This is because, having lots of training and experience in whatever career you choose does not only equip you with the essential skills and knowledge that’s required to propel you to the next level, it also makes you a valuable asset rather than a liability for the organization you will work for.



Though there are exceptions to this, like when the responsibilities in your hands are much and will require finance for them to be taken care of, then by all means, go for a job that pays more. But if that’s not the case, then you should go for a job that will enable you attain experience in whatever career you have chosen.



The money will come later and in greater amount than when you have not gained any experience because, people or organizations usually want the best of the best and will be willing to pay more for your services if you are an expert with lots of experience in your field.



Experience comes with job satisfaction.



Money precedes both unless you are not in the sh!thole. 5 Likes

For me I would say going for the experience is better. When you have good no of yrs of experience n become an expertise in your field the money you think is good pay now would be nothing compared to what you will worth and earn by then. 1 Like

Since you are starting out (entry level) go for experience...

If you have some experience already; make some money with the experience you have.





The money is 'exhaustive' . The experience is 'not exhsustive'.



Right now, I'd 'kill' for a job that offers experience... 1 Like

A job that offer both 2 Likes

Both... 1 Like

Which yeye experience 10 Likes

Hmmm I was faced with this decision some years back.. Thank God I make the right decision then..

I need an example of a job that pays well without offering experience 13 Likes

Hmmm I was faced with this decision some years back.. Thank God I make the right decision then..

What was the decision? What was the decision? 1 Like

Pays well o



There are lots of online learning tools and you can also collaborate 1 Like

Your point on gaining experience in what ever form of job you do is valid and accepted. However, in the society we find ourselves, you just don't need the experience alone, you also need cash to take care of your needs and in detention the needs of your loved ones. Well, I think you should go for the job that pays better, though it depends on the condition of the jobs. If it on a permanent or temporary basis and if it is a federal or private sector job.

I need an example of a job that pays well without offering experience





In Nigeria, go for a job that pays well so that you don't start carrying brown envelop up and down again....

In Abroad go for a job that offers experience because experience equates more money/offer there.

#I Miss Abroad!

The jobs that give massive experience pays well.



Top notch oil & gas/banks/telecoms/etc...



If you happen to be in a regular sme, pls bargain for a good pay and do the trainings and courses yourself.



If the company can afford to give you massive experience why cant it pay you or dont they get paid for the "mastered experience" it is said to have and willing to teach you?



Dont be deceived by the CEO's playing the guilty and sympathy card on you while they drive into the coy with 2018 gclass. If you see where top managers fight for their salary before surbodinates, you would hava a change of mind. 3 Likes

depends on the situation, for me now, I Will go with experience

Is there a job that doesn't offer experience?

I Go For The Money And The Experience. But As Usual Money First

What was the decision?

Got a job of 200k to just to monitor an hotel network system.. the Got another one 110k this was my field with a lot more to learn.. I choose the 110k bro Got a job of 200k to just to monitor an hotel network system.. the Got another one 110k this was my field with a lot more to learn.. I choose the 110k bro

Is there a job that doesn't offer experience? yes yes

In this time and age, PLEASE go for a job that pays well. Cos a Job is run by business people. So they are not doing charity. For them to PAY WELL means, you have some RESPONSIBILITIES they know you can do well.



Every Job comes with Experience. And if you want to be better at your chosen field, there are thousands of professional trainings that you can learn more skills from.



By all means, acquire as many skills as you can. Organizations go for more skilled workers.



So chose your high paying job, learn the ropes and be the best. If it’s a different career from what you have passion for, then you shouldn’t be applying for it in the first place if you are torn about what choice to make. EXCEPT the job offer just landed on your laps, and you didn’t apply for it, then by all means, go for the one you are passionate about.



Those who follow their passion do so from the onset OR after they have saved enough (from the job that pays more), and have done background work related to their passion (on the side, and are ready to jump full fledge in the passion path).



Experience for what?









Which experience, those days i was in the field of HR, i advised a co-worker who got offer of #2.4m including other incentives to other office given him 1.2m and promising him trainings that will not come to past. That is ICT sector.



You can imagine him asking me which offer he will settle for,so annoying. 1 Like

Maybe the one with high pay demands alot from you and hence your peeping of the lower option

yes Beg to differ. All jobs offer experience but not all experiences are relevant Beg to differ. All jobs offer experience but not all experiences are relevant

In Nigeria, answering that question is tricky. I went for experience but I have my doubts about the choice...

money is very important, no money no power.

Until faced with options, I can't say which I'd go for.



It will depend on the Jobs and what you mean by "experience".