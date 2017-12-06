₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 12:28pm
Meet Jamil Abubakar, Fatima Aliko Dangote's husband-to-be
Here is his throwback interview with YES INTERNATIONAL - MAGAZINE NOVEMBER 22, 2014
MY LIFE AS A PILOT – JAMIL ABUBAKAR
Source: http://theyesng.com/my-life-as-a-pilot-jamil-abubakar/
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 12:32pm
Jamil Abubakar, IG Of Police First Son Is Living The Life, SEE His Watch Collection And Cars
http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/photos-jamil-abubakar-ig-of-police-first-son-is-living-the-life-see-his-watch-collection-and-cars/amp/
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 12:34pm
More
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by SleekyP(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:36pm
Q: What happens when a speed loving youthful exuberant pilot who lives on the fast-lane marries the daughter of Africa's richest man?
A: The marriage will crash!
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by SleekyP(m): 12:37pm
Money is good lalastic
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 12:38pm
WITH THE WAY HE FLAUNTS THOSE CARS AND JEWELRY,
I'M CONVINCED HE'S ONE OF THOSE AMATEUR FUCBOYS THAT LEAK THEIR WIVES NUDE CLIPS ON XVIDEOS.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by amani63(m): 12:54pm
NwaAmaikpe:shut up you
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by Oluwapelumiwest(m): 12:54pm
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by amani63(m): 12:54pm
H
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by emailaddy: 12:54pm
He has a poor man mentality... Flauting of wealth is for those with “new money” people who suffered but have now arrived.
The wealthy do not need to flaunt it...
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by Riversides2003(m): 12:54pm
For another 2 weeks we should brace up for Dangote’s daughters wedding jist just as Ajimobi’s is beginning to fade off.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by momodub: 12:55pm
interesting see sweet rides
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by nepapole(m): 12:55pm
i cant see JAMBOY on that bugattii. so he doesnt own it. My observation tho.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by Christane(m): 12:55pm
all this rich men children talking rubbish ..hm neva suffer make hm enta street make hm see life ...no b only jamboy and WAECboy
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by JoshuaKay(m): 12:57pm
Good
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by PotatoSalad(m): 12:57pm
WDGAF
Anyway, I want to eat carrot spag. Anyone?
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by cr7lomo: 12:57pm
That's y they don't wanna leave us...how can a pilot leave the life of a billionaire..if not for his dad's corrupt life when he was I.G
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by kings09(m): 12:57pm
CAPSLOCKED:
Nairalanders shaaaa
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by Uyi168(m): 12:57pm
this one na Aboki with swag
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by agbonkamen(f): 12:57pm
Unromantic
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by IamJix: 12:57pm
Person wey don blow already.
The mod that moved this to front page,you will never grow beards on you testes.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by branham890: 12:57pm
money is good
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by dynicks(m): 12:57pm
Riversides2003:d matter e weak me bro...
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by northvietnam(m): 12:58pm
And we are shouting sia baba and Atikulate..
We Deserve and heavy Knock on the Head..
This is class goes to class..
no wealth circulation...
Life wont be and will never be Fair
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by Guruboi(m): 12:58pm
The rich always go for the rich.
The poor ones are in trouble
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by Breezzy(m): 12:58pm
That's how it should be done!!! BIG MAN TALK TO BIG MAN
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by FunkyAlhaji2015: 12:58pm
His flaunting all these cars that were bought with ill gotten wealth. His father stole the Nigerian Police blind. I wish him an unhappy marriage.
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by wurabecca(f): 12:59pm
Gwad
So, like Nigeria has Young moneys like this?
And they are very low key.....
See Bugatti nitori olorun......
And our yeyebrities will be singing with it.....
Damn......
I'm speechless
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by semyman: 1:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:All these kids from motherless homes and baby factory will never get a life
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by PassionateSoul(m): 1:00pm
|Re: Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) by Factfinder1(f): 1:01pm
So he bought all these properties from just being a pilot.... D story no add up ooo
