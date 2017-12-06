



Here is his throwback interview with YES INTERNATIONAL - MAGAZINE NOVEMBER 22, 2014



MY LIFE AS A PILOT – JAMIL ABUBAKAR





Jamil, son of Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar, recently opened up to YES INTERNATIONAL!’s TOKUNBO IBIKUNLE on his life as a pilot. The IRS Airline staff who survived an air crash also talked about the experience…



Away from the horrible experience, what do you like about being a pilot?



I love speed. My friend sitting with me here knows that right from my time as a kid that I love speed. Before now, I used to ride power bikes. You can see some scars on my body. It has even gone. I ride a lot. I love fast stuff. I am sure I have told you this before. My dream of becoming a pilot started at age 4. Why I am referring to all these things is because I don’t know how to explain it. It is just an amazing thing! I wish I can find a better word to say it. It is something that I love. If I don’t work for anybody and if I have money, I will buy an aeroplane, I will keep flying myself all around. Yes, it is something that I love. Even after this crash, it has not stopped me to do what I love to do best. I like it. It is not a professional job, it is my hobby.



Can you tell us what you don’t like about flying?



I think what I don’t like about flying is a basic thing that everybody would not like to face. Everybody is weary of accidents. And we are trying as much as possible to prevent or avoid it from happening. Sometimes, if it comes, yes! What I don’t like about flying? Actually, I think I love everything about flying. I have never regretted flying. The only time I had a regret was during my initial training, because we went through some worse stuff. So that if we encounter them in the future, your experience will count. It is not going to be new to you. Besides that, there is nothing I don’t like about flying really.



Can you tell us the greatest thing that flying has done for you?



The greatest thing that plane has done for me really is that it has made my dreams come true.



What is the costliest mistake that any pilot can make?



Taking irrational decisions, like something happens now, we just go gbum! That is an irrational decision. It will cause you your life. You need to analyse, yes!



What can somebody do to succeed in your area of business or career?



Just be true to yourself. Simple! If you can be true to yourself, every other thing will work for you. Where people have problem is they lie to themselves and when things are not fine, they try to confuse their self that everything is fine. Instead of accepting the fact that things are not fine and looking for a way forward; they will be trying to live in limbo and shield the fact that everything is good. Just like they say, drunkenness is a temporary solution to a permanent problem. You might get drunk and forget your problem, but the problem is still there and it is the same thing when it comes to reality for people.



You have a lot of friends in the entertainment world, both in Nollywood and in the music world. What is your relationship with these people?



Funny enough, in entertainment world in general, I have met quite a lot of amazing people, friends. So, I have made friends everywhere. Truly, I have brothers and friends among them. I don’t want to mention names. All of them are amazing people, for real. I am saying this from my heart. They are my friends, I am not scared of anybody.



Who are your best friends among these entertainers and why did you choose them?



Hey! Do you want me to make a list? Do want me to call names? If I start calling names, you won’t be able to write all the names. Funny enough, I don’t party with them all the time. Sometimes, our paths cross. If they have things to do, they will hint me and if I have too, they will attend. Most times, I definitely respect their invitations because it takes a lot of respect for somebody to actually want you to be there for him. The only way to pay respect is to show up. Money is not everything, as I keep telling people. You can be a rich man and you don’t have a dime. I will mention people like Vector, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Davido, K-Cee, Ice-Prince, M.I. I have a lot of them. I don’t treat them differently. I am very open to them. The only time I change toward people is, if you give me a reason to change. So, all these people are fantastic. If K-Cee says I have a show in so, so place, will you come? I will do the same if P-Square calls me. You see, I didn’t mention P-Square before or Phyno. There are lots of them. I have met 2 Face, but we have not done anything together. D-Banj was an ex-boy. We went to this same military school, we relate even more than other friends. I could remember when we were still in military school and all the past, you know. Right now, I don’t have a record label. But don’t ask me if I am going to open one. But let’s see what the future holds. You can never tell.



Most people attain success but find it difficult to maintain it, what do you think could be the problem?



Every man has a different path in life. Everybody chooses a different priority. I wish I can speak for everybody, but it is a very hard topic and is very deep. It does not necessarily mean that they made wrong choices, before they actually lost what they got. They might be making a right choice; you know destiny has its own way of changing things. That is the truth! That is why I will keep praying to God; God give me wealth that will be useful to myself and my people.



For your loved ones out there, what should they be expecting from you soon?



I like to keep people guessing. Just shine your eyes. When it is time, I will let you know.



Can you tell us when you are getting married?





Ha, ha, ha! It is not finding a wife fast. I think what you need is a life partner. I mean, long lasting relationship, because I am a one-wife person. So, I don’t want to marry and divorce. I want to marry for the right reason. I don’t want to marry because every other person is getting married or I feel I am getting old or my family is saying you must marry, you must marry, because in my family we respect everybody’s decision. They are not on my neck or on my case. I know that the time will come. I did not say it’s going to take 10 years, 5 years, 2 years or one year, but definitely the time will come.





Can you tell us your relationship with your father’s new wife, your step mum, Zarah?



Amazing! My relationship with her is amazing, really. She is a mother. She is a big sister and a friend. That is the truth.



How do you relax?



I relax most of the time in the house. I relax more when I am even outside because when I am in the house, I attend to so many things. When I go out, maybe I went to visit a friend or I went to play snooker; I love to play pools. When I am playing, my mind is more relaxed. I am in the moment of resting. So, when I am visiting somebody, my mind will be in the moment that I am visiting somebody because when you are in your house, you can do whatever you want to do. Right now, I relax a lot.



Obviously God has been nice to you. He saved your life from the air crash, what more do you want from God?



(Laughs) Heaven! I say heaven. There is no limit to the good things the people actually want from God. Everybody wants everything from God. Even God can keep blessing you till eternity. That is exactly what I want from Him. I want more from God. I will keep singing His praise and continue giving glory to Almighty God, even in bad times, not only in good times.

