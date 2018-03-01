₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by iliyande(m): 2:57pm
Lagos – Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere Thursday sentenced an Estate agent Babatunde Habeeb also known as Babatunde Salawudeen, who duped 101, prospective tenants of N28million, at 59 Oriola, in Alapere Ketu area of Lagos, to 1230 years imprisonment.
Justice Ipaye found Habeeb guilty of the 82 counts charge of conspiring with his brother Alahaji Ishola Salawudeen who is still at large and obtained the sum of N28million, under false pretence from unsuspecting accommodation seekers.
He was charged with 82 count charges bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences, stealing and fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC .
The convict had promised to rent out 13 apartments to the accommodation seekers, whom he collected various sums from and issued receipts and thereafter disappeared.
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by iliyande(m): 2:59pm
How many years left for this man
Lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Tolbanks(f): 4:07pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by PastorOluT(m): 4:07pm
Is he gonna continue the sentence in the afterlife? Ever since I have never understood such ludicrous sentences. The legal system is skewed generally and sometimes and many at times blown out of proportion.
3 Likes
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Donald7610: 4:07pm
Methuselar
May God grant you long life to complete your jail term
2 Likes
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Igba123: 4:07pm
Pure madness.
Waiting similar judgement on political 419ners.
5 Likes
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by dukechilezie(m): 4:08pm
This man will continue to serve his jail terms even as an ancestor. I hope to read these kind of verdicts being passed on Nigerian politicians.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by livinus009(m): 4:08pm
Nigeria is fast becoming Thailand and Singerpore where culprits are jailed for 35,000 years.
4 Likes
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Jaysoft87: 4:08pm
HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA!!!!!!EVEN METHUSELAH!!!! COME COME!!! THEY SHOULD JUST KILL HIM NAH!!! THIS IS BRUTAL
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by simonlee(m): 4:08pm
Upon hearing the court judgement, the man be like...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Phyqee10(m): 4:08pm
Ok
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Fanatique: 4:09pm
Gh
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by shegzan(m): 4:09pm
When I think I've heard it all... 1230years imprisonment??
1 Like
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Truckpusher(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Oreofepeters(m): 4:10pm
Which Kain wahala be this
1 Like
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by oyesam2004(m): 4:10pm
soo simply means ..life imprisonment.....
1 Like
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by AntiWailer: 4:10pm
arghhh just 28 Million
Oga you have to steal real big to stand any chance in Nigeria Court
Metuh 400 Million , he dey use stretcher and Ambulance to do Nollywood movie
FFK, Open twitter account to defend hundreds of millions.
1 Like
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Horlaarsco: 4:10pm
� � � � � this country na joke
1 Like
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by macmiral(m): 4:10pm
Ahah oga efcc and court wetin na.....
Na only him waka come
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Abeyjide: 4:10pm
rip Rest In Prison.
2 Likes
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by simonlee(m): 4:10pm
The agent's brother be looking at his brother's wife like...
4 Likes
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by sabbiboi: 4:11pm
Why not say life imprisonment.. Which 1 is 1,230yrs.
1 Like
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Phyqee10(m): 4:11pm
Phyqee10:He go die serving and still be buried in the prison.lol
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by nairavsdollars(f): 4:11pm
aFONJA
3 Likes
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by KrystosCJ(m): 4:11pm
Show us the man who was sentenced and the judge who sentenced him.
The judge is either comical or foolish, giving such an unreasonable sentence to a man who may not live up to a century. If he gave a polithievian such a sentence, it would go down well with me.
1 Like
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by concacid: 4:11pm
WOW.
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by captainbell: 4:11pm
well deserved
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by UAE123(m): 4:12pm
How many years will our corrupt politicians serve in prison
1 Like
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Oyinkz1blaze(f): 4:12pm
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by easyfem(m): 4:12pm
Good for him ,
Good for him ,
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by Anwons(m): 4:12pm
Na waao, even after hell this one no go serve him jail finish
|Re: Court Jails Babatunde Habeeb, Estate Agent 1,230 Years by kennosklint(m): 4:12pm
Even when he dies his remains will continue the jail terms
