Read the press statement below;



Our attention have been drawn to a heart breaking video of the inhuman and animalistic treatment of an official of the state created Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) by an officer of Nigeria Prison Services in Edo State.



The information available was that the PUWOV official contravened the Prison Warden who was picking passengers beside WEMA bank on Airport road, Benin City where parking and picking of passengers is prohibited.



He was apprehended and to be taken to the office to answer to the offence, while he was expected to follow the instruction of the PUWOV official, he drove to the premises of the NPS at Sapele road where his colleagues and an army officer dealt with him mercilessly, compelling him to roll himself on the ground filled with mud water among other dehumanizing treatments.



Governor Obaseki should ensure that the perpetuators of this dastardly act are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others who may want to tow same direction. EDOCSO is very much interested in this matter and will at all times resist any form of lawlessness from any quarter.



Members of PUWOV are young men and women who are working tirelessly to bring sanity to our environment. We won't allow anyone to denigrate them.



Comrade Osazee Edigin



Public Relations Officer



Edo Civil Society Organisations



Prison warden they harass you?



Their power is restricted to behind tthe prison walls and to its inmates.



One like that drink bear for one joint come dey make noise say e no go pay.



When boys found out say nah useless warden the beating he got no be here.



At the end nah Police e go carry come arrest the owner of the joint.



If a Prison warden dares me the kin slap wey e go get no be here 10 Likes 1 Share

The only thing Nigeria Army knows is to shot gun and force people to swim in a dirty water. 7 Likes

This na normal practice





Neajeriya will soon be better - Awolowo the suicidist



God bless Biafra, a smart country. Only in the Shithole.Neajeriya will soon be better - Awolowo the suicidistGod bless Biafra, a smart country. 7 Likes

HeOrShe:

The only thing Nigeria Army knows is to shot gun and force people to swim in a dirty water. My friend if u don't know what to say keep shut... My friend if u don't know what to say keep shut...

another gbege 2 Likes

Power corrupts

What did he do to deserve this embarrassment







Ekuke bloody civilian. Ekuke bloody civilian. 3 Likes 2 Shares

imagine the stupid action going on what is this poo hole turning in to even wardan is punishing people Nigeria is the only country where military personnel will slap and there noting you can do I pity for the poor dude buhari we hold you responsible 1 Like

Governor Obaseki must do absolutely nothing. This is the norm. Majority of the imbecilic youths here on Nairaland condone and accept this type of treatment. Ironically what goes around for IPOB will come around for EVERYONE in time! That bleeping thing about evil prevailing while good men kept quiet! 1 Like

GBTYO:

Prison warden they harass you?



Their power is restricted to behind tthe prison walls and to its inmates.



One like that drink bear for one joint come dey make noise say e no go pay.



When boys found out say nah useless warden the beating he got no be here.



At the end nah Police e go carry come arrest the owner of the joint.



If a Prison warden dares me the kin slap wey e go get no be here .

shut up amateur like u,do u think it is easy to be a uniform man. shut up amateur like u,do u think it is easy to be a uniform man. 1 Like

This is madness

farouk0403:

What did he do to deserve this embarrassment .

he deserve the embarrassement... he deserve the embarrassement... 1 Like 1 Share

Toide:

.

shut up amateur like u,do u think it is easy to be a uniform man. Wat is dee in bin a uniform person...wat dis guys did is inhuman and condemnable....if a man commit a crime he be dealt with according to the law but we always choose animalistic tendencies in dis part of the world I don't know yy..an armed personal has no right to slap an unarmed civilian.... Wat is dee in bin a uniform person...wat dis guys did is inhuman and condemnable....if a man commit a crime he be dealt with according to the law but we always choose animalistic tendencies in dis part of the world I don't know yy..an armed personal has no right to slap an unarmed civilian.... 1 Like

Mitsurugi:

Governor Obaseki must do absolutely nothing. This is the norm. Majority of the imbecilic youths here on Nairaland condone and accept this type of treatment. Ironically what goes around for IPOB will come around for EVERYONE in time! That bleeping thing about evil prevailing while good men kept quiet! .



what is this one saying. what is this one saying.

Nigerian soldiers sabi form Rambo on top civilian heads. They see Boko Haram na to pick race go Cameroon.

Barca vs Roma on my mind. God go ponish some Naija Soldiers

Toide:

.

shut up amateur like u,do u think it is easy to be a uniform man.

I guess you are a uniformed person. You people are a big disgrace to Nigeria. You and your other uniformed colleagues are the reason Trump called Nigeria a sh*thole. Na for civilian body una get power. What is the big deal about putting on a uniform if it is not for you ragtags to harass innocent civilians but when you hear Boko Haram is 20km away, una go pick race. If you like, be Buratai. Rubbish! I guess you are a uniformed person. You people are a big disgrace to Nigeria. You and your other uniformed colleagues are the reason Trump called Nigeria a sh*thole. Na for civilian body una get power. What is the big deal about putting on a uniform if it is not for you ragtags to harass innocent civilians but when you hear Boko Haram is 20km away, una go pick race. If you like, be Buratai. Rubbish! 3 Likes

Toide:

.



what is this one saying.

Are you one of the imbecilic ones? Are you one of the imbecilic ones?

Good for him. He brought it upon himself. Somebody cannot hustle to support his family in peace again. Yeye extortionist.



Just see them all over lagos,harrassing everybody in the name of COUNCIL. 1 Like 1 Share

Blackman shaaaa





All brawn

No brain

baddosky1:





I guess you are a uniformed person. You people are a big disgrace to Nigeria. You and your other uniformed colleagues are the reason Trump called Nigeria a sh*thole. Na for civilian body una get power. What is the big deal about putting on a uniform if it is not for you ragtags to harass innocent civilians but when you hear Boko Haram is 20km away, una go pick race. If you like, be Buratai. Rubbish! .

there is what we know as work discretion immediately u find out he or she is a uniform person even if he commit an offence u will just overlook it and let him go,how can common obaseki boys arrest a federal uniform man it can never happen there is what we know as work discretion immediately u find out he or she is a uniform person even if he commit an offence u will just overlook it and let him go,how can common obaseki boys arrest a federal uniform man it can never happen

This is why I supported buhari(the only area I supported him) not giving his assent to the peace corps,wetin self,we have too many uniforms in this country and all of them feel like demigods

GMbuharii:

Good for him. He brought it upon himself. Somebody cannot hustle to support his family in peace again. Yeye extortionist.



Just see them all over lagos,harrassing everybody in the name of COUNCIL. .

I love that bro I love that bro

Mitsurugi:



Are you one of the imbecilic ones? . u are already talking like an slowpoke, ur sentence are meaningless. . u are already talking like an slowpoke, ur sentence are meaningless.

Toide:

.

there is what we know as work discretion immediately u find out he or she is a uniform person even if he commit an offence u will just overlook it and let him go,how can common obaseki boys arrest a federal uniform man it can never happen

What is this one saying? What is this one saying?

Toide:

.

he deserve the embarrassement...



Hmmm is too inhumane Hmmm is too inhumane