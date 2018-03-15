Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Man Killed By Wife In Cameroon Buried Today, Wife's Picture Attached (13769 Views)

Estate Agent Impregnates His Friend’s Wife In Nasarawa (Photos) / Obituary Poster Of Emeka Nnatuanya, Man Set Ablaze By Wife In Kano / Pastor Seeks Dissolution Of 32-year Marriage Over Constant Beating By Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Nigerian man that was killed in Cameroon by wife and the boyfriend was buried today and the woman's picture was included in the poster 2 Likes

Hmmmm..

An Igbo woman killed her Igbo Husband in another man's land (Cameroun)..



Development gone wrong..



May his soul rest in perfect peace.. 22 Likes





Lalasticlala must see this Now this is funnyLalasticlala must see this

What did they do to the woman after she killed their brother? 4 Likes

Development gone awry. 3 Likes

When will tribalism end in nairaland?







A post has barely hit front page, and people are already shouting developers upandan.







Na wah o! 17 Likes



Fear God.

...then FEAR WOMEN.

......then FEAR DEVIL.... Fear God....then FEAR WOMEN.......then FEAR DEVIL.... 3 Likes

Igbos too like burial 1 Like

midolian:

An Igbo woman killed her Igbo Husband in another man's land (Cameroun)..



Development gone wrong..



May his soul rest in perfect peace.. 8 Likes

May his soul Rest In Peace





No matter how they have developmental skills they do t alway develop the heart of their aligbogo alabiabia 's wife brain 3 Likes

How can I cure an itchy di#k

Chai!

Nwaikpe where art thou

She's not the first Delilah. Why her own come be news?

midolian:

An Igbo woman killed her Igbo Husband in another man's land (Cameroun)..



Development gone wrong..



May his soul rest in perfect peace.. animal in human skin.... No sympathy whatsoever. U lots are damn pathetic animal in human skin.... No sympathy whatsoever. U lots are damn pathetic 8 Likes

midolian:

An Igbo woman killed her Igbo Husband in another man's land (Cameroun)..



Development gone wrong..



May his soul rest in perfect peace..



She must have killed him because of the hate Igno have for uncle Buhari ... Delilah in the Bible is another wrong name She must have killed him because of the hate Igno have for uncle Buhari ... Delilah in the Bible is another wrong name 1 Like

xamuel17:

How can I cure an itchy di#k Baba you don carry Gono 3 Likes

K

That's not enough

RIP

Awon developer

Hmmm, things are really happening o. Human life no longer mean anything to some pple

Gh

emeijeh:

When will tribalism end in nairaland?

A post has barely hit front page, and people are already shouting developers upandan.



Na wah o!

Nigieran believe that they are so frustrated that is why they make fun of each others Nigieran believe that they are so frustrated that is why they make fun of each others 1 Like

Really saddening. Domestic violence is just bad in all ramifications

xamuel17:

How can I cure an itchy di#k Pidginwhisper:

Baba you don carry Gono

Dip it in battery water and thank me later Dip it in battery water and thank me later

rip to him...

My empathy goes to the children.



What a memory to live with. 1 Like