|Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by yougos(m): 4:06pm
Ladies: Can You Dress Like This on Your Wedding Day?
Every woman dreams of looking
extraordinarily beautiful on their wedding day and they will do anything to achieve this
but this particular bride decided to look simple on her own day.
Ladies out there, can you dress this way on your wedding day?
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by GraGra247: 4:12pm
Immaculate!
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Wisebird22(m): 4:16pm
mehn she looks beutiful
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Harmony92(f): 4:21pm
Wow! So beautiful @op I don't mind dat look at all.# simple look rocks.
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by nwabobo: 5:10pm
This must be Deeper Life.
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Doilooklikeicare(m): 5:10pm
Simple and beautiful... Unlike our slay mamas with painted faces
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Hardewarlee(m): 5:10pm
This is real the woman , No Maggie No Palm Oil No seasonal BUT SHE IS STILL SWEET AND BEAUTIFUL Unlike one of my foolish Bae wey her face go be like spoilt Soup after all the Nonentical make up ....
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Asowari(m): 5:11pm
she looks good
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by adisabarber(m): 5:11pm
Fine girl
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Enemyofpeace: 5:12pm
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by OKUCHI11(m): 5:12pm
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Uyi168(m): 5:12pm
FILTER join
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by squarelead(m): 5:12pm
A modest look, some ladies be looking like Omotola on wedding day and like Bukky Wright after wedding.
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 5:12pm
Photographer...
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 5:13pm
Wow, she's really a beauty to behold.
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by BIXYBABE(f): 5:13pm
Nice one
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by dopemama: 5:13pm
Awwwwwww....she's naturally beautiful
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by satowind(m): 5:13pm
y is this here? lala be careful
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 5:13pm
She's a virgin
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by frenzyduchess(f): 5:13pm
All man to his own, yes she looks good, but let's not forget she is adhering to the doctrine of her church . No makeup fine, but does that prevent her from going for a quality wedding gown
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by RogueX: 5:13pm
I personally believe women look better without make up.
Tip for guys: Make sure your first date with any babe is at d swimming pool (Let her know she must enter the water). Wash all the make up away, See if it's a wig and also check for padded bra n pant. All in one
thank me later
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by joystickextend1(m): 5:13pm
seen
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by ichidodo(m): 5:14pm
She's s'ppose to be hot but she looks bland and tasteless....yuck.
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by atesunate16(m): 5:14pm
Nice and simple
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Partnerbiz2: 5:14pm
Fain girl
Like my cutie pie
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Chili89: 5:14pm
Awwwww... She's beautiful!!
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Icon79(m): 5:15pm
Yup. She's very pretty. Natural beauty!
At least, now the dude knows what he's getting .... not all those ladies with looks that scream FALSE ADVERTISING!
O pari
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by osuofia2(m): 5:15pm
Slay queens won't like this
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Lovine: 5:15pm
Very beautiful indeed, hope she is beautiful in the heart?
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by sekem: 5:15pm
I dey tell you
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Free Bride Looking Simple On Her Wedding Day (Photo) by Luukasz(m): 5:16pm
Both the bride and groom are astounding... they are the real face of beauty
