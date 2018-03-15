₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by Medicalcomedian: 8:27pm
The Nigerian man that was killed in Cameroon by wife and the boyfriend was buried today and the woman's picture was included in the poster

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by GentleMoney: 8:30pm
Hmmmm..
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by midolian(m): 8:39pm
An Igbo woman killed her Igbo Husband in another man's land (Cameroun)..

Development gone wrong..

May his soul rest in perfect peace..

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by thatNUPEboy: 8:54pm
Now this is funny cheesy

Lalasticlala must see this
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by Homeboiy: 9:02pm
What did they do to the woman after she killed their brother?

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 9:03pm
Development gone awry.

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by emeijeh(m): 9:07pm
When will tribalism end in nairaland?



A post has barely hit front page, and people are already shouting developers upandan.



Na wah o!

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by EVILFOREST: 9:07pm
cry cry cry cry cry
Fear God.
...then FEAR WOMEN.
......then FEAR DEVIL....

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by yeyerolling: 9:07pm
Igbos too like burial

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by Pidginwhisper: 9:07pm
midolian:
An Igbo woman killed her Igbo Husband in another man's land (Cameroun)..

Development gone wrong..

May his soul rest in perfect peace..

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by ibkgab001: 9:08pm
May his soul Rest In Peace


No matter how they have developmental skills they do t alway develop the heart of their aligbogo alabiabia 's wife brain

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by xamuel17(m): 9:08pm
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by DwayneChuks(m): 9:08pm
Chai!
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by intrepidjay1(m): 9:08pm
Nwaikpe where art thou
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by potent5(m): 9:08pm
She's not the first Delilah. Why her own come be news?
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by HERSLEY(f): 9:09pm
midolian:
An Igbo woman killed her Igbo Husband in another man's land (Cameroun)..

Development gone wrong..

May his soul rest in perfect peace..
animal in human skin.... No sympathy whatsoever. U lots are damn pathetic

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by ibkgab001: 9:09pm
midolian:
An Igbo woman killed her Igbo Husband in another man's land (Cameroun)..

Development gone wrong..

May his soul rest in perfect peace..


She must have killed him because of the hate Igno have for uncle Buhari ... Delilah in the Bible is another wrong name

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by Pidginwhisper: 9:09pm
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by kereman1(m): 9:09pm
embarassed
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by visijo(m): 9:09pm
K
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by BlackDBagba: 9:10pm
undecided
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by teamv: 9:10pm
That's not enough
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by veacea: 9:10pm
RIP
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by Ilefoaye(m): 9:11pm
Awon developer
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by 4reala(m): 9:11pm
Hmmm, things are really happening o. Human life no longer mean anything to some pple
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by timilehin007(m): 9:11pm
Gh
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by Essentials1(m): 9:11pm
emeijeh:
When will tribalism end in nairaland?
A post has barely hit front page, and people are already shouting developers upandan.

Na wah o!

Nigieran believe that they are so frustrated that is why they make fun of each others

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by Olalan(m): 9:12pm
Really saddening. Domestic violence is just bad in all ramifications
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by veacea: 9:12pm
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by hajoke2000(f): 9:13pm
rip to him...
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by ifyalways(f): 9:14pm
My empathy goes to the children.

What a memory to live with.

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached by Alariiwo: 9:14pm
midolian:
An Igbo woman killed her Igbo Husband in another man's land (Cameroun)..

Development gone wrong..

May his soul rest in perfect peace..

grin

And you had to lay emphasis on their tribe.
Biafrans smh.

(0) (1) (Reply)

