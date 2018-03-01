₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Muckross1122(m): 9:18pm
A pedestrian bridge stretching across a street on the Florida International University campus in Miami collapsed Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people.
Aerial footage showed first responders tending to victims on the scene, searching for people in the rubble and loading others on stretchers into ambulances. Five to six vehicles were crushed in the collapse.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPthP3MXcs8
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/several-people-killed-as-pedestrian.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by okk4sure(m): 9:25pm
Wonder shal never end.Fr oyinbo country tu!The only difference frm our own obodo Nigeria hia is dt,head will surely roll fr ds calamity...
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Israeljones(m): 9:29pm
despite all the bad news emanating from this part of the world...
SHI.T AS THICK THIS HAS NEVER OCCURRED IN MY COUNTRY..,,
who else is saying Nigeria is not safe?
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by python1: 9:52pm
Since na oyibo land, I know some mental slaves will be falling over themselves to justify the collapse because they want to be seen as though Black they are, but intellectually whiter than the White. If this were to be in their lands, same slaves will start calling their potor homes some funny names like "shithole, zoo". It really sucks to be a slave, especially the mental variety.
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Kreamie(m): 9:56pm
Some Nigerians would rather die this way than die of hunger and starvation in their country
6 Likes
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Caustics: 9:57pm
trump has started drinking the blood of his people. This is clearly diabolical
1 Like
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by EVILFOREST: 9:57pm
What again..??
Let's see how how they FIX it and how fast PERPETRATORS will be brought to book
1 Like
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by popcykaylah(m): 9:58pm
Florida of all places.. if na here we go don start the blame game
5 Likes
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Ovo200: 9:58pm
In na naija, we go talk sey na our engineer no sabi work.
2 Likes
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:58pm
Watch as government paid zombies would try to use this unfortunate event to justify the ineptitude of the Nigerian government.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by lloydpras: 9:59pm
That crushed Honda Civic's final destination na Naija..
14 Likes
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Heartbender: 10:00pm
God please comfort the grieving families in Jesus' name.
8 Likes
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by ZombieTAMER: 10:00pm
Why did he visit Buhari in the first place
He got sacked and carried badluck home
Why ?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by zibe(m): 10:00pm
RIP to those that lost their lives.
I'll be watching keenly on the development of this story and how the reaction of their government.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Lilimax(f): 10:00pm
Omg! How come the imminent collapse was not detected by the authorities concerned before the tragedy struck . Goes to show that even in the well advanced countries, they can goof as well. There is no perfect system...so to say. The only perfection is in God! RIP to the dead.
13 Likes
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by royalamour(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Macgreat(m): 10:00pm
No pillar at the centre.
1 Like
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by trouper9(m): 10:01pm
nothing wey our eyes no go see
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Owamudia: 10:01pm
In 'almighty' America
Damn!
2 Likes
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:02pm
RIP to the dead
Am waiting to see someone posting that this killings is associated with Illuminati sacrifice
1 Like
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:02pm
Florida again?
There's been too much mass loss of lives over there lately.
RIP to the deceased fellas.
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by FarahAideed: 10:02pm
python1:
Since the Former US secretary of state met with MR badluck Buhari it seems he took some badluck back to the US...what do you think python
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by iluvpomo(m): 10:02pm
Trump ...
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by joebeckz(m): 10:02pm
Rip to the dead
In life, more than in anything else, it isn’t easy to end up alive.
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Zonacom(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by python1: 10:03pm
FarahAideed:One of the people I just talked about. Something happened in far away US, he is still accusing his fellow black man in the name of "badluck", yet he reasons like a Whiteman of the 21st century.
13 Likes
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Slymonster(m): 10:03pm
Haa quack engineer dey there too lol
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Chuks9000: 10:04pm
Israeljones:Why you dey talk like this?
You wan count all the buildings wey don collapse for Lagos alone?
1 Like
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by ariesbull: 10:04pm
Poor engineering....they for come Onitsha and see old standing bridges or contact the dudes at Ebutte Meta
May they would that died rest in peace
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Ivanmykel(f): 10:04pm
Oh my God, total disaster.
RIP to the dead and may God console their loved ones.
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by Neminc: 10:04pm
iluvpomo:What has Trump got to do with it?
|Re: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Miami, Florida. Many Killed (Video) by mankan2k7(m): 10:06pm
I still want to go there
1 Like
