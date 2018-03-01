₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by doneyor(m): 10:20am
A dwarf in Delta State has married his chosen woman.The couple identified as Mr/Mrs. Ufuoma Asigri (a.k.a HOD), celebrated their traditional wedding in style and currently the latest couple making the headlines in Delta state.
http://www.ukrido.com/2018/03/see-the-traditional-marriage-of-a-dwarf-and-his-beautiful-bride-in-delta-state/
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Horlarr: 10:22am
It looks like she's pregnant for him and it also looks like he has small change, hence the reason for this marriage
36 Likes
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 10:28am
As if i read somewhere that the groom is a lawyer.
Wetin una expect before when men scarce
2 Likes
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by mikky4764(f): 11:13am
She looks pregnant
7 Likes
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by simonlee(m): 12:37pm
You mean this short man got this girl pregnant and successfully married her on top?... I'm shocked! It seems Isaiah 4:1 is becoming a reality after all
why is the guy not smiling now?
5 Likes
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 12:37pm
We wish them a happy married life!
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Dannieln1(m): 12:38pm
Nobody ugly
Na money dey yab us
Fine boy na ur pocket
If your bank alert na bagam
And ur cheque no dey bounce
Every woman go wan be ur groom abi na Bride
Money go find me
#sixopinion
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by kingJoya(m): 12:38pm
hehe
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by tintingz(m): 12:38pm
I think they are happy for each other.
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by olabrad: 12:38pm
Money can buy love until the money finishes
6 Likes
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by KIDfurniture(m): 12:38pm
This is very romantic & the hubby is handsome
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Pray(m): 12:38pm
God is great
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 12:39pm
This is LOVE....
...na rich man shaaa or famous man.
Ladies don't joke with their comfort... ask them..
10 Likes
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Anijay1212(m): 12:39pm
Handsome man.
I hope they will prove haters and doubters wrong.
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Waky509(m): 12:39pm
Cute pippo
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Seanmike(m): 12:39pm
The man is very ugly
10 Likes
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:40pm
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Spar7tan(m): 12:40pm
I always keep wondering how posible is this kind of union. Later now we'llbe hearing divorce case cos of short cucumba
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 12:40pm
From one short man to another congrats
3 Likes
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Endtimesmith(m): 12:40pm
Aka H.O.D.....Height of Dwarfish.
1 Like
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by FKMagazine: 12:41pm
could this be love or money?
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by brunobaba(m): 12:41pm
Imperfect fit or perfect misfit....i really hope he can satisfy his woman on bed.
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by letusbepieces: 12:41pm
women will astonish u everytime, dont try to understand dem, becos u will go mad.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by lastempero: 12:42pm
The street is now military both for men and women.
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by chronique(m): 12:42pm
Jeez! Ladies sha! Dem go marry anything for the mulla. How person go be dwarf,come still worwor on top? Double tragedy. Anyways, congrats to them.
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by shepherd003: 12:42pm
love is found in strange places
1 Like
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by booqee(f): 12:42pm
Good for them. May their union be blessed
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Estellar: 12:42pm
Hmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 12:43pm
Long distance couple, beauty is in the hand of the beholder. Hml.
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by iDIGITAL1: 12:43pm
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by Yinxies(f): 12:43pm
I think she loves the man. She looks and happy and not under any pressure...
We find love in strange places
|Re: Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) by GMbuharii: 12:43pm
mikky4764:and so,is it ya pregnant? Aproko
1 Like
