|Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by Enskynelson(m): 3:59pm
How would you feel if your mobile phone just got snatched or just fell in hot water? As a user of mobile phones, ask yourself these questions: what will I miss most if my phone gets lost; what sensitive information is supposed to be private that are saved on my phone and the implication of such information being made public; what will happen to contacts on my phone if anything should happen to my phone right now? These and lots more are questions we need to keep on our mind daily as we use our phones. At any point in time, something could make us lose our mobile phone – accidents, thieves, hazards, spoilage etc. What matters then will be if you have always asked yourself the above questions.
#1 Regular Backup: Whether cloud storage or external storage, always remember to backup your phone in case of eventualities for it is when we have lost our phone that we often realize the important information we have lost. Backup important files in case it is lost. Don’t forget to also do SIM backup. This will help you retrieve all contacts saved unto your SIM Card(s).
#2 Be wise, think security: In all you do with your mobile phone, be conscious of security. Be careful of how you save contacts, the videos you store, the private chats and notes you often make with your phone, the voice recorded etc. Be always conscious because anything could happen to your phone anytime. Is your BVN stored on your mobile phone, what about your credit card details and those explicit pictures you took while in the bathroom? Remember, once your phone is stolen, all in it become unsafe.
#3 Your phone IMEI: Would you want to ‘fry’ your phone after it is stolen and render it useless forever? Do you want your phone tracked for possible retrieval? These and some other important steps can be taken if only you have your IMEI or other apps installed on your phone. But how many of us have our IMEI stored safely anywhere?
#4 Proper SIM Card Registration: One other thing that could make you cry when you lose your phone is your SIM Card(s). If your SIMs are not properly registered, retrieving your line may be impossible. How would you feel right now if you lose your phone and can't retrieve your SIM forever too? Think about this always.
Conclusion
When we lose our phones, we cry not just because of the cost of getting another one but because then we realize the invaluable information we have stored in our phones without backups and without security-consciousness. Now that you still have your phone with you, please take your time to review the content of your phone and do proper backup of your phone to avoid stories that touch for what make people cry uncontrollably when their phone is lost is beyond just the money of buying another phone. Think safety, think ahead!
https://manaija.com/mobile-phone-things-you-must-remember-always/
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by miracool946: 5:05pm
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by jamael(m): 5:05pm
Also, don't flaunt your "costly" phones especially in unfamiliar places. If possible, carry the less expensive ones.
It will save you unnecessary attention.
Before some group of rough-looking boys will be like
Bros, make I check whether that your iPhone 6 they use Android OS.
Just kukuma kiss your phone goodbye.
You'll be like
4 Likes
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by tecnolad(m): 5:05pm
Some people still think writing down their Infinix or Tecno devices IMEI will help them destroy the phone when it gets lost. I shake my head and laugh in whatever language Martians speak.
3 Likes
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by thankfulsoul: 5:06pm
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by Lincoln275(m): 5:06pm
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by amiibaby(f): 5:06pm
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by Alexchubee(m): 5:06pm
Choi, the struggle for FTC is real.
Back to the topic, OP u are so right. I remembered wen I lost my phone last year. Nothing pain me pass all d pics and doc I have on dat phone.
1 Like
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by ekiyor3: 5:07pm
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by Aguia: 5:07pm
My phone is the most secure mobile, for start, developers aren't interested in it....
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by tecnolad(m): 5:09pm
Aguia:
Let me guess; you use Gionee?
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by joystickextend1(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by limitless777(m): 5:09pm
GREAT write-up bro. Loosing a phone at times could be likened to loosing a life. This INFO WILL surely help.
PEACE
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by Aguia: 5:10pm
tecnolad:
Nope, that's how secure it is. It doesn't even make your first guess...
1 Like
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by bettercreature(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by emmxzy(m): 5:16pm
this info realy help me right nw thanks
1 Like
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by Homeboiy: 5:30pm
Op your number 3 is inconsequential
I can change the IMEI of an Android phone in 5 minutes and u can't track it again
1 Like
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by durasome(m): 5:37pm
daneni1:.You don't have to worry again about your pics because almost every Android phone has this Google drive storage that allows you backup your photos,videos and plenty other things in your Phone automatically.All you need do is just to have a Gmail account,and you are good to go.Always keep your data on.Since I discovered this, I don't worry especially about my photos Incase of my phone lost or damage,whenever I get a new phone,i login to my Gmail account with my new phone,then my old pictures from my old phone comes back effortlessly.
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by dancok(m): 5:45pm
No info on my phone, u can come have it.
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by Enskynelson(m): 5:51pm
dancok:Yea, you have learned.
|Re: Mobile Phone: Things You Must Remember Always by dancok(m): 5:58pm
Enskynelson:yea yea yea
