|Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by lalasticlala(m): 2:48pm
Photos Of The Super-Expensive Gifts Given To Guests At Aliko Dangote Daughter’s Wedding
https://naijafinestblog.com/2018/03/19/photos-of-the-super-expensive-gifts-given-to-guests-at-aliko-dangote-daughters-wedding/
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by stephleena(f): 2:49pm
by lala himself
even if,lala dey there the box given go serve as his snake box.
make I run!!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Gebbson007(m): 2:58pm
FP for sure..
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by wonder233: 3:05pm
I don't give a Bleep. They can give themselves whatever souvenirs they want to. It has nothing to do with me.
14 Likes
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by DannyJ19(m): 3:05pm
heavy load
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Itsrheezy: 3:05pm
I want to be rich
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 3:05pm
Nice of them.
Unlike stingy people who will sell their wedding aseobi for 45k then share handfans and handkerchiefs as souvenirs.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by worlexy(m): 3:05pm
Owo
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by osy77(m): 3:06pm
Anybody way tell u say money no good...tear am slap
1 Like
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by OBTMOS(m): 3:06pm
H
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by jy2kbeyond(m): 3:06pm
People give parcels, Dangote gives baggage. The different is clear jare
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by loluadebayo: 3:06pm
dem no share car. shior
1 Like
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by free2ryhme: 3:06pm
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Dottore: 3:06pm
Na wao
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by imamabi(m): 3:06pm
To get money sweet sha
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Homeboiy: 3:06pm
What for
They for hire strippers to entertain guests
1 Like
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Agbele1(m): 3:06pm
Chai, money good ooooooo.
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by magiki(m): 3:06pm
OK, the world still remain what it is
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by anizy(f): 3:07pm
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Bills2307(m): 3:07pm
may we all be rich forever.. amen!
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Agarli(m): 3:07pm
real definition of take away
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Gangster1ms: 3:07pm
Na money go full inside like that o
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by sdindan: 3:07pm
This one lala is the real owner of the thread. I hope it's not python That's inside the suit cases.
1 Like
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by loluadebayo: 3:07pm
dem no fit share car. shior
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by richol(m): 3:07pm
where is that his gay son again
1 Like
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by kunnadej: 3:07pm
So what should we use traveling box for? They didn't see iPhone x to give guests abi?
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by ThinkSmarter(m): 3:07pm
ego na ekwu , money dey talk
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by charijee(f): 3:08pm
Travel boxes ...we cannot run away from our country....we will stay and effect the change
1 Like
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Yommiefish(m): 3:08pm
I see.
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Sirpaul(m): 3:08pm
money..... i call am my mouth fold
|Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Gangster1ms: 3:08pm
If they divorce next week nko
Business Plan/company Profile For Your Business / Nigeria: U.S. Organizes Global Boycott Of Nigerian Crude Oil / The House Of A Columbian Drug Lord After A Raid
