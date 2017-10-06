Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos (10511 Views)

Woman Cultist Bathes Co-tenant With Faeces, Strips Unclad To Escape Arrest / Young Girl Loses Eye & Breasts After Married Woman Bathes Her With Acid (Photos) / In Delta, Housewife Bathes Husband’s Girlfriend With Acid (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A 31- year - old housewife , Ngozi Obasi, who allegedly poured a pot of hot water mixed with pepper on her husband’ s private part, on Thursday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates ’ Court in Lagos.



The accused, who resides at 17, Fatiregun St., Ilaye in Ebute Meta, is charged with attempted murder to which she pleaded not guilty .



The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin , said Ngozi committed the offence on Oct. 1 at 3.00 a.m. at their residence in Ebute Meta.



She said the accused after a heated argument , emptied the pot of hot water mixed with pepper on the private part of Igwe Obasi, her husband, in a bid to murder him.



The offence contravened Section 230 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

The offence is punishable with life imprisonment.



In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.



Elias said the surety must show proof of tax payment in the last three years to the state government.



He adjourned the case until Oct . 16 for mention.



http://punchng.com/woman-bathes-husbands-sexual-organs-with-hot-water-in-lagos/





lalasticlala









It seems the husbands JT looks more like a snake, so she wanted to have a taste of snake pepper soup



Lala or is that not so



I am sure she never intended any harm to come to her husband.





She was only practicing village love as depicted on Nollyhood It seems the husbands JT looks more like a snake, so she wanted to have a taste of snake pepper soupLala or is that not soI am sure she never intended any harm to come to her husband.She was only practicing village love as depicted on Nollyhood 4 Likes

Too bad 1 Like

Definitely Igbos.....definitely 8 Likes 2 Shares

Was the prick dat DIRTY dat she wanted to wash it like Ponmo 2 Likes 1 Share

I tire for humanity I swear 1 Like 1 Share

Awon Badoo wify 2 Likes

no comment no comment

Mad woman. What's that popular saying again o? Oh I remember: "Many mad people are roaming; few are jogging".

dre11:

















http://punchng.com/woman-bathes-husbands-sexual-organs-with-hot-water-in-lagos/















JEZEBEL!!!



premeditated crime



imagine when she was preparing the pepper



she wanted him to feel real pain



hot water plus pepper na double pepper..lol JEZEBEL!!!premeditated crimeimagine when she was preparing the peppershe wanted him to feel real painhot water plus pepper na double pepper..lol 1 Like

Where

Lol, better than using knife.

dre11:

















http://punchng.com/woman-bathes-husbands-sexual-organs-with-hot-water-in-lagos/











fear naija women!



there are specialize in acids pouring and skillful in hot water bathing incase you fvck up



AS FOR ME AND MY FAMILY, WE SHALL NOT DATE OR MARRY NAIJA WOMEN fear naija women!there are specialize in acids pouring and skillful in hot water bathing incase you fvck upAS FOR ME AND MY FAMILY, WE SHALL NOT DATE OR MARRY NAIJA WOMEN

Why the hard wash? Moreover, the bail term is funny. That was a near death occurence.

Where are the feminist and all those delusional women and semi-men??....they should come and defend this erratic woman...... If it were a man they would have advised him to walk away... Let's hear what they will say now. 1 Like

KunkAcid:









It seems the husbands JT looks more like a snake, so she wanted to have a taste of snake pepper soup



I am sure she never indended any harm to come to her husband.





She was only practicing village love as depicted on Nollyhood



Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations

eeeeyyyyy orishirishi...........shey no be say everybody don get touch for head sha? especially for Lagos eeeeeyyyyyyyy

u mean dis woman cn b dis wicked , hers shud b burnt 2 ,bt no pix 2 see hw damaged d JT is u mean dis woman cn b dis wicked, hers shud b burnt 2,bt no pix 2 see hw damaged d JT is

Can u imagine Nnukwadi nu umunwanyi! For the man johntomos?

coolcatty:

Where are the feminist and all those delusional women and semi-men??....they should come and defend this erratic woman...... If it were a man they would have advised him to walk away... Let's hear what they will say now.



Shut up Shut up

lol she get mind

Too sad

dre11:

















http://punchng.com/woman-bathes-husbands-sexual-organs-with-hot-water-in-lagos/













Na dem rising poto poto people Na dem rising poto poto people 1 Like

Too bad

women are terror to men, very wicked set of people

At least this one transferred her aggression on the source of her anger and not on her little IPOB househelp.

Next case please.....this is a domestic case and should be treated in d oza room

samyyoung1:

Definitely Igbos.....definitely You Made ur point. Oya go to bed or you be late for school 2moro.Good night You Made ur point. Oya go to bed or you be late for school 2moro.Good night 1 Like 1 Share