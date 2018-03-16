₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by streets2empire: 9:03am
The wedding rites of billionaire daughter, Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar began last night in Kano. Fatima and her husband, Jamil, were hosted by her grandmother, Dr Hajiyya Mariya Sanusi Dantata.
The colourful and highly cultural event had in attendance Former First lady of Nigeria, Mariam Abacha, First Lady of Niger State, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, First lady of Kano State, Dr. Hafsatu Abdullahi Granduje, Hajiya Aisha Babangida among others.
http://aftrending.com/more-photos-from-the-kano-wedding-of-billionaire-daughter-fatima-aliko-dangote-to-jamil-abubakar/
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by streets2empire: 9:03am
more pics
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by xreal: 9:04am
Colourful.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by olasaad(f): 9:12am
Beautiful this weekend is all about Dangote/Osinbanjo
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by akproko: 12:24pm
Rich pple be dripping in finesse... http://www.ducobrands.com/
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by IamAirforce1: 12:25pm
Money bags
Too much sauce, Too much juice .
Better people.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by zangiff(m): 5:48pm
Okay .........
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by afeez5808(m): 5:48pm
Money o
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by Lawalemi(m): 5:48pm
O Lord remember me for good.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by zicoraads(m): 5:48pm
Northern girls and 'fineness'
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by conductor123(m): 5:49pm
So my ex is finally married.. I miss you Fatima
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by fuckerstard: 5:49pm
Once you don get money in 9ja, you've gat no worries.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by Authoreety: 5:49pm
See as all ds ladies be like okorochas handwork....
Women wahala 2 much... d paintings I see here is jst somwtin else...
Anyway, I wish dem a hapi union
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by bedspread: 5:50pm
The Make up makes her Ugly.....
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by TheShopKeeper(m): 5:51pm
...beautiful pics...
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by Kizyte(m): 5:51pm
Haba mana! The make-up is too much!
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by ki12: 5:51pm
they all hv pointed nose
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by lawrence35(m): 5:58pm
bedspread:On the contrary, it made her beautiful.... I have her pic wen she was younger.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by lexy070(m): 6:02pm
This year Na politicians they do wedding. Next year is for elections. They want to put their children there as if they are the heir to the post. Vote them out or chase them out.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by lexy070(m): 6:02pm
This year Na politicians they do wedding. Next year is for elections. They want to put their children there as if they are the heir to the post. Vote them out or chase them out. They must not be the future leaders they were talking about
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by Marotzke(m): 6:04pm
Where are all these investigative jounarlists abi bloggers? This is Fatima Dangote's second marriage.
Why is no one mentioning it, or fear de catch dem?
Even me self ,i no want Dangote Wahala oo.
If you see as the man so deal with Otedola when they were having issues ehh?
Femi have to beg.
Fatima, where is ya former husband and pikin?
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by ufondunenye(f): 6:05pm
My observation: i dont think that they is genuine love between this two. Look more like a forced marriage to me.
Take a very good look at picture 1 &3 and you will understand what I'm talking about.
Its only those that have foresight that will see that.
And also there is something PLASTIC about that Dangote's daughters smile. Its not real.
Anyway, Ogbasalom.#walkingaway.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by Fukafuka: 6:05pm
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by velai(m): 6:05pm
May the marriage last long.
Blissful union to the couple.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by petitejolie(f): 6:11pm
this two b doing like dey Dont use to do anything. abegee. happy married life
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by marvin906(m): 6:14pm
arranged marriage congrats anyways
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by DonDiego(m): 6:19pm
No be Ebuka I see for that 3rd picture?
Im no do BBN again?
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 6:24pm
Ugly people
Ugly money
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 6:25pm
DonDiego:
You have eye problem
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by kingthreat(m): 6:25pm
IamAirforce1:
Any hit song yet?
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by IamAirforce1: 6:32pm
kingthreat:
https://www.datafilehost.com/d/577c808b
|Re: Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) by Nedfed(m): 6:33pm
conductor123:
