₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,314 members, 4,136,367 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 09:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React (16125 Views)
President Buhari Gets Red Carpet Reception At Site Of Dapchi Kidnap / Inside Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Kidnapped 110 Girls (Photos) / Buhari Speaks On Missing 111 Students Of Yobe School - Nigerians React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:10pm
President walked on the red carpet at disaster site yesterday when he visited Yobe yesterday.Nigerians took to social media user to air their views.One social media use KUNLE ODUAH in part wrote....
“What manner of leader will be walking on a red carpet in a school that witnessed the worst tragedy in recent time. Buhari is quite insensitive on the plight of Dapchi girls and their parents. His visit to the school shouldn’t have been a red carpet event.”
Kunle said President Buhari was on a sympathy visit and should not walk on red carpet.Below are screenshots of what Nigerians said
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/nigerians-react-as-president-buhari.html?m=1
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:11pm
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by saarumann: 3:19pm
Don't worry, Garbage Shehu or Femi Adesiliar will come with a technical excuse that it was the principal that provided the red carpet, not buhari.
32 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by saarumann: 3:22pm
Op change the title to: Nigerians React To Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by Paschal001: 3:34pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by ivandragon: 3:43pm
give the man a break people...
crocodile sympathy or not, he has gone to Dapchi, the site of the sad incident.
whether this visit is a political gimmick or not is matter for another thread.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by chuksjuve(m): 3:43pm
BMC crew will avoid this thread like a
Buhari running away from his responsibility as a leader..
Someone said don't blame him,that he doesn't understand the meaning of red carpet reception ..
But truth be told, baba is a certified dullard .
How do you defend this nonsense now?
Yarimo, Bawaa, Sarkki, do you have any defense line as usual ?..
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by chuksjuve(m): 3:46pm
ivandragon:
See zombie talk !!
If I were you I will keep mute And watch in silence !!
Give who a break !
It's people like you that makes buhari and co have the effrontery to do the nonsense they do and get away with it...
Because they know one zombie like you will come to their rescue ..
Shame on you
58 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by xcolanto(m): 4:02pm
That red carpet looks more like the blood of the dead his walking upon to see the dapachi people.
Seriously how do you walk on a red carpet on a condolence visit to those who's hearts are filled with grieve?? He must think this is showbiz or entertainment gallore.
A reasonable and sensible leader would have dismissed the charades and petty displays to face serious business but not buhari! The man has no conscience.
Abeg make person help me with that cartoon of him tip toeing between dead bodies laced with blood on the road to his 2019 ambition that perfectly fits this scenario.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by juddy4life: 4:05pm
What has this poo-contraption called nigeria done to deserve these manner of leaders? my tears glands can no more secrete tears.Nig.....ria, ntooooo!
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by CharleyBright(m): 4:20pm
Who do we blame?
Is it the Clueless President that didn't know it was morally wrong to be walking on a Red carpet on that occasion, OR the idiotic and bootlicking charlatans whose "Ranka-dede" mentality have perpetuated them into forlorn servitude.
In truth, they all have something in common.... an Aboki is wired not to think logically.
It is their way.
16 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by dignity33: 4:27pm
I weep when I saw red carpet on condolence visit.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by QuotaSystem: 4:30pm
The red carpet wasn't Buhari's fault.
It was the decision of the YBSG reception committee.
Indeed ignorance is bliss.
ibotic:
So you admit Buhari is not to be held responsible for the red carpet, hence your initial criticism was ignorantly misplaced.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by dapomola09(m): 4:37pm
Abeg who can help differentiate between a red carpet visit and a non Carpet visit...thanks
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by henrysam(m): 4:43pm
Was Buhari on red carpet when he visited his son in national hospital in Abuja when he had a bike accident.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by akinszz: 4:44pm
one thing abooki want is to get the power, after getting the power, they seem to lack knowledge on what to do (responsibility) in power. they start behaving like madc*w... don't they have brain ni...
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by Odilamurb: 4:46pm
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by ivandragon: 4:59pm
chuksjuve:
you are obviously programmed to rant senselessly.
as much as pmb is a failure that should have never been president, I see no reason to cry foul on even the most irrelevant issues which seems to be your stock in trade.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by chuksjuve(m): 5:05pm
ivandragon:
There you goofed!!
Most irrelevant issues you say,?
So long governance and leadership is, nothing is irrelevant my dear..
If only you were taught social studies in school.
Anyways thanks for monitoring me..
Good to know..
Cheers
12 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by ivandragon: 5:14pm
chuksjuve:
lol...
who is monitoring you? are you delusional or what?
well, I don't blame you. its kids like you that make a mess of the drive to kick pmb out because you keep crying wolf at every thing.
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by chuksjuve(m): 5:18pm
ivandragon:
Nairaland and its way it conceals people who think they know it all and term anyone who goes against their narratives as kids, whereas they are just no different from those almajaris in the north in thinking.
It's all good man..
Life's good like LG..
Cheers
My last response to you
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by anibirelawal(m): 5:52pm
What can i say to this o...... am thinking....still thinking.
Ok, no be PMB fault or who red carpet help sef?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by deomelllo: 6:00pm
Tomorrow's headlines will be PMB disgraced himself because The sky wasn't blue when he visited Yobe
How sorry, pathetic and absurd can some jobless Nigerian youths be?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by ivandragon: 7:00pm
chuksjuve:
I called you a kid because you acted like one.
I made a comment you didn't like, rather than ignore & be polite, you went all crazy.
must a person always insult pmb on everything? must I insult pmb for you to be 'happy' with my comment?
I think its fair to state that I am one of pmb's harshest critics on this forum, but that doesn't mean I must bash him on even the most irrelevant things or bash him to please you.
& yes, the animosity on NL really makes some people think they are eagles when in reality they are 'ugly' moths...
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by chuksjuve(m): 7:28pm
ivandragon:
Mr Adult. I have heard you ..
Enough of your stuttering , I can feel your pains already ..
Its nice hearing your pains.
Good night.
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by dignity33: 7:30pm
Really painful
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by ivandragon: 7:42pm
chuksjuve:
lol...
OK. I have heard you. I will allow you stew in your noxious fumes...
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by ibotic(f): 7:50pm
QuotaSystem:
You suffer from a persecution complex....coupled with ignorance.....you are a simpleton who in spite of his obvious education is trapped by the narrow mindedness of ethnicism....
So show me where I blamed Buhari as opposed to the morons who put out a red carpet and Buhari who did not have the clarity of mind to have refused to step on it.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by chuksjuve(m): 7:51pm
ivandragon:
Guy I'm not responsible for your misery naa ..
Despite all your supposed intelligence and witty brilliance .
A buhari without certificate is our president .
Have you thought that through?
Think about that and leave me with my "supposed obnoxious fume".
Awon "social media intelleshuals"
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by conehead2018: 7:53pm
Mztarstrechy:I don't think d Northerners handling the heardsman -in- chief knows the implications of the red carpet..that's Northerners for you always doing gragra for power but dont know what it entails.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React by ivandragon: 8:03pm
chuksjuve:
when you where forming social media chest beater & quoted me in a s!lly manner you were 'high' right?
& is pmb not your president too? or your noxious fumes have clouded your reasoning too?
Massive Protest In Egor LGA, Edo State Over 17 Months Unpaid Salaries (photos) / Northerners Are Not Controlling Nigeria's Oil Blocks / Blast At Babban Layi In Maiduguri
Viewing this topic: EsotericMonk, ogashman(m), londonzona, Ejiod(m), Dembuk2009, telad(m), ashiwajew, GrandMufti, silverboy2008, Tos87(m), Nasiruddeen(m), corperscorner, Gepheral, gnss(f), ONserious(m), chinnneexx, StevDesmond(m), Kereokwu(f), barristerbiodun, JMCsporo(m), buchitellem(m), Beaudame, ULSHERLAN(m), tiwiex(m), yemaldo(m), chelseaboi(m), ken4jj(m), Akagas(m), DivneFavour(m), sensisosu, goddasonik, Mayour11(m), Bash10(m), omolajaone, DrDeji20(m), jiboaf(m), Etihadstore, mayorjosh(m), Gravatar, supperpaintsUSA(m), richard69(m), ijeezlux(m), umarshehu58(m), xpressng(m), Absa, captaindc, pgiddy(m), Ephhay(f), okenna(m), Donpresh95(m), ventuek, EddyNumerouno(m), Edgarated(m), Silvershadow81(m), suwas2003, royalzee, Hustlerlomo(m), appini, sustained, goodnessme02, Lyth, unclemayor(m), davidzfarm18(m), Olagde(m), dimanche4real(m), doctokwus, Aditueledumare(m), emydnoble(m), igben(m), saintcasmir(m), fekbam1, firstlady01(f), enoks(m), Slimfitgen(m), Mekenz(m), kabawa(m), bestabigaelever and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29