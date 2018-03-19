₦airaland Forum

Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by lalasticlala(m): 2:48pm
Photos Of The Super-Expensive Gifts Given To Guests At Aliko Dangote Daughter’s Wedding



Fatima weds Jamil is gradually turning out to be the stuff fairytale nuptials are made of. Everything about the different ceremonies reminds one that the 2 families are most definitely powerhouses, with awesome means, resources/wherewithal. Especially when Fatima’s dad is the richest African alive and one of the world’s richest men! And also Jamil’s dad was the former Inspector General of Police of Nigeria, the very pinnacle of a policeman’s career. Not ending there, Jamil himself is a very rich, very affluent young man, a serious super car buff who owns some of the most awesome cars in his garage, not to talk of his humongous watch collection that can build several houses for some other people.


So you can imagine that whatever would concern the Dangotes and the Abubakars would be top notch, over the top, seven stars by all standards and first class all the way.

So check out the picture, they are colourful, very beautiful, smart small travel boxes that the couple Jamil and Fatima have packaged as gifts for those privileged enough to be guests at their nuptial. When you have (it) one must definitely make use of it and that’s what the above says.

Lucky for the guests!

https://naijafinestblog.com/2018/03/19/photos-of-the-super-expensive-gifts-given-to-guests-at-aliko-dangote-daughters-wedding/

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by stephleena(f): 2:49pm
by lala himself
even if,lala dey there the box given go serve as his snake box.

make I run!!!!

8 Likes

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Gebbson007(m): 2:58pm
FP for sure..
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by wonder233: 3:05pm
I don't give a Bleep. They can give themselves whatever souvenirs they want to. It has nothing to do with me.

14 Likes

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by DannyJ19(m): 3:05pm
heavy load
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Itsrheezy: 3:05pm
I want to be rich
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 3:05pm
shocked


Nice of them.
Unlike stingy people who will sell their wedding aseobi for 45k then share handfans and handkerchiefs as souvenirs.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by worlexy(m): 3:05pm
Owo
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by osy77(m): 3:06pm
Anybody way tell u say money no good...tear am slap

1 Like

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by OBTMOS(m): 3:06pm
H
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by jy2kbeyond(m): 3:06pm
People give parcels, Dangote gives baggage. The different is clear jare grin grin grin grin
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by loluadebayo: 3:06pm
dem no share car. shior

1 Like

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by free2ryhme: 3:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Dottore: 3:06pm
Na wao
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by imamabi(m): 3:06pm
To get money sweet sha
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Homeboiy: 3:06pm
What for

They for hire strippers to entertain guests

1 Like

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Agbele1(m): 3:06pm
Chai, money good ooooooo.
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by magiki(m): 3:06pm
OK, the world still remain what it is
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by anizy(f): 3:07pm
smiley
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Bills2307(m): 3:07pm
may we all be rich forever.. amen!
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Agarli(m): 3:07pm
real definition of take away
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Gangster1ms: 3:07pm
Na money go full inside like that o cry
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by sdindan: 3:07pm
This one lala is the real owner of the thread. I hope it's not python grin That's inside the suit cases. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by loluadebayo: 3:07pm
dem no fit share car. shior
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by richol(m): 3:07pm
where is that his gay son again lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by kunnadej: 3:07pm
So what should we use traveling box for? They didn't see iPhone x to give guests abi?
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by ThinkSmarter(m): 3:07pm
ego na ekwu , money dey talk
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by charijee(f): 3:08pm
Travel boxes cheesy...we cannot run away from our country....we will stay and effect the change grin grin

1 Like

Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Yommiefish(m): 3:08pm
I see.
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Sirpaul(m): 3:08pm
money..... i call am my mouth fold
Re: Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Gangster1ms: 3:08pm
If they divorce next week nko cry

(0) (1) (Reply)

