The 700MW project, which is located in Zungeru, Niger state, is expected to be completed at the end of 2019. Speaking to journalists during a site visit to the project, deputy director, energy resources, ministry of power, works and housing, Engineer Olatubosun Owoeye, said six turbines would be installed, Leadership reports.



gathered Owoeye stated that when the project is completed, it would not only increase power generation but equally improve the economic activities of host communities.



According to him, agricultural activities of the region would be enhanced as the dam would provide irrigation for all year farming. The Zungeru Hydro Power Plant is a joint project of the federal government and the Chinese government at a financial contribution ratio of 25/75 per cent respectively.



The project's local content representative, Mustapha Yerima, said that the relationship with the community has improved as 36 settlements had been planned for the inhabitants of the affected community. He stated that the settlements would have schools, healthcare centers, markets, and water facility.



Meanwhile, Nigeria restarted construction works at the Zungeru power plant in Niger state, that was first conceived in 1982, but was abandoned due to lack of funds and dispute among the parties involved.



Babatunde Fashola, the minister of power, works and housing, announced the resumption,while delivering a speech titled "Nigeria’s Electricity Challenge: A roadmap for change" at a lecture in Lagos on Thursday, May 6, 2016.



Fashola stated that the dispute was eventually resolved, adding that the parties were out of court and more than 800 workers were back on site. He said that the plant was expected to bring additional 700MW electricity to Nigeria’s current 4600MW.





Ordinary 45% is the reason you wrote down this epistle ..

So we should clap for you right ?



What happened to the remaning 55%..



Sensible government talk about result and delivery not "almost" and nonsense hype...



We need result, light and performance ..



I command you to go and finish the remaining 55%..



only 45% since 2013..?



China To Build $1.3 Billion Zungeru Power Plant In Nigeria

BUSAYO

30 SEP 2013

Nigeria has signed a $1.3billion deal with two Chinese state companies, China National Electrical Equipment Corporation (CNEEC) and Sinohydro Consortium, to build the Zungeru power plant.



The deal which was signed over the weekend will help to put an end to the chronic electrical power supply shortages that continues to slow growth in Africa’s second-biggest economy.



The plant, which is scheduled for completion by 2018, will help add 700 MegaWatts (MW) electricity to Nigeria’s current 4600MW.



The Zungeru power plant in Niger state (about 150km to federal capital, Abuja) was first conceived in 1982, but was abandoned due to lack of funds. Now, 75 percent of the fund needed for the project will be supplied by China’s Exim bank while Nigerian government will foot the rest of the bill.



“This project will create thousands of jobs for Nigerian engineers, technicians and artisans during the construction phase…. it will also boost the economy,” Nigeria Finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at the signing of the deal.



President Jonathan and Chinese president, Xi Jinping had met in July 2013 over the signing of the accords between the governments to facilitate $1.1 billion in low interest loans for infrastructure projects in Nigeria.



According to Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the loan being finalised was part of the $3bn approved by China at interest rate of less than 3 percent.



Commenting on the deal, China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Deng Boqing said: “The Zungeru power plant project was significant to Nigeria people because it will contribute greatly to economic growth, meeting the growing power demand as the West African nation ushers in a new period of industrialisation and urbanisation.”



Nigeria has suffered for perennial power shortage which has hampered economic activities. However, the country expects a $10 billion investment in the power sector in the next 10 years to boost generation and transmission in the sector.



I personally know that the problems of Nigeria are bigger than one single good administration not to talk of a slow and................ one. President Buhari, I know you are doing your bit, just do the little you can and leave the rest for the incoming administration. Thank you sir.



I also heard that you guys will soon start burning the PVCs not collected, abeg just give me three months when I will be on my annual leave, I will ruch down to OSun(my home state) and collect mine because that card will be very useful for me come 2019. I just hope my thumb print in 2019 counts and my ballot paper will not be used to wrap dundun and akara for me in June, 2019. Amen. 3 Likes 1 Share

If them tell you 45% know say na 4.5%



Believe government at your own peril

Quick test of confidence



LIKE if you believe FG

SHARE if you see lai mohamamed handwriting 2 Likes 4 Shares

tell us when your done and generating





this fraudhari govt cannot be trusted 1 Like

Clap for your self, anyways tell us when it's 100 percent complete 1 Like

every project in nigeria is at some arbitrary level of completion...



...and fifty years later it's still not completed. 1 Like

Government of Statistics.

I am not a scientist but are countries still investing in 'Hydro power' in 2018?

APC government should keep quite and stop displaying their stupidity,their last day in office fast approaching.

Useless people





India produces 5000megawatts EVERY YEAR

This fools cant even produce 700 in two years. 1 Like

IN THE UNITED STATES



Trump sent Mr. Rex Tillerson to Kenya.



He disobeyed & went to Nigeria

Trump sacked him immediately.



LEADERSHIP!!!



-------------------------------------------------



IN NIGERIA



Buhari sent IGP to Benue.



He disobeyed & went to Nasarawa

Buhari apologized to Nigerians



MEDIOCRITY!!! 1 Like

Hopele$$, confussed, clueless government

Tell us when it is 100% completed and ready for commissioning, not when you are not even half way there!



They will campaign with a 45% completed project at this rate.

When do we stop hearing "ALMOST" from this government gan sef?

Dandsome:

Nice one by the FG

story for the gods. Fashola, give us light