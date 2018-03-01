Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter (2930 Views)

#bbnaija 2018: Alex Blames Viewers For Voting For Fake Housemates / OAP Lara Olubo Shares Text Message Tonto Dikeh Sent Churchill's Mum, As She Begs / BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Alex’s mom in her video disclosed that Nigerians should please overlook her daughter’s shortcomings and vote for her. About her crying spree displayed in the house on Sunday, March 11, when Leo and Ifunnada were evicted from the house, Alex’s mom revealed that her daughter picked that up from her and that she should be forgiven.



She said:



“Good evening my people, my name is Mrs Ebere Asogwa from Enugu state, Nigeria. I am the mother of Alex who is currently in the Big Brother Naija house, she is my biological child and I raised her myself so I can tell a lot about her. Alex is a very emotional person, when she gets angry and does not want to react, she cries it out just like me. She picked it from me. Initially I was angry about the way she cried when Leo was evicted and I had to ask myself so many questions about what is happening but I answered the question myself. All she did was picked from me, even as a mother when I get angry and I don’t want to be harsh on anyone I move to a corner and cry it out. Unfortunately there is no hiding place in BBNaija because there are cameras everywhere so you all see her crying all the time. Please all of you that picked on her on the way she cried should please forgive her, I have forgiven her. She has apologized during her dairy session on Monday. I forgave her in most ways that offended all of us because she has realized her mistakes. At a time she was withdrawn from activities in the house but I thank God she has come back to her senses. I thank you all that have been voting and praying for her because this has kept her going thus far. Ten people have gone but Alex is still there, we thank you all.”



Watch Video Below:



http://newshelm.ng/bbnaija-2018-alex-mom-cries-out-as-she-begs-nigerians-to-vote-for-her-daughter/ Mother of new controversial BBNaija housemate Alex has taken to Instagram to beg Nigerians.Alex’s mom in her video disclosed that Nigerians should please overlook her daughter’s shortcomings and vote for her. About her crying spree displayed in the house on Sunday, March 11, when Leo and Ifunnada were evicted from the house, Alex’s mom revealed that her daughter picked that up from her and that she should be forgiven.She said:Watch Video Below: 1 Like

This s a joke

This means. You are in full support of her actions.. Hmmm.... Forming good woman because of money. Chai. When they evict her now..... Make sure you assist her in crying too.



#useless show 3 Likes

There is too much poverty and uncertainty in this country and it making both parents and children act like there is no God 4 Likes

FarahAideed:

There is too much poverty and uncertainty in this country and it making both parents and children act like there is no God How did you come up with this thought? How did you come up with this thought?

na by force to get #45m

Hmm na wao..

The thought of 45 million naira can drive a person crazy. well I won't blame her or the family.. I blame buhari

nice one

mama to wan chop money 1 Like

Okay o.

“Good evening my people, my name is Mrs Ebere Asogwa from Enugu state, Nigeria. I am the mother of Alex who is currently in the Big Brother Naija house, she is my biological child and I raised her myself so I can tell a lot about her. Alex is a very emotional person, when she gets angry and does not want to react, she cries it out just like me. She picked it from me. Initially I was angry about the way she cried when Leo was evicted and I had to ask myself so many questions about what is happening but I answered the question myself. All she did was picked from me, even as a mother when I get angry and I don’t want to be harsh on anyone I move to a corner and cry it out. Unfortunately there is no hiding place in BBNaija because there are cameras everywhere so you all see her crying all the time. Please all of you that picked on her on the way she cried should please forgive her, I have forgiven her. She has apologized during her dairy session on Monday. I forgave her in most ways that offended all of us because she has realized her mistakes. At a time she was withdrawn from activities in the house but I thank God she has come back to her senses. I thank you all that have been voting and praying for her because this has kept her going thus far. Ten people have gone but Alex is still there, we thank you all.”

No need for long story.



Just say you need the money. No need for long story.Just say you need the money. 2 Likes

u no raise am well . she don commot belle before. she be killer

Madam i dont have voters card to vote. INEC has not started voters registration here in Enugu.













And she did abortion at age 16

See wetin poverty make the mama do 1 Like

Its okay.... But I am not a fan of the BB program

Parenthood has truly gone to the dogs. After watching Miracle just humping her daughter in the name of One Corner dance, she even has the face to come out begging for votes, when in days gone by she would have had to move out of her area because of shame!



What has this world come to?



She cannot be from the South East! Honestly. 1 Like

bullshit!!



Why should we vote your child? Did she invent or contribute anything to the society?



Fvck you and your child... motherfvckers!!!





Unfortunately, I am not a fan of this show.



May God bless us and help us to keep the hustle legit.









http://www.nairaland.com/1798724/ Damn! The hustle is real.Unfortunately, I am not a fan of this show.May God bless us and help us to keep the hustle legit.

Cry cry family 1 Like

yeyerolling:

u no raise am well . she don commot belle before. she be killer



Wetin konsign u?, no matter how u can raise a child, she/he will still be wat they wanted to be, and u can't be with them every seconds, who knows maybe her mum never knows either she still a virgin or not.... She's mature enough to decide her fate, everyone has their own life to live and the way we want it to be , our parents just stand as a guidance, they don't own us or our soul.. Wetin konsign u?, no matter how u can raise a child, she/he will still be wat they wanted to be, and u can't be with them every seconds, who knows maybe her mum never knows either she still a virgin or not.... She's mature enough to decide her fate, everyone has their own life to live and the way we want it to be , our parents just stand as a guidance, they don't own us or our soul..

Alexander the great..

Love you lezzy

BiafranBushBoy:

bullshit!!



Why should we vote your child? Did she invent or contribute anything to the society?



Fvck you and your child... motherfvckers!!! How is your day going sir? How is your day going sir?

I cannot waste money to vote for someone that won't give me 10 naira if he/she wins.If the time people are using to watch BBN is applied to something productive Nigeria would be better.

yeyerolling:

u no raise am well . she don commot belle before. she be killer She was raped. If she is my child, I won't let her keep the baby. She was raped. If she is my child, I won't let her keep the baby. 1 Like

She's going to meet Leo or ursef(cos Leo's girlfriend no go gree) on Sunday

Bb naija money must be made "attitide'

No! It is too late, ma. PHCN took our light the moment she started that her nonsense cry. I can't take it anymore.

BLOOGERS AND WRONG INFO...THE TITLE SAID SHE LEARNT IT FROM HER DAD BUT THE STORY SAYS FROM HER MUM





Naija got no chill







The hustle is real indeed I don't have voters cardNaija got no chillThe hustle is real indeed

Lol