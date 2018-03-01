₦airaland Forum

Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today

Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today

Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Unlimited419: 3:26am


Olamide Adedeji, known by his stage name Olamide but popularly called Olamide Baddo is one of the biggest thing that ever sprung out of the Nigerian Music industry.

Olamide was born on the 15th March 1989.

Without saying much, we already know he’s a big fish in the industry. Let’s leave matter for Mathias
Say Happy birthday. May God bless your new age.

Drop your well wishes to King Baddo and tell us your favourite Olamide’s Song

Drop your comments.




Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by ameri9ja: 3:59am
So?

Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Caustics: 7:53am
angry cultist
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by rasputinn(m): 7:54am
Football age

Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by izzou(m): 7:54am
grin

I didn't know that the doctors and nurses that helped with delivery of Olamide are on nairaland

Look at how dem they doubt him age undecided

Happy Birthday Olamide. I personally see most of your songs as trash, but I love Melo Melo and some of your collabos with Phyno

Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by MhizAJ(f): 7:54am
Poverty bad cheesy

The first pix though
He's more than 29
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Zaikon(m): 7:54am
Should I comment?

Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by JerryLegend(m): 7:54am
Happy birthday baddo

Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Partnerbiz2: 7:55am
Why dis guy no dey smile?
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by nairavsdollars(f): 7:56am
I doubt if Olamide is a Nigerian. He looks more of Togolese
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Partnerbiz2: 7:56am
rasputinn:
Football age

29 yrs too small?




See below..
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by jameyjaggs: 7:56am
HBD badoo much luv.........dza voice of d street
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by MRAKBEE(m): 7:57am
Happy birthday sir
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Icon4s(m): 7:58am
Haha, Small Olamide of yesterday. this one too Don Dey old.

Happy Birthday Badoo master.
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by deebsman1(m): 7:58am
Anybody wey dey follow badoo since d days of eniduro won't say science student isn't 29 years old

Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Myde4naija(m): 7:59am
Happy birthday ooooooo.


Check my signature
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by visijo(m): 7:59am
young and getting it.. Kudos.
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Hemanwel(m): 7:59am
Is his surname now 'Badoo'?

Egbon Olamide, you've now evolved into a fully grown adult. Please, let this reflect in your music. Nor be noise, kpangolo, shaku shaku, a 29-year old suppose dey dish out for music. One luv, bruv!

And lest I forget: Happy birthday to you!
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Yemike(m): 7:59am
Happy birthday baddo, Eni duro and his rap line in ghost mode is still my favorite baddo song not all this thrash he's spewing nowadays.
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by ohosi4real(m): 7:59am
Judge Pls judge that age
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by congo4ka: 8:00am
Olamide is 35 years old
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by ameri9ja: 8:00am
nairavsdollars:
I doubt if Olamide is a Nigerian. He looks more of Togolese

I'd say Burkina Faso
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by overhypedsteve(m): 8:01am
4rwhsbe
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by millionboi2: 8:06am
Badooo
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by judecares1: 8:06am
if we have football age,does it mean still have music age?
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by HoodBillionaire: 8:06am
old man of 32 claiming 29
scam

razzaite
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by wallex1983(m): 8:06am
Happy birthday to arguably the big bad influence on youth of this generation.
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by goodvision12(m): 8:06am
Hbd olamide but you and i know sey this one na football age,lol.
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by Flexherbal(m): 8:06am
Happy birthday to him !
Re: Olamide Celebrates His 29th Birthday Today by danduj(m): 8:07am
MhizAJ:
Poverty bad cheesy

The first pix though
He's more than 29
And you're more than 40 angry

