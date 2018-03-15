Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names (2982 Views)

I was a bit surprised that so many car brand names are generally mispronounced.



Even automobile buffs will fail the test to pronounce some of their favourite car brands. Well, I know I did.



Anyway, watch this short video below and see how to pronounce some popular car brands.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4th9Tf-mKJE







will this help a young graduate in job interview? will this help a young graduate in job interview? 1 Like

funny video

LOL



VOLUVO

VOKSWAJIN

HAYUNDA (HYUNDAI)

HE - LOSS (HILUX)



Language is by usage. However the majority of Nigerians pronounce it is the correct way to pronounce it in Nigeria. Capisce?

BMW burst my car park. BMV

OK

I have been wondering about "Volks Wagen"

Because in Germany lenters, the letter V is pronounced as /fee/ as in 'faith' and the letter W is pronounced as /Vee/ as in 'voltage'

So in Germany: Volks Wagen is pronounced as /folks Vagen/ 1 Like

DON'T FORCE YOURSELF TO PRONOUNCE THEM LIKE THE WHITES OR PEOPLE FROM OTHER PARTS OF THE GLOBE, ACCENT DIFFERS.



DOES WATCHING PORN HELP A YOUNG GRADUATE IN A JOB INTERVIEW? DOES WATCHING PORN HELP A YOUNG GRADUATE IN A JOB INTERVIEW? 3 Likes

Wow, this is enlightening. Thank you OP!! !!

I knew before 1 Like

This is a fool thread. The video says them the same way we pronounce them. I thought it would be different. 1 Like

Maybe Auto sales Maybe Auto sales

Depends on the job. Give the job description. Depends on the job. Give the job description.

Porshe sounds sleeker when pronounced as "posh" than "poshé"

I was hoping to see an educative video.... now I'm dissapointed...

Nna forget that thing, you can pronounce the name while i own the ride.

Only if pronouncing it right would remove buhari from power

It pronounced based on each of their accent it's not like we hv been pronouncing it d wrong way

Foolish thread, will the pronunciation make u have money to buy them...if I finally buy my ROLLS ROYCE...I will call it LOSS LOIS...it's my money, u cannot beat me, go and buy ur own

olowobaba10:

DON'T FORCE YOURSELF TO PRONOUNCE THEM LIKE THE WHITES OR PEOPLE FROM OTHER PARTS OF THE GLOBE, ACCENT DIFFERS. These are not generic English words. They are brand names, just like names of individuals, and variations based on accent aren't accomodated.



It's like excusing someone who pronounces Trump's name as "TRUE-MP", using the point that accents differ. These are not generic English words. They are brand names, just like names of individuals, and variations based on accent aren't accomodated.It's like excusing someone who pronounces Trump's name as "TRUE-MP", using the point that accents differ.