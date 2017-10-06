₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by dre11(m): 10:04pm On Oct 05
A 31- year - old housewife , Ngozi Obasi, who allegedly poured a pot of hot water mixed with pepper on her husband’ s private part, on Thursday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates ’ Court in Lagos.
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by KunkAcid: 10:04pm On Oct 05
It seems the husbands JT looks more like a snake, so she wanted to have a taste of snake pepper soup
Lala or is that not so
I am sure she never intended any harm to come to her husband.
She was only practicing village love as depicted on Nollyhood
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by josephine123: 10:06pm On Oct 05
Too bad
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by samyyoung1(m): 10:10pm On Oct 05
Definitely Igbos.....definitely
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by oshe11(m): 10:10pm On Oct 05
Was the prick dat DIRTY dat she wanted to wash it like Ponmo
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by neonly: 10:10pm On Oct 05
I tire for humanity I swear
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Lawalemi(m): 10:10pm On Oct 05
Awon Badoo wify
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by kagari: 10:10pm On Oct 05
no comment
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by scholes0(m): 10:10pm On Oct 05
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by HauteReel: 10:11pm On Oct 05
Mad woman. What's that popular saying again o? Oh I remember: "Many mad people are roaming; few are jogging".
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by cristianisraeli: 10:11pm On Oct 05
dre11:
JEZEBEL!!!
premeditated crime
imagine when she was preparing the pepper
she wanted him to feel real pain
hot water plus pepper na double pepper..lol
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Rita30: 10:11pm On Oct 05
Where
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Dubby6(m): 10:11pm On Oct 05
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by stonemasonn: 10:11pm On Oct 05
Lol, better than using knife.
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by theapeman: 10:12pm On Oct 05
dre11:fear naija women!
there are specialize in acids pouring and skillful in hot water bathing incase you fvck up
AS FOR ME AND MY FAMILY, WE SHALL NOT DATE OR MARRY NAIJA WOMEN
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Odianose13(m): 10:12pm On Oct 05
Why the hard wash? Moreover, the bail term is funny. That was a near death occurence.
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by coolcatty: 10:12pm On Oct 05
Where are the feminist and all those delusional women and semi-men??....they should come and defend this erratic woman...... If it were a man they would have advised him to walk away... Let's hear what they will say now.
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Chukason1(m): 10:12pm On Oct 05
KunkAcid:
Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by praiseneofingz(m): 10:12pm On Oct 05
eeeeyyyyy orishirishi...........shey no be say everybody don get touch for head sha? especially for Lagos eeeeeyyyyyyyy
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by IAMSASHY(f): 10:12pm On Oct 05
u mean dis woman cn b dis wicked , hers shud b burnt 2 ,bt no pix 2 see hw damaged d JT is
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by talk2percy(m): 10:12pm On Oct 05
Can u imagine Nnukwadi nu umunwanyi! For the man johntomos?
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Chukason1(m): 10:13pm On Oct 05
coolcatty:
Shut up
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Abiola1531(m): 10:13pm On Oct 05
lol she get mind
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Slimgenius(f): 10:13pm On Oct 05
Too sad
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by free2ryhme: 10:13pm On Oct 05
dre11:
Na dem rising poto poto people
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Ay4lyf(m): 10:15pm On Oct 05
Too bad
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by dmg1: 10:15pm On Oct 05
women are terror to men, very wicked set of people
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by janellemonae: 10:16pm On Oct 05
At least this one transferred her aggression on the source of her anger and not on her little IPOB househelp.
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by Differential: 10:18pm On Oct 05
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 10:18pm On Oct 05
Next case please.....this is a domestic case and should be treated in d oza room
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by xammyx(m): 10:18pm On Oct 05
samyyoung1:You Made ur point. Oya go to bed or you be late for school 2moro.Good night
|Re: Woman Bathes Husband’s Sexual Organs With Hot Water In Lagos by theapeman: 10:19pm On Oct 05
HauteReel:don't you know that the average naija women have mental problem!
