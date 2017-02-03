₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by DONSMITH123(m): 4:43pm
The House of Representatives resolved on Thursday that having passed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, it would no longer accord him the recognition of addressing him as ‘honorable minister.”
The lawmakers also noted that in other climes, passing a vote of no confidence in a minister was enough grounds for the President to sack him, adding that the House did not need to stress it.
In a resolution in Abuja, the House observed that Fayemi’s decision to engage PricewaterhouseCoopers, a “globally discredited” firm, to conduct a technical audit on Ajaokuta Steel Company, meant that he was bent on concessioning the firm.
To stop Fayemi, the House proposed to amend the Privatisation Act immediately by expunging ASC from the list of public assets in the schedule that can be privatised or concessioned by the Federal Government.
It also sought to further amend the Act by removing the powers of the National Council on Privatisation as the authority to decide on which firms should be on the schedule.
http://punchng.com/we-wont-address-fayemi-as-honorable-ministerreps-vow/
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by aiiki(m): 4:44pm
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by musa234(m): 4:57pm
This country matter is way too much wallahi!
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by adem30: 5:12pm
Mumu reps. will that stop his salary?
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by nairavsdollars(f): 5:16pm
who honourable help? are these bunch of legislathieves themselves HONOURABLE or DISTINGUISHED?
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 6:34pm
DONSMITH123:Rubbish "vote of no confidence" mainly applies to a parliamentary system of government I stand to be corrected.These people don't know anything that is why I believe the legislature in this country should be on part time basis.You all do not deserve to be called honourables as well in saner climes your salaries should be reduced.
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by dhamstar(m): 6:54pm
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Otade: 6:54pm
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by GideonIdaboh(f): 6:55pm
Konidafuniyalaya anybody that will vote Buhari come 2019
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Promismike(m): 6:55pm
Evil men and their party has nothing to do with honour.
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by IamAirforce1: 6:55pm
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Fabianonye: 6:56pm
That's so unprofessional of out lawmakers... Tufiakwa
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:56pm
Fayemi has being inactive for a long time. I have even forgotten that he is a minister
There are so many firms in Nigeria, how can you be dealing with a discredited one
Anyway Fayemi should address the press ASAP, lets hear the side of his story!
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by soberdrunk(m): 6:57pm
Does it change the fact that he is a minister?
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by life2017: 6:57pm
privatisation is the best way to go.
All these noisemakers/lawmakers should allow fayemi to do the right thing. Govt has been managing ajakuta for over 30 years, the plant has been redundant
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by three: 6:58pm
Titles, titles, most Nigerians love titles.
Do work and earn the title, No!
Jus' like Mr Idi Amin wey pack medal full chest wey never go war.
Meanwhile, Dr. Fayemi literally promised to look into the Ajaokuta debacle, but if Ms Akpoti's account is anything to go by it seems he simply looked the other way
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/12/buhari-passionate-about-completion-of-ajaokuta-steel-fayemi-2/
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/03/group-clashes-natasha-akpoti-alleged-sponsored-campaign-ajaokuta-steel-compan
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by LastSurvivor11: 6:58pm
Who among you is honorable there??
Unless honorable has got new definition..
Honorably fools..
Wetin person no go see for this lawless geographical area they called country..
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Buhari2019: 6:58pm
There are representing themselves.
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Kraspo(m): 6:58pm
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Tunks2017(m): 6:59pm
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Chivasex: 7:00pm
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by nairalandfreak(m): 7:00pm
Nigeria.. Which way?
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by yeyerolling: 7:01pm
What has happened to the nickel they discovered 2 years ago. Very useless govt. No cabinet reshuffle smh
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by bid4rich(m): 7:01pm
Agreed! But they should not address him as commissioner sha.
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by budusky05(m): 7:01pm
Does not stop him as a minister. bunch of tifs
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Hector09: 7:02pm
Nigeria is a village
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by babtoundey(m): 7:03pm
GideonIdaboh:
Olopa, ewo ni tepe
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by farouk0403(m): 7:03pm
Bunch of thieves
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by dododawa1: 7:05pm
Every PRE SECOND,Every SECOND, Every MINUTE, Every HOUR in NIGRRIA is problem ,GOD will send MOSES one day.
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by talk2percy(m): 7:11pm
Una no serious, why una never pass vote of np confidence on Buhari?
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by Smarkie: 7:16pm
i taught that vote of no confidence is used in parliementary system while a legislatore in federal system can only be recall by the poeple he represent
Re: We Won't Address Fayemi As 'honorable Minister,' Reps Vow by uba1991: 7:18pm
useless legislathieves just return our 13.5mill
