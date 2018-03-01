Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React (16125 Views)

“What manner of leader will be walking on a red carpet in a school that witnessed the worst tragedy in recent time. Buhari is quite insensitive on the plight of Dapchi girls and their parents. His visit to the school shouldn’t have been a red carpet event.”



Kunle said President Buhari was on a sympathy visit and should not walk on red carpet.Below are screenshots of what Nigerians said





Don't worry, Garbage Shehu or Femi Adesiliar will come with a technical excuse that it was the principal that provided the red carpet, not buhari. 32 Likes

Op change the title to: Nigerians React To Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School. 14 Likes 1 Share

Ok

give the man a break people...



crocodile sympathy or not, he has gone to Dapchi, the site of the sad incident.



whether this visit is a political gimmick or not is matter for another thread. 5 Likes 2 Shares



Buhari running away from his responsibility as a leader..



Someone said don't blame him,that he doesn't understand the meaning of red carpet reception ..



But truth be told, baba is a certified dullard .



How do you defend this nonsense now?



Yarimo, Bawaa, Sarkki, do you have any defense line as usual ?.. BMC crew will avoid this thread like aBuhari running away from his responsibility as a leader..Someone said don't blame him,that he doesn't understand the meaning of red carpet reception ..But truth be told, baba is a certified dullard .How do you defend this nonsense now?Yarimo, Bawaa, Sarkki, do you have any defense line as usual ?.. 33 Likes 1 Share

See zombie talk !!

If I were you I will keep mute And watch in silence !!



Give who a break !



It's people like you that makes buhari and co have the effrontery to do the nonsense they do and get away with it...





Because they know one zombie like you will come to their rescue ..



Shame on you See zombie talk !!If I were you I will keep mute And watch in silence !!Give who a break !It's people like you that makes buhari and co have the effrontery to do the nonsense they do and get away with it...Because they know one zombie like you will come to their rescue ..Shame on you 58 Likes 1 Share

That red carpet looks more like the blood of the dead his walking upon to see the dapachi people.



Seriously how do you walk on a red carpet on a condolence visit to those who's hearts are filled with grieve?? He must think this is showbiz or entertainment gallore.



A reasonable and sensible leader would have dismissed the charades and petty displays to face serious business but not buhari! The man has no conscience.



Abeg make person help me with that cartoon of him tip toeing between dead bodies laced with blood on the road to his 2019 ambition that perfectly fits this scenario. 15 Likes 1 Share

What has this poo-contraption called nigeria done to deserve these manner of leaders? my tears glands can no more secrete tears.Nig.....ria, ntooooo! 5 Likes

Who do we blame?

Is it the Clueless President that didn't know it was morally wrong to be walking on a Red carpet on that occasion, OR the idiotic and bootlicking charlatans whose "Ranka-dede" mentality have perpetuated them into forlorn servitude.



In truth, they all have something in common.... an Aboki is wired not to think logically.

It is their way. 16 Likes

I weep when I saw red carpet on condolence visit. 6 Likes





It was the decision of the YBSG reception committee.



Indeed ignorance is bliss.



Abeg who can help differentiate between a red carpet visit and a non Carpet visit...thanks 1 Like

Was Buhari on red carpet when he visited his son in national hospital in Abuja when he had a bike accident. 7 Likes 1 Share

one thing abooki want is to get the power, after getting the power, they seem to lack knowledge on what to do (responsibility) in power. they start behaving like madc*w... don't they have brain ni... 8 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JR_jqQ5rIh0 2 Likes

you are obviously programmed to rant senselessly.





as much as pmb is a failure that should have never been president, I see no reason to cry foul on even the most irrelevant issues which seems to be your stock in trade. you are obviously programmed to rant senselessly.as much as pmb is a failure that should have never been president, I see no reason to cry foul on even the most irrelevant issues which seems to be your stock in trade. 2 Likes

There you goofed!!



Most irrelevant issues you say,?



So long governance and leadership is, nothing is irrelevant my dear..



If only you were taught social studies in school.



Anyways thanks for monitoring me..



Good to know..



Cheers There you goofed!!Most irrelevant issues you say,?So long governance and leadership is, nothing is irrelevant my dear..If only you were taught social studies in school.Anyways thanks for monitoring me..Good to know..Cheers 12 Likes

lol...



who is monitoring you? are you delusional or what?



well, I don't blame you. its kids like you that make a mess of the drive to kick pmb out because you keep crying wolf at every thing. lol...who is monitoring you? are you delusional or what?well, I don't blame you. its kids like you that make a mess of the drive to kick pmb out because you keep crying wolf at every thing.

Nairaland and its way it conceals people who think they know it all and term anyone who goes against their narratives as kids, whereas they are just no different from those almajaris in the north in thinking.



It's all good man..



Life's good like LG..



Cheers

My last response to you Nairaland and its way it conceals people who think they know it all and term anyone who goes against their narratives as kids, whereas they are just no different from those almajaris in the north in thinking.It's all good man..Life's good like LG..CheersMy last response to you 10 Likes

What can i say to this o...... am thinking....still thinking.



Ok, no be PMB fault or who red carpet help sef? 2 Likes 1 Share

Tomorrow's headlines will be PMB disgraced himself because The sky wasn't blue when he visited Yobe







How sorry, pathetic and absurd can some jobless Nigerian youths be? 1 Like

I called you a kid because you acted like one.





I made a comment you didn't like, rather than ignore & be polite, you went all crazy.





must a person always insult pmb on everything? must I insult pmb for you to be 'happy' with my comment?





I think its fair to state that I am one of pmb's harshest critics on this forum, but that doesn't mean I must bash him on even the most irrelevant things or bash him to please you.





& yes, the animosity on NL really makes some people think they are eagles when in reality they are 'ugly' moths... I called you a kid because you acted like one.I made a comment you didn't like, rather than ignore & be polite, you went all crazy.must a person always insult pmb on everything? must I insult pmb for you to be 'happy' with my comment?I think its fair to state that I am one of pmb's harshest critics on this forum, but that doesn't mean I must bash him on even the most irrelevant things or bash him to please you.& yes, the animosity on NL really makes some people think they are eagles when in reality they are 'ugly' moths... 2 Likes

Mr Adult. I have heard you ..



Enough of your stuttering , I can feel your pains already ..



Its nice hearing your pains.



Good night. Mr Adult. I have heard you ..Enough of your stuttering , I can feel your pains already ..Its nice hearing your pains.Good night. 9 Likes

Really painful

lol...



OK. I have heard you. I will allow you stew in your noxious fumes... lol...OK. I have heard you. I will allow you stew in your noxious fumes...

You suffer from a persecution complex....coupled with ignorance.....you are a simpleton who in spite of his obvious education is trapped by the narrow mindedness of ethnicism....



So show me where I blamed Buhari as opposed to the morons who put out a red carpet and Buhari who did not have the clarity of mind to have refused to step on it. You suffer from a persecution complex....coupled with ignorance.....you are a simpleton who in spite of his obvious education is trapped by the narrow mindedness of ethnicism....So show me where I blamed Buhari as opposed to the morons who put out a red carpet and Buhari who did not have the clarity of mind to have refused to step on it. 5 Likes

Guy I'm not responsible for your misery naa ..



Despite all your supposed intelligence and witty brilliance .



A buhari without certificate is our president .



Have you thought that through?



Think about that and leave me with my "supposed obnoxious fume".



Awon "social media intelleshuals" Guy I'm not responsible for your misery naa ..Despite all your supposed intelligence and witty brilliance .A buhari without certificate is our president .Have you thought that through?Think about that and leave me with my "supposed obnoxious fume".Awon "social media intelleshuals" 5 Likes

I don't think d Northerners handling the heardsman -in- chief knows the implications of the red carpet..that's Northerners for you always doing gragra for power but dont know what it entails. I don't think d Northerners handling the heardsman -in- chief knows the implications of the red carpet..that's Northerners for you always doing gragra for power but dont know what it entails. 1 Like