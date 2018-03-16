Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) (22709 Views)

The colourful and highly cultural event had in attendance Former First lady of Nigeria, Mariam Abacha, First Lady of Niger State, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, First lady of Kano State, Dr. Hafsatu Abdullahi Granduje, Hajiya Aisha Babangida among others.

The wedding rites of billionaire daughter, Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar began last night in Kano. Fatima and her husband, Jamil, were hosted by her grandmother, Dr Hajiyya Mariya Sanusi Dantata.The colourful and highly cultural event had in attendance Former First lady of Nigeria, Mariam Abacha, First Lady of Niger State, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, First lady of Kano State, Dr. Hafsatu Abdullahi Granduje, Hajiya Aisha Babangida among others.





Colourful.

this weekend is all about Dangote/Osinbanjo Beautiful

Money bags



Too much sauce, Too much juice .



Better people. 2 Likes 1 Share

Okay .........

Money o

O Lord remember me for good. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Northern girls and 'fineness' 3 Likes 1 Share

So my ex is finally married.. I miss you Fatima 1 Like

Once you don get money in 9ja, you've gat no worries.

See as all ds ladies be like okorochas handwork....







Women wahala 2 much... d paintings I see here is jst somwtin else...







Anyway, I wish dem a hapi union 1 Like

The Make up makes her Ugly..... 4 Likes

...beautiful pics...

Haba mana! The make-up is too much! 3 Likes 1 Share

they all hv pointed nose 1 Like

bedspread:

On the contrary, it made her beautiful.... I have her pic wen she was younger.

This year Na politicians they do wedding. Next year is for elections. They want to put their children there as if they are the heir to the post. Vote them out or chase them out. 1 Like 1 Share

This year Na politicians they do wedding. Next year is for elections. They want to put their children there as if they are the heir to the post. Vote them out or chase them out. They must not be the future leaders they were talking about

Where are all these investigative jounarlists abi bloggers? This is Fatima Dangote's second marriage.

Why is no one mentioning it, or fear de catch dem?

Even me self ,i no want Dangote Wahala oo.

If you see as the man so deal with Otedola when they were having issues ehh?

Femi have to beg.

Fatima, where is ya former husband and pikin? 1 Like



Take a very good look at picture 1 &3 and you will understand what I'm talking about.

Its only those that have foresight that will see that.

And also there is something PLASTIC about that Dangote's daughters smile. Its not real.

My observation: i dont think that they is genuine love between this two. Look more like a forced marriage to me.Take a very good look at picture 1 &3 and you will understand what I'm talking about.Its only those that have foresight that will see that.And also there is something PLASTIC about that Dangote's daughters smile. Its not real.Anyway, Ogbasalom.#walkingaway.

May the marriage last long.

Blissful union to the couple.

this two b doing like dey Dont use to do anything. abegee. happy married life 1 Like

congrats anyways arranged marriagecongrats anyways

No be Ebuka I see for that 3rd picture?



Im no do BBN again?

Ugly people









Ugly money

No be Ebuka I see for that 3rd picture?



Im no do BBN again?

You have eye problem You have eye problem

Money bags



Too much sauce, Too much juice .



Better people.

Any hit song yet? Any hit song yet?

Any hit song yet?

