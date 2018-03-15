Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) (13877 Views)

Ladies: Can You Dress Like This on Your Wedding Day?

Every woman dreams of looking

extraordinarily beautiful on their wedding day and they will do anything to achieve this

but this particular bride decided to look simple on her own day.

Ladies out there, can you dress this way on your wedding day? 28 Likes 2 Shares

Immaculate! 22 Likes

mehn she looks beutiful 33 Likes 1 Share

Wow! So beautiful @op I don't mind dat look at all.# simple look rocks. 3 Likes

yougos:





This must be Deeper Life. This must be Deeper Life. 32 Likes

Simple and beautiful... Unlike our slay mamas with painted faces 1 Like 1 Share

This is real the woman , No Maggie No Palm Oil No seasonal BUT SHE IS STILL SWEET AND BEAUTIFUL Unlike one of my foolish Bae wey her face go be like spoilt Soup after all the Nonentical make up .... 10 Likes

she looks good

Fine girl

nwabobo:





This must be Deeper Life. with deeper yansh with deeper yansh 1 Like

read my comment

A modest look, some ladies be looking like Omotola on wedding day and like Bukky Wright after wedding. 3 Likes





Photographer... 1 Like 1 Share

Wow, she's really a beauty to behold. 1 Like

Nice one

Awwwwwww....she's naturally beautiful

y is this here? lala be careful

She's a virgin 3 Likes

All man to his own, yes she looks good, but let's not forget she is adhering to the doctrine of her church . No makeup fine, but does that prevent her from going for a quality wedding gown 3 Likes

I personally believe women look better without make up.





Tip for guys: Make sure your first date with any babe is at d swimming pool (Let her know she must enter the water). Wash all the make up away, See if it's a wig and also check for padded bra n pant. All in one



thank me later 1 Like 1 Share

seen











She's s'ppose to be hot but she looks bland and tasteless....yuck.

Nice and simple





Like my cutie pie





Awwwww... She's beautiful!!





At least, now the dude knows what he's getting .... not all those ladies with looks that scream FALSE ADVERTISING!





O pari



Harmony92:

Yup. She's very pretty. Natural beauty!At least, now the dude knows what he's getting .... not all those ladies with looks that scream FALSE ADVERTISING!O pari

Slay queens won't like this

Very beautiful indeed, hope she is beautiful in the heart? 2 Likes

nwabobo:





This must be Deeper Life.

I dey tell you I dey tell you