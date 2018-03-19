Photos Of The Super-Expensive Gifts Given To Guests At Aliko Dangote Daughter’s Wedding







Fatima weds Jamil is gradually turning out to be the stuff fairytale nuptials are made of. Everything about the different ceremonies reminds one that the 2 families are most definitely powerhouses, with awesome means, resources/wherewithal. Especially when Fatima’s dad is the richest African alive and one of the world’s richest men! And also Jamil’s dad was the former Inspector General of Police of Nigeria, the very pinnacle of a policeman’s career. Not ending there, Jamil himself is a very rich, very affluent young man, a serious super car buff who owns some of the most awesome cars in his garage, not to talk of his humongous watch collection that can build several houses for some other people.





So you can imagine that whatever would concern the Dangotes and the Abubakars would be top notch, over the top, seven stars by all standards and first class all the way.



So check out the picture, they are colourful, very beautiful, smart small travel boxes that the couple Jamil and Fatima have packaged as gifts for those privileged enough to be guests at their nuptial. When you have (it) one must definitely make use of it and that’s what the above says.



Lucky for the guests!

