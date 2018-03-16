Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Forced To Eat A Plate Of Raw Pepper After Being Caught (Video) (12753 Views)

Armed Robbers Left Bloodied Following Mass Beating After Being Caught. Photos / Robber Defecates In His Victim's House After Being Caught During Operation.Photo / Thief Forced To Finish A Bowl Of Pepper By Residents (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0Jp7hhwVGQ Watch as a Thief forced to eat a plate of raw pepper after being caught in Ghana.. 1 Share

Lol

Op, thats Mali and not Ghana.. They don't speak djula in Ghana 15 Likes 2 Shares

A lot better than setting him ablaze. Naija #usepeppernotfuel 21 Likes 6 Shares

I rather receive beating than eat fresh pepper.

At least its better than fuel n tire 3 Likes 1 Share

chei

They even garnished the pepper inside China plate sef.... Ghanaians too nice. 1 Like

If it were in Nigeria, the thief will be like... 6 Likes

olisaEze:

A lot better than setting him ablaze. Naija #usepeppernotfuel abi the way they kill people in Nigeria ehn... abi the way they kill people in Nigeria ehn... 1 Like

Chisos! Ghana pepper that can be hot! I remember using it to cook Indomie one day and forgot to wash my hand come carry am finger one babe. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Na die be dis

This punishment is worse than beating. His stomach and intestines will be permanently damaged. May suffer peptic ulcer for the rest of his life . Poor thing 1 Like

I don't pity his tongue as much as I pity his anus



He will smile and cry simultaneously continuously while sitting on the toilet seat a few hours after eating that. 3 Likes

your yansh go hear am oo

No be Yoruba pepper dem never serious

gud for him....he is not amputated yet he his stealing.....what a life.........

alapa ma si se .....lazy idiot.

Green pepper, not hot enough. They should have served him red pepper so he can feel the hotness.

He should thank his God its not yellowbar pepper

Nice one.. feed the hungry

olisaEze:

A lot better than setting him ablaze. Naija #usepeppernotfuel



lol eyaah sorry expect the update from his butt hole soon you will dance shepeteri soon I tell him man is hot now 1 Like

Lol. People can be wicked sha! Raw pepper.

Èmí tí kò j'ata, èmí yepere! 3 Likes

This is EPIC...

.......they should have added Cameroon Pepper.

Or applied ABONIKI BALM all over him as he eats the pepper. 2 Likes

? He die dere dat 1 no b plate oo? He die dere

Him own don be ooo

Una sure did guy go thief again so? Even he instestine dey vex for the guy.