|Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 10:24am
21yr old Nigerian boy Obinna Godspower was kidnapped on 2nd March and killed by his abductors on 6th March in Abia state.He is set to be buried on Wednesday 21st March.
May his soul RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/kidnappers-abduct-21yr-old-boy-in.html?m=1
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by stefanweeks: 10:26am
Wicked people everywhere
RIP Young lad.
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:28am
So sad,
He died with an erection.
But OP how can you call this man with massive kodo a boy?
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by redsun(m): 10:29am
Man,not a boy.Nigeria is a dangerous ground and as long as sub-creatures you have now as leaders are at the helm of affairs,it can only get even more dangerous.
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by loomer: 2:53pm
must be someone that knows him o.
nai go make them kill am
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Coldfeets: 2:55pm
Kidnappers abi cultists?
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Coolgent: 2:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:gay!
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by onomeabuja: 2:57pm
Mztarstrechy:NIGERIA HAS TURN TO A-DEVIL PLAY GROUND. PLS CAUTION UR WARDS TO BE VERY VERY CAREFUL ANY-WHERE THEY MAY FIND THIER SELF.
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Jacyluv(f): 2:57pm
May God have mercy upon his killer...and may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Cromcruach91: 2:59pm
It shall not be well with his kidnappers.
It shall also not be well with any tribalist on this thread!
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by GentlemanAyo(m): 2:59pm
Oh! It happened where the sun rises... Igbo amaka
I actually read the burial arrangement as Buhari's arrangement.... Some people's nightmare
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by mosco11(m): 3:00pm
iPod people
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Cromcruach91: 3:01pm
GentlemanAyo:
Oh it happens in your village and tribe too, you know. Yoruba ronu!
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Cromcruach91: 3:02pm
mosco11:
Repair work done!
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Owamudia: 3:02pm
nwaamaipe has suffered a relapse.
Just ignore him completely - no likes, no mentions and watch him receive sense immediately.
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 3:02pm
Heal the land Oh Lord!.
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Cromcruach91: 3:03pm
Bimpe17xxx:
Bimpe, darling....you don't work for MTN...and you know it.
Cleaning toilets is a legitimate hustle. I suggest you do it.
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by NinaArsenal(f): 3:04pm
Ewo, this is very sad. RIP young man
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by GentlemanAyo(m): 3:05pm
Cromcruach91:It happens anywhere in Nigeria
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by nonix22(m): 3:05pm
the infamous nwaAmaikpe; I now see why they hail you left, right and centre.
Jisi ike
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 3:06pm
Too many kidnappings are going on in Nigeria of recent. It is well!
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Cromcruach91: 3:06pm
GentlemanAyo:
Sure does!
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by solodun1: 3:07pm
People just make themselves intentionally wicked, what has he done now that made him deserve to die...
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by SanusiGworo: 3:07pm
Heartless animals
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Lenadiva(f): 3:08pm
Nnamdi Kanu cliq can be dangerous . They failed to actualized their Biafra mission . And now they went back to what they are known for #(kidnapping). I will be the last person to live in Igbo Land. They're murderers.
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by emmxzy(m): 3:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:control ur hand and mouth always
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by judecares1: 3:11pm
DONT THE KIDNAPPERS KNOW WHO AND WHO TO KIDNAP IN NIGERIA?
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by uba1991: 3:11pm
Biafra..
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 3:17pm
So so bad news from Naija, God help Nigeria.
|Re: Kidnappers Abduct 21-Year-Old Man In Abia, Kill Him After 4 Days (Photos) by Penalty82(m): 3:17pm
Lenadiva:
Igbos don't need a yaba left escapee
