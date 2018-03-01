Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Traditional Marriage Of A Dwarf And His Bride In Delta State (Photos) (20030 Views)

http://www.ukrido.com/2018/03/see-the-traditional-marriage-of-a-dwarf-and-his-beautiful-bride-in-delta-state/ A dwarf in Delta State has married his chosen woman.The couple identified as Mr/Mrs. Ufuoma Asigri (a.k.a HOD), celebrated their traditional wedding in style and currently the latest couple making the headlines in Delta state.

It looks like she's pregnant for him and it also looks like he has small change, hence the reason for this marriage 36 Likes



Wetin una expect before when men scarce As if i read somewhere that the groom is a lawyer.Wetin una expect before when men scarce 2 Likes

She looks pregnant 7 Likes

You mean this short man got this girl pregnant and successfully married her on top?... I'm shocked! It seems Isaiah 4:1 is becoming a reality after all





why is the guy not smiling now? You mean this short man got this girl pregnant and successfully married her on top?... I'm shocked! It seems Isaiah 4:1 is becoming a reality after allwhy is the guy not smiling now? 5 Likes

We wish them a happy married life!

Nobody ugly

Na money dey yab us



Fine boy na ur pocket

If your bank alert na bagam

And ur cheque no dey bounce

Every woman go wan be ur groom abi na Bride





Money go find me

#sixopinion 16 Likes 2 Shares

hehe

I think they are happy for each other.

Money can buy love until the money finishes 6 Likes

This is very romantic & the hubby is handsome

God is great

This is LOVE....

...na rich man shaaa or famous man.

Ladies don't joke with their comfort... ask them.. 10 Likes

Handsome man.

I hope they will prove haters and doubters wrong.

Cute pippo

The man is very ugly 10 Likes

I always keep wondering how posible is this kind of union. Later now we'llbe hearing divorce case cos of short cucumba

From one short man to another congrats 3 Likes

Aka H.O.D.....Height of Dwarfish. 1 Like

could this be love or money?

Imperfect fit or perfect misfit....i really hope he can satisfy his woman on bed.

women will astonish u everytime, dont try to understand dem, becos u will go mad. 2 Likes 1 Share

The street is now military both for men and women.

Jeez! Ladies sha! Dem go marry anything for the mulla. How person go be dwarf,come still worwor on top? Double tragedy. Anyways, congrats to them.

love is found in strange places 1 Like

Good for them. May their union be blessed

Hmmmmmmmmm

Long distance couple, beauty is in the hand of the beholder. Hml.

We find love in strange places I think she loves the man. She looks and happy and not under any pressure...We find love in strange places