 Likes
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Myde4naija(m): 7:59am
Happy birthday ooooooo.
Check my signature
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by visijo(m): 7:59am
young and getting it.. Kudos.
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Hemanwel(m): 7:59am
Is his surname now 'Badoo'?
Egbon Olamide, you've now evolved into a fully grown adult. Please, let this reflect in your music. Nor be noise, kpangolo, shaku shaku, a 29-year old suppose dey dish out for music. One luv, bruv!
And lest I forget: Happy birthday to you!
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Yemike(m): 7:59am
Happy birthday baddo, Eni duro and his rap line in ghost mode is still my favorite baddo song not all this thrash he's spewing nowadays.
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by ohosi4real(m): 7:59am
Judge Pls judge that age
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by congo4ka: 8:00am
Olamide is 35 years old
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by ameri9ja: 8:00am
nairavsdollars:
I'd say Burkina Faso
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by overhypedsteve(m): 8:01am
4rwhsbe
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by millionboi2: 8:06am
Badooo
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by judecares1: 8:06am
if we have football age,does it mean still have music age?
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by HoodBillionaire: 8:06am
old man of 32 claiming 29
scam
razzaite
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by wallex1983(m): 8:06am
Happy birthday to arguably the big bad influence on youth of this generation.
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by goodvision12(m): 8:06am
Hbd olamide but you and i know sey this one na football age,lol.
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Flexherbal(m): 8:06am
Happy birthday to him !
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by danduj(m): 8:07am
MhizAJ:And you're more than 40
1 Like
Olajumoke Kills A Very Big Snake In Her new Apartment / When Money Talks- See How Arab Big Boys Roll / Nollywood Icon, Richard Mofe Damijo Clocks 50
Viewing this topic: coliform, olusayeroyagi(m), Fyorgyn, KingElisco(m), GreatManBee, olajide21, Amarabae(f), gabzy7(m), call4shola(m), urbanemind, Limibanti(m), ELff, wabsco(m), 3moses, Harshirama(m), yousouph07(m), nairalanduseles, praisecity(m), Drsheddy(m), Tomeelawlar01(f), maxibee123(m), kcfresh110 and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14