|Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by Loving1: 10:10am
Watch as a Thief forced to eat a plate of raw pepper after being caught in Ghana..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0Jp7hhwVGQ
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by Badboiz(m): 10:11am
Lol
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by Paradigm777: 10:13am
Op, thats Mali and not Ghana.. They don't speak djula in Ghana
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by olisaEze(m): 10:44am
A lot better than setting him ablaze. Naija #usepeppernotfuel
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by AmiciLord(m): 12:31pm
I rather receive beating than eat fresh pepper.
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by tstx(m): 12:32pm
At least its better than fuel n tire
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by tstx(m): 12:32pm
chei
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 12:32pm
They even garnished the pepper inside China plate sef.... Ghanaians too nice.
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by simonlee(m): 12:32pm
If it were in Nigeria, the thief will be like...
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by Acecards: 12:32pm
olisaEze:abi the way they kill people in Nigeria ehn...
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by baddosky1: 12:32pm
Chisos! Ghana pepper that can be hot! I remember using it to cook Indomie one day and forgot to wash my hand come carry am finger one babe.
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by vroy(m): 12:32pm
Na die be dis
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by ozodigboo(m): 12:33pm
This punishment is worse than beating. His stomach and intestines will be permanently damaged. May suffer peptic ulcer for the rest of his life . Poor thing
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by eleojo23: 12:33pm
I don't pity his tongue as much as I pity his anus
He will smile and cry simultaneously continuously while sitting on the toilet seat a few hours after eating that.
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by merits(m): 12:33pm
your yansh go hear am oo
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by 1shortblackboy: 12:33pm
No be Yoruba pepper dem never serious
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by hajoke2000(f): 12:33pm
gud for him....he is not amputated yet he his stealing.....what a life.........
alapa ma si se .....lazy idiot.
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by Sijo01(f): 12:34pm
Green pepper, not hot enough. They should have served him red pepper so he can feel the hotness.
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by kaluxy007(m): 12:35pm
He should thank his God its not yellowbar pepper
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by boolet(m): 12:35pm
Nice one.. feed the hungry
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by abiolag(m): 12:37pm
olisaEze:
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by yemzzy22(m): 12:39pm
lol eyaah sorry expect the update from his butt hole soon you will dance shepeteri soon I tell him man is hot now
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by Spar7tan(m): 12:41pm
Lol. People can be wicked sha! Raw pepper.
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by olabrad: 12:42pm
Èmí tí kò j'ata, èmí yepere!
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by EVILFOREST: 12:44pm
This is EPIC...
.......they should have added Cameroon Pepper.
Or applied ABONIKI BALM all over him as he eats the pepper.
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by jameyjaggs: 12:45pm
dat 1 no b plate oo? He die dere
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by booqee(f): 12:46pm
Him own don be ooo
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by Wisebliss1(m): 12:48pm
Una sure did guy go thief again so? Even he instestine dey vex for the guy.
|Re: Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) by Emeskhalifa(m): 12:52pm
baddosky1:
Swear dat babe no go eva forget u
