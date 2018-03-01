Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) (16363 Views)

Aerial footage showed first responders tending to victims on the scene, searching for people in the rubble and loading others on stretchers into ambulances. Five to six vehicles were crushed in the collapse.



Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPthP3MXcs8



Source:

Wonder shal never end.Fr oyinbo country tu!The only difference frm our own obodo Nigeria hia is dt,head will surely roll fr ds calamity... 12 Likes 1 Share

despite all the bad news emanating from this part of the world...

SHI.T AS THICK THIS HAS NEVER OCCURRED IN MY COUNTRY..,,

who else is saying Nigeria is not safe? 40 Likes 3 Shares

Since na oyibo land, I know some mental slaves will be falling over themselves to justify the collapse because they want to be seen as though Black they are, but intellectually whiter than the White. If this were to be in their lands, same slaves will start calling their potor homes some funny names like "shithole, zoo". It really sucks to be a slave, especially the mental variety. 45 Likes 2 Shares

Some Nigerians would rather die this way than die of hunger and starvation in their country 6 Likes

trump has started drinking the blood of his people. This is clearly diabolical trump has started drinking the blood of his people. This is clearly diabolical 1 Like

What again..??

Let's see how how they FIX it and how fast PERPETRATORS will be brought to book 1 Like

Florida of all places.. if na here we go don start the blame game 5 Likes

In na naija, we go talk sey na our engineer no sabi work. 2 Likes

Watch as government paid zombies would try to use this unfortunate event to justify the ineptitude of the Nigerian government. 10 Likes 2 Shares

That crushed Honda Civic's final destination na Naija.. 14 Likes

God please comfort the grieving families in Jesus' name. 8 Likes







He got sacked and carried badluck home





Why ? Why did he visit Buhari in the first placeHe got sacked and carried badluck homeWhy 5 Likes 1 Share

RIP to those that lost their lives.



I'll be watching keenly on the development of this story and how the reaction of their government. 2 Likes 1 Share

. Goes to show that even in the well advanced countries, they can goof as well. There is no perfect system...so to say. The only perfection is in God! RIP to the dead. Omg! How come the imminent collapse was not detected by the authorities concerned before the tragedy struck. Goes to show that even in the well advanced countries, they can goof as well. There is no perfect system...so to say. The only perfection is in God!RIP to the dead. 13 Likes

No pillar at the centre. 1 Like

nothing wey our eyes no go see





Damn! In 'almighty' AmericaDamn! 2 Likes

RIP to the dead



Am waiting to see someone posting that this killings is associated with Illuminati sacrifice 1 Like

Florida again?



There's been too much mass loss of lives over there lately.



RIP to the deceased fellas.

python1:

Since na oyibo land, I know some mental slaves will be falling over themselves to justify the collapse because they want to be seen as though Black they are, but intellectually whiter than the White. If this were to be in their lands, same slaves will start calling their potor homes some funny names like "shithole, zoo". It really sucks to be a slave, especially the mental variety.

Since the Former US secretary of state met with MR badluck Buhari it seems he took some badluck back to the US...what do you think python Since the Former US secretary of state met with MR badluck Buhari it seems he took some badluck back to the US...what do you think python 15 Likes 1 Share

Trump ...

Rip to the dead



In life, more than in anything else, it isn’t easy to end up alive.

FarahAideed:





Since the Former US secretary of state met with MR badluck Buhari it seems he took some badluck back to the US...what do you think python One of the people I just talked about. Something happened in far away US, he is still accusing his fellow black man in the name of "badluck", yet he reasons like a Whiteman of the 21st century. One of the people I just talked about. Something happened in far away US, he is still accusing his fellow black man in the name of "badluck", yet he reasons like a Whiteman of the 21st century. 13 Likes

Haa quack engineer dey there too lol

Israeljones:

despite all the bad news emanating from this part of the world...

SHI.T AS THICK THIS HAS NEVER OCCURRED IN MY COUNTRY..,,

who else is saying Nigeria is not safe? Why you dey talk like this?

You wan count all the buildings wey don collapse for Lagos alone? Why you dey talk like this?You wan count all the buildings wey don collapse for Lagos alone? 1 Like

Poor engineering....they for come Onitsha and see old standing bridges or contact the dudes at Ebutte Meta





May they would that died rest in peace

Oh my God, total disaster.

RIP to the dead and may God console their loved ones.

iluvpomo:

Trump ... What has Trump got to do with it? What has Trump got to do with it?