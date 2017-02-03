Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Won’t Address Fayemi As ‘honorable Minister,’ Reps Vow (5578 Views)

The lawmakers also noted that in other climes, passing a vote of no confidence in a minister was enough grounds for the President to sack him, adding that the House did not need to stress it.



In a resolution in Abuja, the House observed that Fayemi’s decision to engage PricewaterhouseCoopers, a “globally discredited” firm, to conduct a technical audit on Ajaokuta Steel Company, meant that he was bent on concessioning the firm.



To stop Fayemi, the House proposed to amend the Privatisation Act immediately by expunging ASC from the list of public assets in the schedule that can be privatised or concessioned by the Federal Government.



It also sought to further amend the Act by removing the powers of the National Council on Privatisation as the authority to decide on which firms should be on the schedule.





hmmmmm

This country matter is way too much wallahi! 2 Likes

Mumu reps. will that stop his salary? 3 Likes

who honourable help? are these bunch of legislathieves themselves HONOURABLE or DISTINGUISHED? 7 Likes

DONSMITH123:

http://punchng.com/we-wont-address-fayemi-as-honorable-ministerreps-vow/ Rubbish "vote of no confidence" mainly applies to a parliamentary system of government I stand to be corrected.These people don't know anything that is why I believe the legislature in this country should be on part time basis.You all do not deserve to be called honourables as well in saner climes your salaries should be reduced. Rubbish "vote of no confidence" mainly applies to a parliamentary system of government I stand to be corrected.These people don't know anything that is why I believe the legislature in this country should be on part time basis.You all do not deserve to be called honourables as well in saner climes your salaries should be reduced. 6 Likes 1 Share

wetin concern me biko

comedians

Konidafuniyalaya anybody that will vote Buhari come 2019 2 Likes

Evil men and their party has nothing to do with honour. 2 Likes

Power play

That's so unprofessional of out lawmakers... Tufiakwa

Fayemi has being inactive for a long time. I have even forgotten that he is a minister



There are so many firms in Nigeria, how can you be dealing with a discredited one



Anyway Fayemi should address the press ASAP, lets hear the side of his story! 2 Likes

Does it change the fact that he is a minister?

privatisation is the best way to go.



All these noisemakers/lawmakers should allow fayemi to do the right thing. Govt has been managing ajakuta for over 30 years, the plant has been redundant

Titles, titles, most Nigerians love titles.



Do work and earn the title, No!



Jus' like Mr Idi Amin wey pack medal full chest wey never go war.



Meanwhile, Dr. Fayemi literally promised to look into the Ajaokuta debacle, but if Ms Akpoti's account is anything to go by it seems he simply looked the other way



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/12/buhari-passionate-about-completion-of-ajaokuta-steel-fayemi-2/



http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/03/group-clashes-natasha-akpoti-alleged-sponsored-campaign-ajaokuta-steel-compan

Nonsense!!!!



Who among you is honorable there??

Unless honorable has got new definition..

Honorably fools..

Wetin person no go see for this lawless geographical area they called country..

There are representing themselves.

House of rep, Senate, apc, abj..........

Foolish man

Nigeria.. Which way?

What has happened to the nickel they discovered 2 years ago. Very useless govt. No cabinet reshuffle smh

Agreed! But they should not address him as commissioner sha.

Does not stop him as a minister. bunch of tifs

Nigeria is a village

GideonIdaboh:

Konidafuniyalaya anybody that will vote Buhari come 2019

Olopa, ewo ni tepe Olopa, ewo ni tepe

Bunch of thieves

Every PRE SECOND,Every SECOND, Every MINUTE, Every HOUR in NIGRRIA is problem ,GOD will send MOSES one day.

Una no serious, why una never pass vote of np confidence on Buhari?

i taught that vote of no confidence is used in parliementary system while a legislatore in federal system can only be recall by the poeple he represent