₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,251 members, 4,136,136 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 06:29 PM

Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) (13877 Views)

Photos Of A Make-up Free Bride At Her Wedding / Makeup-Free Bride Weds In Deeper Life Church / Bisola Umoren: "I'm A Natural Beauty" - Makeup Free Bride (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by yougos(m): 4:06pm
Ladies: Can You Dress Like This on Your Wedding Day?
Every woman dreams of looking
extraordinarily beautiful on their wedding day and they will do anything to achieve this
but this particular bride decided to look simple on her own day.
Ladies out there, can you dress this way on your wedding day?

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by GraGra247: 4:12pm
Immaculate!

22 Likes

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Wisebird22(m): 4:16pm
mehn she looks beutiful

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Harmony92(f): 4:21pm
Wow! So beautiful @op I don't mind dat look at all.# simple look rocks.

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by nwabobo: 5:10pm
yougos:


Ladies: Can You Dress Like This on Your Wedding Day?
Every woman dreams of looking
extraordinarily beautiful on their wedding day and they will do anything to achieve this
but this particular bride decided to look simple on her own day.
Ladies out there, can you dress this way on your wedding day?





This must be Deeper Life.

32 Likes

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Doilooklikeicare(m): 5:10pm
Simple and beautiful... Unlike our slay mamas with painted faces grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Hardewarlee(m): 5:10pm
This is real the woman , No Maggie No Palm Oil No seasonal BUT SHE IS STILL SWEET AND BEAUTIFUL Unlike one of my foolish Bae wey her face go be like spoilt Soup after all the Nonentical make up ....

10 Likes

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Asowari(m): 5:11pm
she looks good
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by adisabarber(m): 5:11pm
Fine girl
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Enemyofpeace: 5:12pm
nwabobo:


This must be Deeper Life.
with deeper yansh

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by OKUCHI11(m): 5:12pm
read my comment
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Uyi168(m): 5:12pm
FILTER join

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by squarelead(m): 5:12pm
A modest look, some ladies be looking like Omotola on wedding day and like Bukky Wright after wedding.

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 5:12pm
grin grin grin grin

Photographer...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 5:13pm
Wow, she's really a beauty to behold.

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by BIXYBABE(f): 5:13pm
Nice one
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by dopemama: 5:13pm
Awwwwwww....she's naturally beautiful
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by satowind(m): 5:13pm
y is this here? lala be careful
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 5:13pm
She's a virgin kiss

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by frenzyduchess(f): 5:13pm
All man to his own, yes she looks good, but let's not forget she is adhering to the doctrine of her church . No makeup fine, but does that prevent her from going for a quality wedding gown undecided

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by RogueX: 5:13pm
I personally believe women look better without make up.


Tip for guys: Make sure your first date with any babe is at d swimming pool (Let her know she must enter the water). Wash all the make up away, See if it's a wig and also check for padded bra n pant. All in one

thank me later

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by joystickextend1(m): 5:13pm
cool seen





Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by ichidodo(m): 5:14pm
She's s'ppose to be hot but she looks bland and tasteless....yuck.
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by atesunate16(m): 5:14pm
Nice and simple

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Partnerbiz2: 5:14pm
Fain girl

Like my cutie pie shocked


PROMO ONGOING ON OUR MYN DEALS


SEE BELOW..
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Chili89: 5:14pm
Awwwww... She's beautiful!!
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Icon79(m): 5:15pm
Yup. She's very pretty. Natural beauty!

At least, now the dude knows what he's getting .... not all those ladies with looks that scream FALSE ADVERTISING!


O pari

Harmony92:
Wow! So beautiful @op I don't mind dat look at all.# simple look rocks.
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by osuofia2(m): 5:15pm
Slay queens won't like this
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Lovine: 5:15pm
Very beautiful indeed, hope she is beautiful in the heart?

2 Likes

Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by sekem: 5:15pm
nwabobo:


This must be Deeper Life.

I dey tell you
Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Luukasz(m): 5:16pm
Both the bride and groom are astounding... they are the real face of beauty

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

World Largest Gospel Concert In Nigeria / Kwazulu-natal Durban Acardemy Pupil Wins Sauth African Butt / Is N75,000 Not Too Much For A Wedding Gown?

Viewing this topic: edith82, missaj(f), helpee(m), okomile(f), Dogshow(m), Orion21, Vetzy12(f), phakaji(m), Whoisshe(f), signz, cheehummer(f), winnielle(f), D555(m), nalizzzy, 30card(m), edlion57(m), Deeejah(f), harbeordune(f), jaddo, ruthxzy(f), proudly9ja(m), ikechio, Ameclat(m), RainjamesAkwu, ronk3(f), Dekatron(m), samiboy774(m), Happibest22, PipMc(m), Maziaugment(m), AccessME(m), Thedrunkpunter, Fixed, lapo(m), rymesgentility(m), casydigital(m), nkbeauty(f), frankzone, ifymadu, bundlez, Wizzoe360, kaymical(m), Flame4chi(m), dljbd1(m), Gentlevin, sakabien, Segzee1(m), madridsta007(m), abitex577(m), JamalAsahd(m), grafikii, ottersberger(m), Resees, spontane(m), terryjo(m), Trustme2(m), frenzyduchess(f), waledeji(m), Eagle17, ADENIKETINA2015(f), Probity100, Aliyubest(m), whitemambal and 138 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.