|Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Angelanest: 10:11am
Read the press statement below;
Our attention have been drawn to a heart breaking video of the inhuman and animalistic treatment of an official of the state created Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) by an officer of Nigeria Prison Services in Edo State.
The information available was that the PUWOV official contravened the Prison Warden who was picking passengers beside WEMA bank on Airport road, Benin City where parking and picking of passengers is prohibited.
He was apprehended and to be taken to the office to answer to the offence, while he was expected to follow the instruction of the PUWOV official, he drove to the premises of the NPS at Sapele road where his colleagues and an army officer dealt with him mercilessly, compelling him to roll himself on the ground filled with mud water among other dehumanizing treatments.
Governor Obaseki should ensure that the perpetuators of this dastardly act are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others who may want to tow same direction. EDOCSO is very much interested in this matter and will at all times resist any form of lawlessness from any quarter.
Members of PUWOV are young men and women who are working tirelessly to bring sanity to our environment. We won't allow anyone to denigrate them.
Comrade Osazee Edigin
Public Relations Officer
Edo Civil Society Organisations
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/army-prison-officers-assault-man-edo-force-roll-dirty-water-photos.html
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by GBTYO: 10:14am
Prison warden they harass you?
Their power is restricted to behind tthe prison walls and to its inmates.
One like that drink bear for one joint come dey make noise say e no go pay.
When boys found out say nah useless warden the beating he got no be here.
At the end nah Police e go carry come arrest the owner of the joint.
If a Prison warden dares me the kin slap wey e go get no be here
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by HeOrShe: 11:00am
The only thing Nigeria Army knows is to shot gun and force people to swim in a dirty water.
7 Likes
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by tstx(m): 12:33pm
This na normal practice
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by conductorL5: 12:34pm
Only in the Shithole.
Neajeriya will soon be better - Awolowo the suicidist
God bless Biafra, a smart country.
7 Likes
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by tstx(m): 12:34pm
HeOrShe:My friend if u don't know what to say keep shut...
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Sirpaul(m): 12:34pm
another gbege
2 Likes
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by aaronson(m): 12:34pm
Power corrupts
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by farouk0403(m): 12:34pm
What did he do to deserve this embarrassment
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 12:35pm
Ekuke bloody civilian.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by yemzzy22(m): 12:36pm
imagine the stupid action going on what is this poo hole turning in to even wardan is punishing people Nigeria is the only country where military personnel will slap and there noting you can do I pity for the poor dude buhari we hold you responsible
1 Like
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Mitsurugi(m): 12:37pm
Governor Obaseki must do absolutely nothing. This is the norm. Majority of the imbecilic youths here on Nairaland condone and accept this type of treatment. Ironically what goes around for IPOB will come around for EVERYONE in time! That bleeping thing about evil prevailing while good men kept quiet!
1 Like
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Toide: 12:39pm
GBTYO:.
shut up amateur like u,do u think it is easy to be a uniform man.
1 Like
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by EVILFOREST: 12:42pm
This is madness
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Toide: 12:43pm
farouk0403:.
he deserve the embarrassement...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by OGHENAOGIE(m): 12:44pm
Toide:Wat is dee in bin a uniform person...wat dis guys did is inhuman and condemnable....if a man commit a crime he be dealt with according to the law but we always choose animalistic tendencies in dis part of the world I don't know yy..an armed personal has no right to slap an unarmed civilian....
1 Like
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Toide: 12:44pm
Mitsurugi:.
what is this one saying.
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by ApexPredator: 12:45pm
Nigerian soldiers sabi form Rambo on top civilian heads. They see Boko Haram na to pick race go Cameroon.
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by ORIGENAL(m): 12:45pm
Barca vs Roma on my mind. God go ponish some Naija Soldiers
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by baddosky1: 12:45pm
Toide:
I guess you are a uniformed person. You people are a big disgrace to Nigeria. You and your other uniformed colleagues are the reason Trump called Nigeria a sh*thole. Na for civilian body una get power. What is the big deal about putting on a uniform if it is not for you ragtags to harass innocent civilians but when you hear Boko Haram is 20km away, una go pick race. If you like, be Buratai. Rubbish!
3 Likes
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Mitsurugi(m): 12:45pm
Toide:
Are you one of the imbecilic ones?
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by GMbuharii: 12:49pm
Good for him. He brought it upon himself. Somebody cannot hustle to support his family in peace again. Yeye extortionist.
Just see them all over lagos,harrassing everybody in the name of COUNCIL.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by ariesbull: 12:49pm
Blackman shaaaa
All brawn
No brain
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Toide: 12:51pm
baddosky1:.
there is what we know as work discretion immediately u find out he or she is a uniform person even if he commit an offence u will just overlook it and let him go,how can common obaseki boys arrest a federal uniform man it can never happen
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by frankkky: 12:52pm
This is why I supported buhari(the only area I supported him) not giving his assent to the peace corps,wetin self,we have too many uniforms in this country and all of them feel like demigods
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Toide: 12:53pm
GMbuharii:.
I love that bro
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Toide: 12:55pm
Mitsurugi:. u are already talking like an slowpoke, ur sentence are meaningless.
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by baddosky1: 12:55pm
Toide:
What is this one saying?
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by farouk0403(m): 12:55pm
Toide:
Hmmm is too inhumane
|Re: Army And Prison Officers Assault Man, Force Him To Roll In Dirty Water. Photos by Mitsurugi(m): 1:26pm
Toide:
Your comments rightly posit you as an accursed effigy, a vermin, slime found in the watery entrails of a sick little piglet. You're beneath me. Now run along!
