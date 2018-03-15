₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by autojosh: 7:57am
Wow.
I was a bit surprised that so many car brand names are generally mispronounced.
Even automobile buffs will fail the test to pronounce some of their favourite car brands. Well, I know I did.
Anyway, watch this short video below and see how to pronounce some popular car brands.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4th9Tf-mKJE
Source:
https://autojosh.com/this-is-how-to-correctly-pronounce-the-names-of-car-brands/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
1 Like
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by Dallat65: 8:16am
Pijo
1 Like
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by Caustics: 8:19am
will this help a young graduate in job interview?
1 Like
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by oribi(m): 8:20am
funny video
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by debque(m): 8:21am
olkkkk
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by ABJDOT(m): 8:21am
ok
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by CAPSLOCKED: 8:21am
Dallat65:
LOL
VOLUVO
VOKSWAJIN
HAYUNDA (HYUNDAI)
HE - LOSS (HILUX)
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by ameri9ja: 8:22am
Language is by usage. However the majority of Nigerians pronounce it is the correct way to pronounce it in Nigeria. Capisce?
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by lifestyle1(m): 8:22am
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by King4Roller: 8:23am
BMW burst my car park. BMV
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by funmilade4real(m): 8:23am
OK
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by okeke00(m): 8:23am
I have been wondering about "Volks Wagen"
Because in Germany lenters, the letter V is pronounced as /fee/ as in 'faith' and the letter W is pronounced as /Vee/ as in 'voltage'
So in Germany: Volks Wagen is pronounced as /folks Vagen/
1 Like
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by olowobaba10: 8:23am
DON'T FORCE YOURSELF TO PRONOUNCE THEM LIKE THE WHITES OR PEOPLE FROM OTHER PARTS OF THE GLOBE, ACCENT DIFFERS.
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by yesloaded: 8:24am
Hehehe
Check out my profile/signature
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by maxiuc(m): 8:24am
Rand lover
Benza
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by CAPSLOCKED: 8:24am
Caustics:
DOES WATCHING PORN HELP A YOUNG GRADUATE IN A JOB INTERVIEW?
3 Likes
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by Rapzino: 8:26am
Wow, this is enlightening. Thank you OP!! !!
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by slyd90(m): 8:26am
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by Angelawhite(f): 8:26am
I knew before
1 Like
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by ameri9ja: 8:26am
This is a fool thread. The video says them the same way we pronounce them. I thought it would be different.
1 Like
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by MrHighSea: 8:27am
Caustics:Maybe Auto sales
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by ameri9ja: 8:28am
CAPSLOCKED:
Depends on the job. Give the job description.
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by ollah2: 8:29am
Porshe sounds sleeker when pronounced as "posh" than "poshé"
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by Offpoint: 8:29am
I was hoping to see an educative video.... now I'm dissapointed...
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by cremedelacreme: 8:30am
Nna forget that thing, you can pronounce the name while i own the ride.
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:35am
Only if pronouncing it right would remove buhari from power
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by Skookum(m): 8:42am
It pronounced based on each of their accent it's not like we hv been pronouncing it d wrong way
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by Atlantia(f): 8:48am
CAPSLOCKED:I just can't!
1 Like
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by ojeffo: 8:51am
Foolish thread, will the pronunciation make u have money to buy them...if I finally buy my ROLLS ROYCE...I will call it LOSS LOIS...it's my money, u cannot beat me, go and buy ur own
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by webincomeplus(m): 8:52am
olowobaba10:These are not generic English words. They are brand names, just like names of individuals, and variations based on accent aren't accomodated.
It's like excusing someone who pronounces Trump's name as "TRUE-MP", using the point that accents differ.
|Re: See How To Correctly Pronounce Car Brands Names by ehinmowo: 8:53am
.SEE HOW TO CORRECTLY SPELL PRONUNCE
