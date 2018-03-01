₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,219 members, 4,135,969 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 04:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter (2930 Views)
#bbnaija 2018: Alex Blames Viewers For Voting For Fake Housemates / OAP Lara Olubo Shares Text Message Tonto Dikeh Sent Churchill's Mum, As She Begs / BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by 247frolicboss(m): 3:23pm
Mother of new controversial BBNaija housemate Alex has taken to Instagram to beg Nigerians.
Alex’s mom in her video disclosed that Nigerians should please overlook her daughter’s shortcomings and vote for her. About her crying spree displayed in the house on Sunday, March 11, when Leo and Ifunnada were evicted from the house, Alex’s mom revealed that her daughter picked that up from her and that she should be forgiven.
She said:
“Good evening my people, my name is Mrs Ebere Asogwa from Enugu state, Nigeria. I am the mother of Alex who is currently in the Big Brother Naija house, she is my biological child and I raised her myself so I can tell a lot about her. Alex is a very emotional person, when she gets angry and does not want to react, she cries it out just like me. She picked it from me. Initially I was angry about the way she cried when Leo was evicted and I had to ask myself so many questions about what is happening but I answered the question myself. All she did was picked from me, even as a mother when I get angry and I don’t want to be harsh on anyone I move to a corner and cry it out. Unfortunately there is no hiding place in BBNaija because there are cameras everywhere so you all see her crying all the time. Please all of you that picked on her on the way she cried should please forgive her, I have forgiven her. She has apologized during her dairy session on Monday. I forgave her in most ways that offended all of us because she has realized her mistakes. At a time she was withdrawn from activities in the house but I thank God she has come back to her senses. I thank you all that have been voting and praying for her because this has kept her going thus far. Ten people have gone but Alex is still there, we thank you all.”
Watch Video Below:
http://newshelm.ng/bbnaija-2018-alex-mom-cries-out-as-she-begs-nigerians-to-vote-for-her-daughter/
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Paschal001: 3:24pm
This s a joke
This means. You are in full support of her actions.. Hmmm.... Forming good woman because of money. Chai. When they evict her now..... Make sure you assist her in crying too.
#useless show
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by FarahAideed: 3:29pm
There is too much poverty and uncertainty in this country and it making both parents and children act like there is no God
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by delzbaba(m): 4:08pm
FarahAideed:How did you come up with this thought?
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Vannlex(m): 4:22pm
na by force to get #45m
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by DrinkLimca(m): 4:24pm
Hmm na wao..
The thought of 45 million naira can drive a person crazy. well I won't blame her or the family.. I blame buhari
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by cutebae(f): 4:28pm
nice one
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Teewhy2: 4:29pm
mama to wan chop money
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Queenserah26(f): 4:29pm
Okay o.
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by jamael(m): 4:29pm
No need for long story.
Just say you need the money.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by yeyerolling: 4:30pm
u no raise am well . she don commot belle before. she be killer
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by dukechilezie(m): 4:30pm
Madam i dont have voters card to vote. INEC has not started voters registration here in Enugu.
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by IgbosAreOsus: 4:30pm
And she did abortion at age 16
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Enemyofpeace: 4:31pm
See wetin poverty make the mama do
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 4:31pm
Its okay.... But I am not a fan of the BB program
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by stagger: 4:31pm
Parenthood has truly gone to the dogs. After watching Miracle just humping her daughter in the name of One Corner dance, she even has the face to come out begging for votes, when in days gone by she would have had to move out of her area because of shame!
What has this world come to?
She cannot be from the South East! Honestly.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by BiafranBushBoy: 4:32pm
bullshit!!
Why should we vote your child? Did she invent or contribute anything to the society?
Fvck you and your child... motherfvckers!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Strongbest(m): 4:32pm
Damn! The hustle is real.
Unfortunately, I am not a fan of this show.
May God bless us and help us to keep the hustle legit.
http://www.nairaland.com/1798724/
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by omoadeleye(m): 4:32pm
Cry cry family
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Lordcenturion2(m): 4:33pm
yeyerolling:
Wetin konsign u?, no matter how u can raise a child, she/he will still be wat they wanted to be, and u can't be with them every seconds, who knows maybe her mum never knows either she still a virgin or not.... She's mature enough to decide her fate, everyone has their own life to live and the way we want it to be , our parents just stand as a guidance, they don't own us or our soul..
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Divay22(f): 4:33pm
Alexander the great..
Love you lezzy
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Divay22(f): 4:34pm
BiafranBushBoy:How is your day going sir?
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 4:34pm
I cannot waste money to vote for someone that won't give me 10 naira if he/she wins.If the time people are using to watch BBN is applied to something productive Nigeria would be better.
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by Chikita66(f): 4:35pm
yeyerolling:She was raped. If she is my child, I won't let her keep the baby.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by SUPOL(m): 4:35pm
She's going to meet Leo or ursef(cos Leo's girlfriend no go gree) on Sunday
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by pejuakinab: 4:35pm
Bb naija money must be made "attitide'
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by SlayQueenSlayer: 4:36pm
No! It is too late, ma. PHCN took our light the moment she started that her nonsense cry. I can't take it anymore.
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by osuofia2(m): 4:37pm
BLOOGERS AND WRONG INFO...THE TITLE SAID SHE LEARNT IT FROM HER DAD BUT THE STORY SAYS FROM HER MUM
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by dubai4eva: 4:38pm
I don't have voters card
Naija got no chill
The hustle is real indeed
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by deebrain(m): 4:39pm
Lol
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Mother, Ebere Asogwa, Begs Nigerians To Vote For Her Daughter by dignitate: 4:41pm
stagger:
Well, she is! sorry
Deodorant Stick Bathroom Hiden Camera DVR Remote Control On/off And Moti / General Hospital 11-16-15 / Deceased Male Hippo With Powerful Bite
Viewing this topic: Olobaba01(m), flington4550(m), meryl4merit(f), Troublemaker007(m), nuelnuel, ychris, talibanazuka(m), lauwhyte, timmilehin(m), happy200, Nedfed(m), Ekilofomode, akaba12, Samuel1106(m), edgecution(m), Kaymercury(m), ventuek, proudly9ja(m), khalhokage(m), jamesben91(m), Chuvin22(m), ife2ray, ginggerxy, inspbado(m), deebrain(m), Coolcube, slimzy41, kennynelcon(m), chidibond(m), mickeyenglish(m), scopedon(m), Sandycee, GraGra247, princeFAD, Lakenzie, Melodyz(m), cutebae(f), Talius(m), sexyjuly(f), Emvico34, Ezemarcel(m), corridor, ehix89(m), onyiioliver(f), cosmos1440, obrigado080, Samcent, hoyee(f), anyerhovwo(f), DeBiafran, crixlight2(m), Kerenzma, eghosajohnny, Gboliwe, ikennaoma(m), Tyrese80, wemoveautos(m), mecusbosco(m), ksam(m), Wole4real, armylord, supermuyi, michjay(m), ochiora(f), dancok(m), Loverquin, Klinee, YomiTee123(m), Obrus4u2c, Pharaoh001(f), Arckeen, twinsroyale, uvbiakpo, truegossip(f), Rayreezy, jothan(m), chloedogie(m), signz, rOsy247(f), youngds, ikay00406(m), yomibabe(f), dammiecuttie(f), geekybabe(f), parrot123, blaqroy and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27