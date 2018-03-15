₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,008 members, 4,135,065 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 09:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) (10092 Views)
Akon And One Of His Wives Step Out Together (Photos) / Wizkid And Nicki Minaj Hang Out Together (Photos) / Banky W And RMD On "Wedding Party" Set (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Mrop(m): 6:08am
Popular senator Dino Malaye was seen enjoying himself at a night out with Popular comedian and actor Ay comedian and RMD Mofe Damijo.
He was seen rocking a big boy outfit
Big boy senator. On a shakushaku level… Lol
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/senator-dino-malaye-enjoys-his-night-out-with-ay-comedian-and-rmd/
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Mrop(m): 6:09am
More
See more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/senator-dino-malaye-enjoys-his-night-out-with-ay-comedian-and-rmd/
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by jakeFrost(m): 6:12am
This man too like flexing
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Partnerbiz2: 6:16am
Btw, I have never seen this man with wife or kids despite all the public appearances...
What's going o?
PROMO ON MTN DEALS ONGOIN..
Over 500 feeebacks. See below...
6 Likes
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:17am
Oga Dino abeg enjoy life jare, YOLO
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Partnerbiz2: 6:18am
jakeFrost:
He is the moatw popular senator shaa..
1 Like
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Partnerbiz2: 6:19am
BeeBeeOoh:
His people are living in penury..
Go to Kogi and see...
It's shameful.
Yahaya Bello isn't trying at all.
This one too..
10 Likes
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:24am
Partnerbiz2:Ain't a fan of Dino, but who am I to crucify him when people still celebrate Mr. Buhari??
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by xreal: 6:26am
No one is saying u shouldn't have a good time out; but you can do better.
All, I mean all the roads in your constituency are not motorable.
You can't even walk freely in your constituency.
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by olasaad(f): 6:33am
I think RMD want to run for office in 2019
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Caustics: 8:09am
dino the dog
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 8:10am
Enjoy your time jare DullarDino. We know you are not returning to the senate again
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by NaijaNewsPapers: 8:10am
NIGERIA NEWSPAPERS: TODAY'S THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER HEADLINES [15 MARCH, 2018].
Below are the headlines found on The Punch Online Newspaper for today, Thursday, 15 March, 2018.
Schoolgirls abduction: My response better than Jonathans, says Buhari
Thu, 15 Mar 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said his administration’s response to the February 19 abduction of 110 pupils of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, was better than the response of the last administration to a similar abduction in Chibok, Borno State.
He said while the Federal Government under his watch swung into action immediately after the abduction, the last administration looked the other way when schoolgirls were abducted in Chibok in 2014.
Buhari spoke at a town hall meeting with traditional and community leaders, as well as other stakeholders in Damaturu, as part of activities lined up for his official visit to Yobe State.
Buhari, who arrived the state in a Nigerian Air Force helicopter via Maiduguri, touched down at the August 27th Stadium in Damaturu and was received by the state Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, among other top government functionaries.
The President, during the stakeholders’ meeting, said the commitment displayed by his administration had led to the rescue of more than 100 Chibok girls taken into captivity before he assumed office.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was in the saddle when the Chibok girls were abducted by Boko Haram in 2014.
Buhari said, “The Federal Government’s response to the unfortunate abduction of the schoolgirls is a clear departure from the insensitivity of the past administration which looked the other way while the Chibok girls were taken away in 2014 and held in captivity for over three years.
“Due to our commitment, over 100 Chibok girls have been rescued and reunited with their families, sent back to school and empowered with requisite skills.
“You may recall that recently, our negotiation efforts led to the release of abducted University of Maiduguri lecturers, some women police personnel, students and even an NYSC member.
“We, therefore, have no doubt that the Dapchi girls will be rescued or released. I can assure parents, Nigerians and the international community that we will do all that is within our power to make sure that the girls are brought back safely to their families.”
read more...
Lalong declares curfew as herdsmen kill two soldiers, two cops
Thu, 15 Mar 2018
Two soldiers, two mobile policemen and about 23 others were on Wednesday killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen during a fierce battle at Dung Kasa, Rafiki and Dutse Kura communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Two civilians were killed with houses razed and cars burnt during an attack
“Again and again the marauding Fulani terrorists still again killed two soldiers, two mobile police officers. The death toll is now two MOPOL, two soldiers and two civilians, making it seven,” an eyewitness stated.
But the Nigerian Army, only confirmed the death of the two soldiers.
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2018/03/nigeria-newspapers-todays-punch_14.html
1 Share
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:11am
He must be very handsome in his early youth.
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Assassin101: 8:11am
hate it or love it, Dino doesnt give a poo
1 Like
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 8:11am
Money men...
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by visijo(m): 8:13am
online senator
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 8:14am
abi na, no time to worry, jist enjoy your life to the fullest, this life no be game you only have one life... Dino am not hating on you
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 8:14am
xreal:
Na senator dey do road?
1 Like
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Adeyinka123: 8:15am
[quote author=Partnerbiz2 post=65849508]Btw, I have never seen this man with wife or kids despite all the public appearances...
What's going o?
You're very sensitive.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Oluwambo147(m): 8:15am
BeeBeeOoh:may God bless you with all the Bloodshed's headlines in our national dailies everyday the bull still open in mouth talk say he has improve the security status of this shithole
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by HoodBillionaire: 8:16am
shame on nigeria
hardly wee u see a us senator
being so proud and taking pix in dumb ass self contain nite clubs drinking adulterated hennys and fake ass labels and moving around with beer parlour okpo mamas
look at dat old fool called rmd
africa is cursed
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:17am
Honestly I have finally fallen in love with Dino and his antics.
Thunder fire his enemies!
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Gemsage: 8:19am
Are u a *business* owner?
Are u planing to start a *business*?
Do you imagine urself has a *CEO*?
Then don't miss out of this online seminar
Join using this link
https:///JuhpdWCd9zpIWI72ZsigVR
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Kendrick80(m): 8:20am
13.5 million swag.....
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by FarahAideed: 8:21am
Dino and flexing na 5 &6
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by slyd90(m): 8:22am
looking dope Dino all the way
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 8:22am
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Yuneek(f): 8:22am
The man no wan old sha. See as them dey party while small small children are busy killing themselves. Check out the link: https://dailynaija.com/post/female-admission-seeker-commits-suicide-over-jamb-score-in-delta
|Re: Dino Malaye, AY And RMD Hang Out Together (Photos) by Rapzino: 8:24am
Do even have politicians in this country? I'm fed up with the whole of them. They have nothing to offer the populace!! !
Tonto Dike Secret Wedding (pictures) / ‘Burna Boy Is Not On The Run, He’s Just Busy Recording’ – Singer’s Team / I Am Two Personalities In One---------------------omotola Jalade Ekehinde
Viewing this topic: Ifunanya1079867, lulufaj(m), crisbennie, dsurest(m), iboboyswag(m), wale200, mypassions(m), Danycrusoe(m), BisadeFaj(f), olamiposi56, lexy2lexy, Ekennedy, Henryblaise800(m), whiteprince(m), CLASSMAN, oyetunde22, Israel25(m), Academicwizman(m), dairo123(m), QuotaSystem, Henrybright(m), olayinkamusa(m), meetdopi(m), Massob, skeges, Abfinest007(m), hazyfm1, tritritri, rumaabk, Pazzo, Rainmania(m), debonairprinx(m), obidia(f), Uniquewise, xreal, kagari, tmanis(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21